I had a very bad experience with the organization and the professionalism of several of the individuals working at the location I strongly recommend not to deal with Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central. Very poor organization not customer oriented, if you happen to be there avoid dealing with the used-car salesman Bill Craig-Roof and Manager Darrell Ayres. Hereby the reasons for my disappointment for everybody’s knowledge. On 4/5 I visited the shop and while looking for a different used car (a Mercedes SLA) I was proposed a 2013-X5 xdrive 50i with 54 kmiles As usual I test-drove the car and proceeded with the purchase. On 4/10 I pick up the car. Of course, I was requested to sign all paperwork that this company has put together to protect themselves from any claim from customers even if legitimate Having the car in my possession the following EVIDENT defects came to light: 1. Rear suspensions were lowering down during the night 2. High oil consumption Problem 1. This car has air suspensions (air bags) that are kept to the right pressure by a compressor. When the car was stopped for a long time the air bags deflated through pinholes and the car went down. When restarted the compressor re-inflated the bags and the car looked normal. There is no way the team at Jaguar Land Rover Houston would have not noticed it when preparing the car for sale. Problem 2. This car and engine has been the subject of a “recall” following a class action for high oil consumption. This is the BMW engine N63 that following the Class action result ruled at the end of last year can undertake certain modification to fix the oil consumption. Again, there is no way your team at Jaguar Land Rover Houston would have not known it. What happened next, I contacted Bill Craig-Roof and he, as he had done all along during the transaction, acted as the typical sales-man. He does not tell you anything, he does not know anything, he does not decide anything…. His typical reply is: :”I have to check with Mr xxxx…..” The reply from him was basically you are on your own, if you do not like the car you can re-trade it in at the price we will evaluate (19 kusd)… (in other words you will loose the difference and the taxes already paid which amounted to a loss of 3628 USD) and I had driven the car less than 1000 miles. I went to a mechanic and got the air bags replaced (1300 USD) on April 23. On May 8 I went to BMW to have the oil consumption fixed as per the “recall” and because the car had showed engine malfunction The BMW at Momentum SW came back to me with the following list of necessary works: BMW approved work due to the oil consumption “recall”: • New valve Guide seals • Rear end cover replacement • Oil return Block Other car’s problems as reported verbatim by Momentum BMW: • X5 has 3 updated coils 2 are BMW and 1 is after market. R recommend 6 coils and 8 spark plugs, that way everything is all the same $979.00. • Power steering pump, leaking from front seal $1695.00 • Front thrust arm bushings collapse and leaking, $795.00, • front strut mount insulators collapsing $825.00 • 4 wheel alignment $189.95, • power steering fluid burnt and dirty Flush $149.95, and • coolant brown, coolant flush is $189.00, • Car has all of the fire wall dividers where the plastic is all dry rotting and coming apart $595.00 For a total of additional 5417.90 USD. I WONDER IF AT Jaguar Land Rover they even lift the car to look at it underneath before selling it to a unfortunate guy like me…. And I’m saying this because I look at the car myself and IT IS EVIDENT that the car has a leak at the power steering pump and at the front arm bushing!! Therefore, all in all the car would cost me 22,628 (initial price) + 1,300 USD (air bags) + 5417.90 (other problems) = more than 29,345 USD!! As of the week ending 5/31 the car is still at the shop You can imagine the extent of my disappointment with Jaguar Land Rover as I’m sure that all this could have been easily avoided if Jaguar Land Rover would have performed all the necessary due diligence before offering for sale a clearly non-fit-for-purpose vehicle and disclosed the hidden defect (such as the airbag leaks that they could not have not noticed unless incompetent). When I reached at them again to the manager R. Ayres (Bill Craig-Roof is useless), the manager reply was: we offered you at the time of sale an extended warranty (for 9,000 USD) and you declined... This statement clearly show that this is a bad shop poorly managed. A manager whose interest should only be the customer cannot in his wildest dream say that everything would have been ok if the extended warranty would have been accepted. Suggesting that I could not have been extremely disappointed if I had purchased the warranty and still had faced all these problems and car unavailability is naïve and childish and unprofessional. AVOID THIS DEALER Read more