Ford Edge Purchase
by 01/08/2018on
Our salesman Rick was very helpful and knowledgeable. He made the ordering and purchasing process a very easy and smooth process. Once the vehicle came in he gave my wife and I a detailed overview of the vehicle and all of its systems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VERY POOR SERVICE PROFESSIONALISM NOT VET FRIENDLY
by 01/29/2017on
Stay clear of Watson Quality Ford whether you are an average joe or a US Veteran, Watson will bait and switch you, they will belittle you, treat you like the village idiot when you catch them screwing you in the bait and switch to go from a new car to a used lemon with a hard money loan in which they get 50% split with the HM Lenders. The service dept will not do anything to your vehicle and then blame you. And the General Manager Cliff Mitchell will come out and tell you that you the customer is lying and Watsons team is choir boys because of their 35 years history. While treating you like the village idiot and belittling you. If I were Mr. Watson I would be greatly concerned as each GM, and other people on my dealer's team is representing me, and Watson is liable for everything done in his name. Totally irresponsible to call your customers liars without investigating the situations. In fact, I am not a village idiot, and I have proof, and a lawsuit is in the works a Federal Lawsuit under United States Code. - Being the humble person that I am, I am waiting 30 days to give Watson a chance to humble themselves and make things right and stop treating me very poorly, belittle me and making false claims and calling me a liar. PS You guys do not realize that the average Joe is smarter than you give them credit for as we can see a scrubbed reputation a mile away and the funny part about it is when you lie and use your long history reputation as your defense. I will say that there is a shocking revelation to your reputation history along with when you pay companies to scrub it clean on the net it still is there just hidden, and when you settle with people out of court there is still a paper trail, and when you smile and jerk people off in exchange to change their honest review there is still a digital trail. Allow myself and my team to bring all of this out to the public. The 30-day clock starts on 01-30-2017
Great New Car Experience
by 07/06/2016on
2016 Edge and I am loving it. It is so much smarter than I am. I have lots to learn. One of best car buying experiences I have had. Thanks Elijah.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy relations
by 06/02/2016on
The salesman was very patient with us. He was very through in explaining how things work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 12/15/2015on
I purchased a 2015 F150 King Ranch, trading in my well-used 2008 Tahoe. I was given fair trade on the Tahoe & my brand new F150 was DELIVERED to me!!! They gave me the keys & drove my old ride back to the dealership. I don't think you can have more personalized, first class service than what I just experienced with Mr. Watson. I look forward to buying my next vehicle from Watson, they run a tight ship without question!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service
by 12/07/2015on
Your staff was excellent with everything--did not rush me in decision making. Very helpful and informative. So I know now that after the purchase you will be just as helpful (that is, service after the sale dependability). Love Watson Quality Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
FORD FUSION
by 11/30/2015on
Very nice and friendly people!!! We will be purchasing any future vehicles at Watson's!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy car deal
by 11/06/2015on
This was the easiest car buying experience of all...friendly, hard working staff who stayed in contact with me from start to finish. I drove 3 hours to this dealership to do business - passed a lot of other dealers along the way, but it was worth every minute of the drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience at Watson Quality Ford
by 11/05/2015on
I purchased a 2016 Escape S model CUV. The staff, from the salesman to the general manager, were courteous and very helpful. I could not have asked for a better experience in car buying.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
All around great experience
by 10/27/2015on
Eric Smith was a great salesman he did everything in his power to help as well as Ryan rousselo. Y'all have a great team keep up the good work work Watson Quality and I have already recommended y'all to all my co-workers and will continue thanks, joshua wages
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Debbie in Finance was awesome!
by 10/26/2015on
I had searched for quite some time for a Chevy Equinox. I happened to find one at Watson that was priced way below several others I had found at other dealerships. I came in with the intention of going on a test drive and left the same day with the vehicle! My absolute favorite person there was Debbie in Finance. I told her what my reservations were about purchasing. She took time to walk me through the whole process and made me feel confident about the decision I made to purchase. I told her where I wanted my payments and what interest rate I could live with and she made sure that my loan had both. Thanks Debbie! The part of the experience that I didn't enjoy was coming back to get tires put on (I paid for them in the initial purchase on Saturday). When my salesman, Prince, told me to come back on Monday, I expected the service department to know I actually had an appointment. I arrived at 8:50 and didn't leave until almost 2 that afternoon. I wasn't told that the tires I needed were not in stock after I had checked the vehicle in. It's a small gesture, but I could have used the shuttle to get a ride to work until my vehicle was ready. Instead I had to sit and watch the whole waiting area clear out before I was able to leave. There were people who arrived hours after I did, who left before me. I checked in at the service desk at 11:00 am, and was told that my tires had just arrived and they would be finished in a few minutes. At 1:00 pm I checked back and and was told the exact same story about my tires just arriving and that it would only take a few more minutes. I was frustrated to say the least. Sales and Finance I give a 5 rating Service I give a 2 rating and hope they do better to communicate between departments moving forward.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 10/16/2015on
My salesman was great. I told him what I was looking for and he delivered. I had just left the Cadillac dealership who wouldn't work with me or honor their own ad. I was torn between the two cars and Ford didn't let me down. The service was HONEST, quick and that is what I wanted. We bought 2 vehicles that day from Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Inspect closely beofre sealing the deal
by 10/09/2015on
Everything went well. I should have waited until the vehicle had ben serviced and cleaned before I seal the deal. Things that I didn't see while the vehicle was waiting to be cleaned and serviced did not get fixed for me. I had to spend more money out of my pocket to fix things. I am now in the process of having Capitol Body Shop fix door dings on both doors. This was my fault for buying before service was complete.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2011 Ford FLex purchase
by 10/05/2015on
Andy Anderson was very helpful, knowledgeable, and did not push us to try and buy the Flex. My wife and I have always been treated well at Watson Ford and will continue to do business there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love this place!
by 02/18/2012on
I have had a repo in the past couple of years and have tried to get a car EVERYWHERE!! I was constantly being turned down, treated like crap once they saw my credit, or being pushed into old cars that I did not like. Watson changed all that. They treated me so nicely! And I got a 2012 Ford Focus at a great price! I would reccomend this dealer to anyone! See Mr. Mickey George. He is a great guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good Experience
by 11/26/2011on
My first time to buy on line and it was much better than going in person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes