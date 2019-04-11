Best In Service
by 11/04/2019on
My Experience was exceptional with the dealership. John Novak and Matt was very helpful and understood my need and provided wide ranges of options in buying a car within my budget. Will highly recommend the place for your next car.
Never Again
by 05/12/2020on
This was the worst car buying experience of my life. Terrible service, terrible financial help and terrible communication.
satisfaction with sales rep patrick s.
by 09/15/2019on
patrick s. was very professional with his presentation and handling of our leasing of our new 2019 honda crv he explained about all of the details and intracacies of the car
Great Experience!
by 04/15/2019on
Mike O. at Hamilton Honda did a wonderful job handling our sales experience. He was patient and very thorough going over the car we test drove and the experience was a very pleasant, no pressure afternoon. He worked with us to complete the transaction to our satisfaction. We will definitely be using Hamilton Honda in the years to come.
What an amazing experience at Hamilton Honda.
by 04/15/2019on
My experience for the second time at Honda was wonderful. My lease was coming to an end and I been wanting the new 2019 Honda CRV. I could only dream that I could afford one of those bad boys seeing that I have been building my credit and working on saving. I decided to take a day, stop by and see what my options were. Joann Yodice (sales woman) was standing at the front desk, she kindly greeted me and asked me what brought me in today. I advised my lease was ending and needed a new car. Right away Joann asked what vehicle I liked. I thought here’s my chance to ask about the SUVs. I told Joann that I loved the new CRVs but knew I wouldn’t be approved for one. Joann said, “let’s go for a test drive”. As I stepped in the CRV I immediately fell in love. What can I say they are beautiful! I kept thinking if I could afford one of these I would be lucky. As we walked inside to go over the numbers I started to feel extremely nervous. Joann noticed and said, “be positive and everything will fall into place”. The entire time going over the numbers Joann was increditably sweet, she made sure to make it work and she did! I walked out with the 2019 Honda CRV without breaking the bank. I feel extremely happy and blessed to have met someone like Joann Yodice she made the experience all the most wonderful. Thank you Joann!
Lease
by 04/01/2019on
This was our second lease from HH. As busy as they are there, we got great service from Kerri.
2 great experiences
by 03/25/2019on
Buying or leasing a car is not fun, but out of all the places I've been, I felt the best at Hamilton Honda. I never felt lied to. They're there to make money, sure, but they offer a fair deal up front, you can negotiate down to a really good deal, and they really don't mess around with hidden fees or anything - they are very transparent.
Excellent service always
by 03/18/2019on
Olivia and luke are awesome!! Always stressfree and just a pleasant experience all around
Excellent Service!
by 03/16/2019on
We had a wonderful experience at Hamilton Honda. Rob R.provided excellent service from beginning to delivery. He followed through on everything that he promised, he called when he said that he would call, he had the car prepared as he stated that he would and was polite and professional throughout the transaction. We highly recommend Hamilton Honda and Rob R.
Honda Accord
by 03/11/2019on
This is the second vehicle leasing from Hamilton Honda the sales person me Ramesh Chandra is very knowledgeable and explained everything about the car and lease I recommend my friends to this place
Wonderful Service
by 03/11/2019on
I can't say enough how amazing Hamilton Honda has been to my family and i. Thank you so much for your wonderful service especially Jeff Randall for your diligence and wonderful customer service. Really went above and beyond in making this car purchase experience a great one. Thank you thank you thank you! That's all I could say.
Purchase
by 03/02/2019on
Excellent salesman. Very pleased all the way around. Robert Radice was by far the best car salesperson we ever had. Explained everything in detail.
My 2nd Hamilton Honda lease
by 02/28/2019on
This was my 5th leased car, my 2nd with Hamilton Honda. They certainly make the process painless. I was notified in plenty of time that the lease was expiring. I arranged to have my current car examined for any damage at my home at my convenience. The sales associate I worked with, Humberto Salas, was knowledgeable and great to work with. He helped me stay within my budget and get what I wanted in a vehicle. He made the whole leasing process pleasurable. I recommend this dealership to my friends and have no qualms about continuing to lease through them.
Honda Accord lx
by 02/21/2019on
Zack was very nice and very helpful. He helped me find a car perfect for me and in my price range!
Bob o'connor & Hamilton Honda
by 02/14/2019on
Great dealership. My first time purchasing a vehicle and they worked with me to find out what I could afford and also helped me decide on a car. I would and will prefer this place to many people in the near future and I hope to continue doing business with them in my future as well. Outstanding work from bob o Connor and I believe her name is Lily.
Best service ever!
by 02/11/2019on
From the moment we walked in, Maria didn't stop until she got us the car my husband and me wanted. She is very detail oriented and willing to ask all of your questions, she is bilingual too! (a great plus!). She treated us like her friends and offered the best specials the dealership has! Maria has been the best sales rep I have met when getting a car, if you go to Hamilton Honda ask for Maria!! you will not regret that!!
Finally a good car buying experience
by 01/30/2019on
I just bought a certified used car from Hamilton Honda and it was a very good experience. No games or gimmicks. Thank you Romesh and Lily.
Will definitely recommend! Best honda dealer!!!
by 01/28/2019on
I went to Hamilton honda to purchase a car for my son, they were so good, that i had to get one for my self!!! Other places tried to give me a ridiculous amount for my trade, but this guys really helped me out!!! Zack was my sales rep, great guy!!! And Luke gave me a deal that in my opinion was more than fair!!! Exelent experience, if you're looking for a new car, think hamilton honda!!!
Excellent Experience
by 01/20/2019on
This is our second lease in a row from Hamilton Honda. We had an excellent experience with both our Salesman Bob O'Connor (who also helped us with our first lease) and our Finance Manager Luke Haug. Thank you for the great service.
My experience at Hamilton Honda
by 01/18/2019on
My 4th leased Honda accord from Hamilton Honda. My two children also have 3 New vehicles from Hamilton Honda.
