Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|10
|14
|14
|Total Seating
|3
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|no
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|no
|part time 4WD
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|9/14 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|234/364 mi.
|312/416 mi.
|455/595 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26 gal.
|26 gal.
|35 gal.
|Combined MPG
|10
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|Torque
|525 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|8.3 l
|4.7 l
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|500 hp @ 5600 rpm
|240 hp @ 4800 rpm
|240 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|46.0 ft.
|52.0 ft.
|Valves
|20
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|no
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|no
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|no
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|no
|no
|Front center lap belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|ABS, rear wheel only
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|8 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|518 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|no
|radio data system
|yes
|no
|no
|4 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|no
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|67 in.
|67 in.
|67 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|41 in.
|41 in.
|41 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather/suede
|yes
|no
|no
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|split-bench front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|Rear head room
|no
|40 in.
|40 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|64.6 in.
|64.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|Front track
|68.5 in.
|68 in.
|68 in.
|Length
|203.1 in.
|227.7 in.
|249.7 in.
|Curb weight
|5000 lbs.
|5144 lbs.
|5102 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6350 lbs.
|6650 lbs.
|6650 lbs.
|Height
|74.4 in.
|76.6 in.
|74.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|1350 lbs.
|1510 lbs.
|1550 lbs.
|Wheel base
|120.5 in.
|140.5 in.
|160.5 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|67.9 in.
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|no
|.53 cd.
|no
|Angle of approach
|no
|20.1 degrees
|16.7 degrees
|Angle of departure
|no
|26.7 degrees
|23.9 degrees
|Maximum towing capacity
|no
|8050 lbs.
|8100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|no
|8.0 in.
|8.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|P305/40R Y tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|chrome steel wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|P245/70R17 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
