Used 2005 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews

It rocks mrwilliematt , 02/02/2005 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Just bought a 2005 Dodge Dakota Larimie Quad Cab 4WD, V8. I traded in a 2003 Dakota Quad Cab 2WD with the 3.9 V6. The 2005 rides, handles, and sounds way better than the 2003. I also gets better mileage. I am getting around 17 on the 2005 compared to 15 on the 2003. I know a lot of people do not care for the looks of this truck but as a driver it is light years ahead on the previous model Dakota.

great mid size with heart of a full size daveydoo , 01/01/2015 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Perfect size for urban areas. Has 4.7L with 5 speed transmission with normal maintenance is still strong. Returning 16.2 combined driving. With 138631 miles I had to replace front shocks and rebuild front suspension due to feeling floaty and steering no too crisp. Interior is perfect for four full size adults.

Not the best, Not the worst 350rocket , 06/23/2013 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I have the 3.7 with just over 80,000 miles. it runs phenomenally considering the amount of torture ive put it through. It does lack power and torque. however, it is a reliable vehicle. the 4x4 to be quite honest should be used strictly for what it was designed and not mud running. I get just over 11 miles to a gallon, which is disappointing but, again this thing just keeps running. The only real issues Ive came across are having to replace the entire front suspension and all four o2 sensors. I highly recommend that if you are to own one of these trucks especially the 2005 that you have advanced knowledge in mechanics, otherwise you might as well just give your paycheck the garage.

05 Dodge Dakota 4.3 v8 4x4 Jason Landen , 07/28/2015 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Pos transmission has gone out 3 times in 4 years. I will not pay to have it "fixed" again. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value