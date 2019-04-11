sales Rating

My experience for the second time at Honda was wonderful. My lease was coming to an end and I been wanting the new 2019 Honda CRV. I could only dream that I could afford one of those bad boys seeing that I have been building my credit and working on saving. I decided to take a day, stop by and see what my options were. Joann Yodice (sales woman) was standing at the front desk, she kindly greeted me and asked me what brought me in today. I advised my lease was ending and needed a new car. Right away Joann asked what vehicle I liked. I thought here’s my chance to ask about the SUVs. I told Joann that I loved the new CRVs but knew I wouldn’t be approved for one. Joann said, “let’s go for a test drive”. As I stepped in the CRV I immediately fell in love. What can I say they are beautiful! I kept thinking if I could afford one of these I would be lucky. As we walked inside to go over the numbers I started to feel extremely nervous. Joann noticed and said, “be positive and everything will fall into place”. The entire time going over the numbers Joann was increditably sweet, she made sure to make it work and she did! I walked out with the 2019 Honda CRV without breaking the bank. I feel extremely happy and blessed to have met someone like Joann Yodice she made the experience all the most wonderful. Thank you Joann! Read more