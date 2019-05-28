Worse dealer ever dealt with. Not to be trusted.
I had a very bad experience with the organization and the professionalism of several of the individuals working at the location I strongly recommend not to deal with Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central. Very poor organization not customer oriented, if you happen to be there avoid dealing with the used-car salesman Bill Craig-Roof and Manager Darrell Ayres. Hereby the reasons for my disappointment for everybody’s knowledge. On 4/5 I visited the shop and while looking for a different used car (a Mercedes SLA) I was proposed a 2013-X5 xdrive 50i with 54 kmiles As usual I test-drove the car and proceeded with the purchase. On 4/10 I pick up the car. Of course, I was requested to sign all paperwork that this company has put together to protect themselves from any claim from customers even if legitimate Having the car in my possession the following EVIDENT defects came to light: 1. Rear suspensions were lowering down during the night 2. High oil consumption Problem 1. This car has air suspensions (air bags) that are kept to the right pressure by a compressor. When the car was stopped for a long time the air bags deflated through pinholes and the car went down. When restarted the compressor re-inflated the bags and the car looked normal. There is no way the team at Jaguar Land Rover Houston would have not noticed it when preparing the car for sale. Problem 2. This car and engine has been the subject of a “recall” following a class action for high oil consumption. This is the BMW engine N63 that following the Class action result ruled at the end of last year can undertake certain modification to fix the oil consumption. Again, there is no way your team at Jaguar Land Rover Houston would have not known it. What happened next, I contacted Bill Craig-Roof and he, as he had done all along during the transaction, acted as the typical sales-man. He does not tell you anything, he does not know anything, he does not decide anything…. His typical reply is: :”I have to check with Mr xxxx…..” The reply from him was basically you are on your own, if you do not like the car you can re-trade it in at the price we will evaluate (19 kusd)… (in other words you will loose the difference and the taxes already paid which amounted to a loss of 3628 USD) and I had driven the car less than 1000 miles. I went to a mechanic and got the air bags replaced (1300 USD) on April 23. On May 8 I went to BMW to have the oil consumption fixed as per the “recall” and because the car had showed engine malfunction The BMW at Momentum SW came back to me with the following list of necessary works: BMW approved work due to the oil consumption “recall”: • New valve Guide seals • Rear end cover replacement • Oil return Block Other car’s problems as reported verbatim by Momentum BMW: • X5 has 3 updated coils 2 are BMW and 1 is after market. R recommend 6 coils and 8 spark plugs, that way everything is all the same $979.00. • Power steering pump, leaking from front seal $1695.00 • Front thrust arm bushings collapse and leaking, $795.00, • front strut mount insulators collapsing $825.00 • 4 wheel alignment $189.95, • power steering fluid burnt and dirty Flush $149.95, and • coolant brown, coolant flush is $189.00, • Car has all of the fire wall dividers where the plastic is all dry rotting and coming apart $595.00 For a total of additional 5417.90 USD. I WONDER IF AT Jaguar Land Rover they even lift the car to look at it underneath before selling it to a unfortunate guy like me…. And I’m saying this because I look at the car myself and IT IS EVIDENT that the car has a leak at the power steering pump and at the front arm bushing!! Therefore, all in all the car would cost me 22,628 (initial price) + 1,300 USD (air bags) + 5417.90 (other problems) = more than 29,345 USD!! As of the week ending 5/31 the car is still at the shop You can imagine the extent of my disappointment with Jaguar Land Rover as I’m sure that all this could have been easily avoided if Jaguar Land Rover would have performed all the necessary due diligence before offering for sale a clearly non-fit-for-purpose vehicle and disclosed the hidden defect (such as the airbag leaks that they could not have not noticed unless incompetent). When I reached at them again to the manager R. Ayres (Bill Craig-Roof is useless), the manager reply was: we offered you at the time of sale an extended warranty (for 9,000 USD) and you declined... This statement clearly show that this is a bad shop poorly managed. A manager whose interest should only be the customer cannot in his wildest dream say that everything would have been ok if the extended warranty would have been accepted. Suggesting that I could not have been extremely disappointed if I had purchased the warranty and still had faced all these problems and car unavailability is naïve and childish and unprofessional. AVOID THIS DEALER
Brake repair on my Range Rover
Excellent service. My service manager was very professional in handling my service. He took the time to advise me on what was the best options for my vehicle and made sure that I was comfortable in every way possible.
Service
Like always Michael Q took care of me and my Land Rover LR4! Michael is always a true professional and is very pleasant to deal with
OWNER
No one ever wants to take their vehicle to the dealer (I used to equate the experience equal as going to the dentist :-(). In the case of going to Land Rover Houston Central, they have been able to change my opinion of taking my vehicle to a dealership . The personnel there are so helpful and attentive to my needs making the experience a very pleasant one.
Brake repair at Land Rover Central
Nester at Land Rover Central does a great job. He's very helpful, pleasant and polite.
Awful Service Never
My car has had a issue since September and has been in and out of service. Now the car has been at LR for 6 weeks and still issue has not been fixed. I never get updates unless I call them.. I had to beg for a loaner car. And now I have been driving a striped down Discovery for 6 weeks instead of my $75,000 Range Rover. Unbelievable.
Range Rover Sport
Vehicle ready when promised. Contacted me with quote prior to any work being done. Kept me updated on progress and expected completion time.
Nick Setvice Advisor experience
Took my car in for suspension, rim repair. When I locked up the car, the repair on the rim was done but found 2 more places that needed repair that weren’t there when I dropped the car off. Nick told me that he would have all of the rims redone and provide me a full car detail in return for my inconvenience.
Always got my back!
The service team is top notch! I know they are so incredibly busy but Jay always makes the time for me if I have a concern about my car.
Mrs
Service adviser was friendly and professional. However, my loaner car was VERY dirty inside. It appears that loaner cars are only washed on the outside but mine had empty coke can, dirty fork and a few other items left inside by the previous user. My service adviser very kindly made some compensation which I appreciated but I was not happy to drive a dirty vehicle. Hopefully they will check to see if the loaner car is clean the next time .
Land Rover Service
I have been to all the Land Rover service departments in Houston, along with most of the Lexus and BMW depts, and Central is by far the most efficient, knowledgeable and upfront period. I actually enjoy going to get my vehicle serviced!
Paid a lot of money to get a service light turned off; it's still on
I went in for a "suspension fault" error. I was told I had a leaking airbag, which required several thousands of dollars to replace. When I left the dealer, the light was still on. I called several times and no one has returned my call. I previously went to the same dealer to have them look at my driver side mirror, which I had accidentally hit. They told me it would cost $1500 to replace it. My husband was able to pop the mirror back in and it works fine. When I called to follow up, the service manager sounded very disengaged. I don't think I will be going back to this dealer. Customer service is sub-par. The other dealers in town will at least call me back.
Quick service
I walked in to ask for a part they had it in stock and installed it within 30 minutes
Terrible!
My husband was involved in an accident. He was ready to buy a new f pace. The sales person had us walking the back lot in 100 degree temperatures to see what he had on the lot. The sales person knew very little about the vehicle. When the sales guy couldn't find a car for us, we left. We found one online and called the sales guy to tell him about it, paid $2000 to have it transferred. We found out one day before the expected delivery date that the vehicle was sold to someone else. The sales guy and the manager still haven't called us back. So unprofessional! Guess they don't need to sell cars. Ridiculous!
Central Land Rover Houston
Overall exemplary service and knowledge about the line of Landrovers. However, the only challenge is reserving a loaner that takes some patience.
2016 Rover Sport HST Service from Michael Quinones
Absolutely amazing service from Michael Quinones at the Land Rover Central location....very professional, awesome customer service, quick and well communicated.
Top Notch Service
I had to go in for an errant transmission sensor that kept turning on when there was no issue with the transmission. Kudos to Michael Quinones and the service tech for taking the time to figure out the underlying issue and make sure it was resolved. Always excellent service here.
Don't waste your time!
Terrible customer service! First I sat in the service department waiting for one service guy to get off the phone to take my car back and look up my appointment. Other guys weren't busy, but I was told I had to wait for him. Then it took a little over 3 hours to program a remote! I could have done it in ten minutes myself but they wouldn't let me pick up the new remote/key unless they programmed it. Then they performed a maintenance inspection that I did not even ask for!! I know the condition of my car and I did not have the extra time for this. Mind you, I had to drive about an hour to get there because that was the closest dealership to me. I was charged $167 for an inspection I didn't want and to program a remote and this was after paying $350 for the remote/key. They are ridiculously over-priced! Then a few days later, I get an email saying based on the condition of my car from the inspection, they want to buy my car for their used car inventory because they're running low on my particular model. HECK NO!! Don't go to this place - they're rude and slow and underhanded.
Service at Land Rover dealer (old Katy road)
This is one of the worst dealers I have ever been to . Every time I have brought my car I have had a very dissapointing experience . They make the wrong diagnosis over and over again . They keep your car for weeks . You bring it home and he problem is still there after you have paid a pretty hefty amount and gone without a car for weeks .
Good service but never have loaners and did not use my extended warranty
In 10 years that I have used the service of this dealer I have never ever received a loaner, and they give you a hard time just to give you a ride... Even worse, they did not use the extended warranty to cover the repairs made, which they had sold me at the dealership... and they couldnt care less, I have contacted the advisor numerous times and if I get to talk to him, he just gives me the runaround
Check Engine Light & Access Hydrolic System
There was Great attention to Customer Service by my Service Representative. She left me with great comfort knowing that she was concerned for the return of my vehicle to me in the Best condition. This leaves me very relaxed about these kind of experiences...
