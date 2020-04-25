service Rating

Ralph Fonti, our service client advisor, was exceptional in the care and assistance that he gave to me for this regular maintenance visit. This has been the case with Mr. Fonti in my past visits, it is always a great pleasure and comfort to see him and know that I will receive the best service attention for my Mini. ( It should also be noted that Mr. Fonti had at the ready documentation necessary to establish the $714 credit to which I am entitled - this, however, was not used because my service was otherwise covered and so N/C.) Overall a top rating of 10/10. Read more