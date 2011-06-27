  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Ram Pickup 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,000
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,885
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,095
See Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV10V8V8
Combined MPG101414
Total Seating366
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
automatic locking hubsnoyesno
manual hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
part time 4WDnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/14 mpg12/16 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)234/364 mi.312/416 mi.455/595 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.35 gal.
Combined MPG101414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Torque525 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size8.3 l4.7 l4.7 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 5600 rpm240 hp @ 4800 rpm240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.46.0 ft.52.0 ft.
Valves201616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesnono
engine immobilizeryesnono
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
Front center 3-point beltyesnono
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlynoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
8 total speakersyesnono
Infinity premium brand speakersyesnono
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
518 watts stereo outputyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
radio data systemyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnono
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
front seatback storagenoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
Passenger vanity mirrornoyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
retained accessory powernoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Front head room40.9 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
Front shoulder room67 in.67 in.67 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnono
Front leg room41 in.41 in.41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
leather/suedeyesnono
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front hip room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
split-bench front seatsnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Rear head roomno40 in.40 in.
Rear hip Roomno64.6 in.64.6 in.
Rear leg roomno36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder roomno66.7 in.66.7 in.
Folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Front track68.5 in.68 in.68 in.
Length203.1 in.227.7 in.249.7 in.
Curb weight5000 lbs.5144 lbs.5102 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.6650 lbs.6650 lbs.
Height74.4 in.76.6 in.74.5 in.
Maximum payload1350 lbs.1510 lbs.1550 lbs.
Wheel base120.5 in.140.5 in.160.5 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Drag Coefficientno.53 cd.no
Angle of approachno20.1 degrees16.7 degrees
Angle of departureno26.7 degrees23.9 degrees
Maximum towing capacityno8050 lbs.8100 lbs.
Ground clearanceno8.0 in.8.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
P305/40R Y tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
22 x 10.0 in. wheelsyesnono
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesnono
chrome steel wheelsnoyesyes
P245/70R17 tiresnoyesyes
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$29,885
Starting MSRP
$27,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 1500 InventorySee Ram Pickup 1500 InventorySee Ram Pickup 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles