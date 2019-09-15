sales Rating

This has been the biggest financial mistake of my life! My first car I bought from auto source they had to buy back because of all of the the mechanical issues. They let me pick out a new car which seemed good at first but 8 months later the car sounds like its falling apart! The left side of the are rattles after every bump and the right side of my car sits lower and had bad uneaven tire wear. everything inside the car rattles and one of the seatbelts broke! this dealership is a rip off! I should have spent the extra money for a car without a salvage title! They sell unsafe cars that they know nothing about!!!!!!