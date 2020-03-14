sales Rating

I recently came to Curry Honda about 2 months ago and purchased the car that I have always wanted. Honda Civic Coupe LX 2019. Larry Calbert was the salesperson. I had stated terms before even coming to the dealership. I decided that I wanted to do business with him because he didn't give me that tired old salesman spill. I was approved for a car loan with Road loans and everything was sent in before I even came into dealership because I work a lot and didn't have a lot of time to be at the dealership all day. I was very vocal about this and even translated this through email. The day that I come to purchase my car everything was totally switched up on me. I expressed that I didn't want my credit ran because I already had my check to purchase car and i was told OK but the day I got there they ran my credit and then came up with an exclusive reason on why they had to. Also, i was told the finance manager name Chuck Hayden wanted to speak to me. "He said so Road loans never pay us but I am going to get you squared away today". I said to him I spoke to Larry weeks up until the day that I got there and he said you all accept road loans checks and that would be no problem. If that was the case I could have went to a place that accepted road loans. Long story short. I guess he got me the car through Honda because that was the motive the whole time. I did not get a better offer, and lo and behold I went yesterday to pay my car note early and I found out that road loans was accepted. They completely got over on me. I don't know if it was because i was a woman by myself or if they thought that I just wanted the car that bad as to where I wouldn't investigate, but i don't just take what people give me. As i got the keys to my new car the finance guy called me back and said I saved you some more money and got your car note lower. This is what they totally do all the time and they have been getting away with it but its not right and its cunning, distasteful and all out disguising. I would preferred them saying to me that they wanted me to go through financing through Honda than to play and deceive someone just for more money. My color probably was apart of why I got the rate that I got and also the fact that I was a woman. I literally has a check from loan company to purchase car outright but the day that i go and take off to get car was the day that they tried to bamboozled me into what they did. they lied and i will not stop until someone is held accountable. I sent an email to Larry the salesperson and hadn't heard a response, but I wont stop. They literally ripped me off and just because makes a lot of money does not mean that you can rip them off. My credit was a great score and I did not get the deal that I should have gotten. I would have been paying back road loans 4 hundred dollars or so and yet they have me paying something outrageous because they were more concerned about making a dollar and being cunning. He looked at me and said, "YEA Road loans never pay". Why would Larry not say that but let me find that out the day of. We had been conversing through email and through phone for weeks and I made the decision to do business at Curry Honda and yet looking I should have never went there. The more I think about what they did it makes me upset that they would do that and I know they get away with it all the time. I am paying my note because I do not want it to mess up my credit and the car is what I wanted but I wasn't fairly treated right and they outright lied just to make a buck so that I would finance through Honda. I called and left a message with General Manager of Curry Honda and I will keep going higher because this should not keep happening. They are a bunch of viperish sharks and its not right. I expect honesty and integrity but I know that its a character trait rather than a skill. WOMEN IT'S SAD THAT I WOULD EVEN ADVISE YOU TO TAKE WITH YOU A KNOWLEDGEABLE MAN SO THAT YOU WONT BE A VICTIM OF DISHONEST TARGETING. RIGHT IS RIGHT AND WRONG IS WRONG AND THIS WAS HANDLED TOTALLY WRONG. . Read more