1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Stay clear of Watson Quality Ford whether you are an average joe or a US Veteran, Watson will bait and switch you, they will belittle you, treat you like the village idiot when you catch them screwing you in the bait and switch to go from a new car to a used lemon with a hard money loan in which they get 50% split with the HM Lenders. The service dept will not do anything to your vehicle and then blame you. And the General Manager Cliff Mitchell will come out and tell you that you the customer is lying and Watsons team is choir boys because of their 35 years history. While treating you like the village idiot and belittling you. If I were Mr. Watson I would be greatly concerned as each GM, and other people on my dealer's team is representing me, and Watson is liable for everything done in his name. Totally irresponsible to call your customers liars without investigating the situations. In fact, I am not a village idiot, and I have proof, and a lawsuit is in the works a Federal Lawsuit under United States Code. - Being the humble person that I am, I am waiting 30 days to give Watson a chance to humble themselves and make things right and stop treating me very poorly, belittle me and making false claims and calling me a liar. PS You guys do not realize that the average Joe is smarter than you give them credit for as we can see a scrubbed reputation a mile away and the funny part about it is when you lie and use your long history reputation as your defense. I will say that there is a shocking revelation to your reputation history along with when you pay companies to scrub it clean on the net it still is there just hidden, and when you settle with people out of court there is still a paper trail, and when you smile and jerk people off in exchange to change their honest review there is still a digital trail. Allow myself and my team to bring all of this out to the public. The 30-day clock starts on 01-30-2017 Read more