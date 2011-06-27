  1. Home
Used 1995 Dodge Intrepid ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Curb weight3372 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Black
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Viper Red
  • Lapis Blue
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Satin Glow
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Poppy Red
