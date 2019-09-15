AutoSource Colorado Springs

965 Summer Games Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
(855) 977-7916
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of AutoSource Colorado Springs

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Great savings!

by Tony on 09/15/2019

The Autosource guys were great! Easy to talk to and had a great Cadillac CT6 for a great price! Highly recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Avoid at all cost!

by dmac1187 on 07/08/2018

This has been the biggest financial mistake of my life! My first car I bought from auto source they had to buy back because of all of the the mechanical issues. They let me pick out a new car which seemed good at first but 8 months later the car sounds like its falling apart! The left side of the are rattles after every bump and the right side of my car sits lower and had bad uneaven tire wear. everything inside the car rattles and one of the seatbelts broke! this dealership is a rip off! I should have spent the extra money for a car without a salvage title! They sell unsafe cars that they know nothing about!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
