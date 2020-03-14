I recently purchased 2019 Honda Accord and the sales team was very helpful to give a best price as per my budget and also coming to the performance of the car is very awesome and I highly recommend this location for any other purchase. Thank you!
I got an oil change from Curry Honda service department today. The person who assisted me was Jack Rothstein and I received outstanding service from him. He was very pleasant and friendly. He serviced my Honda Fit quickly and I had very little waiting time. It’s so great to come here and receive awesome customer service and I look forward to having him service my vehicle in the future.
Simply, very angry with treatment we rec'd from this man at service dept. This man was mad at survey result he rec'd from us a year ago. On our 2nd service, he rather looked at the result & started shouting and was about losing his.job as service advisor instead paying an attention for better customer satisfaction. I could've raiaed the h*ll, but did self control & did not shout back.
Did not report his outrage either, cause I wanted see how much longer he would stay there for doing the same.
He must know customer is the king, this is definite truth for everyone in business. This man just blew it. How dare he shouted at customer like man with zero IQ!!
Dealer needs to re-evaluate employees, especially those at the service department, So they can practice the manner before performing good service.
He shoube thankful that he was fired at that time.
Sales personnels are great.
I have brought my Honda CRV in for service and have also used the body shop at Curry Honda. The service technicians are super nice and take excellent care of the customer. The body shop does great work and they keep in touch with you to provide updates on your vehicle. Its comforting to know that one is in good hands and receiving good service. I understand why Curry Honda has a strong reputation in the Atlanta market.
I recently came to Curry Honda about 2 months ago and purchased the car that I have always wanted. Honda Civic Coupe LX 2019. Larry Calbert was the salesperson. I had stated terms before even coming to the dealership. I decided that I wanted to do business with him because he didn't give me that tired old salesman spill. I was approved for a car loan with Road loans and everything was sent in before I even came into dealership because I work a lot and didn't have a lot of time to be at the dealership all day.
I was very vocal about this and even translated this through email. The day that I come to purchase my car everything was totally switched up on me. I expressed that I didn't want my credit ran because I already had my check to purchase car and i was told OK but the day I got there they ran my credit and then came up with an exclusive reason on why they had to. Also, i was told the finance manager name Chuck Hayden wanted to speak to me. "He said so Road loans never pay us but I am going to get you squared away today".
I said to him I spoke to Larry weeks up until the day that I got there and he said you all accept road loans checks and that would be no problem. If that was the case I could have went to a place that accepted road loans. Long story short. I guess he got me the car through Honda because that was the motive the whole time. I did not get a better offer, and lo and behold I went yesterday to pay my car note early and I found out that road loans was accepted.
They completely got over on me. I don't know if it was because i was a woman by myself or if they thought that I just wanted the car that bad as to where I wouldn't investigate, but i don't just take what people give me. As i got the keys to my new car the finance guy called me back and said I saved you some more money and got your car note lower. This is what they totally do all the time and they have been getting away with it but its not right and its cunning, distasteful and all out disguising. I would preferred them saying to me that they wanted me to go through financing through Honda than to play and deceive someone just for more money. My color probably was apart of why I got the rate that I got and also the fact that I was a woman.
I literally has a check from loan company to purchase car outright but the day that i go and take off to get car was the day that they tried to bamboozled me into what they did. they lied and i will not stop until someone is held accountable. I sent an email to Larry the salesperson and hadn't heard a response, but I wont stop. They literally ripped me off and just because makes a lot of money does not mean that you can rip them off. My credit was a great score and I did not get the deal that I should have gotten.
I would have been paying back road loans 4 hundred dollars or so and yet they have me paying something outrageous because they were more concerned about making a dollar and being cunning. He looked at me and said, "YEA Road loans never pay". Why would Larry not say that but let me find that out the day of. We had been conversing through email and through phone for weeks and I made the decision to do business at Curry Honda and yet looking I should have never went there. The more I think about what they did it makes me upset that they would do that and I know they get away with it all the time. I am paying my note because I do not want it to mess up my credit and the car is what I wanted but I wasn't fairly treated right and they outright lied just to make a buck so that I would finance through Honda. I called and left a message with General Manager of Curry Honda and I will keep going higher because this should not keep happening. They are a bunch of viperish sharks and its not right. I expect honesty and integrity but I know that its a character trait rather than a skill. WOMEN IT'S SAD THAT I WOULD EVEN ADVISE YOU TO TAKE WITH YOU A KNOWLEDGEABLE MAN SO THAT YOU WONT BE A VICTIM OF DISHONEST TARGETING. RIGHT IS RIGHT AND WRONG IS WRONG AND THIS WAS HANDLED TOTALLY WRONG. .
We came into the Curry Honda dealership looking to purchase a car that day. All I wanted was a basic model Honda CR-V with leather seats. I was told by Craig that this option didn't exist, and if I wanted leather seats, I would have to buy the next model up. This information is completely false, as I called a different Atlanta Honda dealership that same day, and they confirmed the option was possible, with an additional $1,200 fee for the added leather seats.
by OutstandingCurryHondaServiceDepartment on 02/18/2019
Curry Honda has a outstanding service department. I was greeted by Mr. Thomas Brown in a great professional manner. He helped me out with all answers to my questions and had my car back in a timely manner. He also contacted me every so often to let me know the status of when my car will be done. I will continue and refer everyone I know to him and Curry Honda Service Department for future service needs.
Thanks again, Thomas Brown and the entire Curry Honda Service Department.
Carl D Whipple
I had my car serviced and Craig Easley was my service specialist. He was very knowledgeable and explained everything to me. He also gave me the option to take an Uber to my home and pick me up, free of charge, as my service was being done. I really appreciated the extra length he and Curry Honda did to make me feel comfortable. This is a completely un-coerced review. I genuinely had a great experience and I would recommend Curry Honda for all your service needs.
Curry Honda Sales teams I dealt with are [non-permissible content removed]
by Abhishek on 08/06/2018
A long one. Please read before dealing with CURRY HONDA. I purchased Honda CR-V 2017 in March 2017 on lease of 36 months. I moved to MN immediately after purchasing vehicle due to job constraint. At the time of purchase I was bluffed about add-on plans they sold to me. Knowing this they meticulously bluffed and cheated on me. I am listing them all here: 1. Fidelity Warranty Service - $999 cost - (The sales person told me that this cover all the vehicle maintenance and service cost for 3 years, which was totally incorrect when I checked with dealer at the time of service. It only covers oil+filter change costing around $40. That means I purchased a plan of $999 which would otherwise cost me only $250 in 3 years). 2. Fidelity Road Hazard Tire And wheel Protection - Cost $899 - (I was told that if Tire gets bald I can get new tires from Honda dealer without any cost ANY NUMBER OF TIMES in a period of 3 years which again is untrue because it covers only hazard related cost and not the normal wear and tear, which local dealer clarified when I checked with him). 3. Dent and Ding Shield - Cost $999 - I drive nice so this is fortunately not required. THE BIGGEST OF LIE IS YET TO COME. I TOOK VEHICLE ON LEASE BECAUSE I WAS NOT SURE HOW LONG I CAN KEEP THE CAR. I WAS CATEGORICALLY TOLD THAT I CAN RETURN THE CAR EVEN BEFORE LEASE PERIOD ANYTIME WITH A CHARGE OF $350 WHICH IS AGAIN VERY UNTRUE. I was new to US and did not had much Credit History and in the hind sight I was told that if I do not take these add-ons my finance might not get approved. My fault was, I took everything by face value and did not verify each and every statement. They took advantage of my lack of knowledge of my dealings. Unfortunately, though HONDA has nothing to do with but I am not going to do any business with HONDA in future. In my 2.5 years of stay in US this is the only place where I experienced such bluff and cheating. Result I am paying $422 per month for it with $4000 down-payment. Will never ever refer any one to this dealership.
