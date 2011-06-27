Used 2005 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews
It rocks
Just bought a 2005 Dodge Dakota Larimie Quad Cab 4WD, V8. I traded in a 2003 Dakota Quad Cab 2WD with the 3.9 V6. The 2005 rides, handles, and sounds way better than the 2003. I also gets better mileage. I am getting around 17 on the 2005 compared to 15 on the 2003. I know a lot of people do not care for the looks of this truck but as a driver it is light years ahead on the previous model Dakota.
great mid size with heart of a full size
Perfect size for urban areas. Has 4.7L with 5 speed transmission with normal maintenance is still strong. Returning 16.2 combined driving. With 138631 miles I had to replace front shocks and rebuild front suspension due to feeling floaty and steering no too crisp. Interior is perfect for four full size adults.
Not the best, Not the worst
I have the 3.7 with just over 80,000 miles. it runs phenomenally considering the amount of torture ive put it through. It does lack power and torque. however, it is a reliable vehicle. the 4x4 to be quite honest should be used strictly for what it was designed and not mud running. I get just over 11 miles to a gallon, which is disappointing but, again this thing just keeps running. The only real issues Ive came across are having to replace the entire front suspension and all four o2 sensors. I highly recommend that if you are to own one of these trucks especially the 2005 that you have advanced knowledge in mechanics, otherwise you might as well just give your paycheck the garage.
05 Dodge Dakota 4.3 v8 4x4
Pos transmission has gone out 3 times in 4 years. I will not pay to have it "fixed" again.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Driving 2005 Dakota 4x4 QuadCab 8 Years
I would call this an average vehicle with average performance and average reliability. Gas mileage, performance, comfort, reliability not awful but not great, mostly in the middle leaning towards the better side. I have the towing package and hear that the truck is great for its size, however I have never towed with it, owned it since 2007 and do not know whether previous owner towed. MPG has crept down over the years to around 14 city, 18 highway - wish that I had purchased the 8 cyl since the day I got this one, as the smaller engine has made no difference in mileage but a lot of difference in fun, 8 is better. Average maintenance, minor warranty work on heater fan motor, OK truck.
