I've been looking for a used vehicle for just over 1 month. Found several I liked but always somehow missed the opportunity. I happened to find the particular car I was searching for at DCH Gardena Honda. As soon I was able to call I did and talked to Maxwell. A super friendly guy that answered all my questions. I requested for him to hold the vehicle as we all know that isn't practical but he did what he could for me as I drove over 900 miles round trip to purchase the vehicle. He called me and asked how far I was and I told him I was about 1.5 hrs away. I requested once again for him not to sell the vehicle. Once I arrived we noticed that the lot was packed with people. A salesman approached us and we requested if he could direct us to Maxwell. Out of the blue Maxwell said I'll be right there. Maxwell then came over with the keys to the vehicle that we drove so far to see. We went on a test drive and fell in love. So we went inside and started the paper work. Within 3 hrs we was on our way back home with our new vehicle. Thanks so much Maxwell & Armando it was a pleasure doing business with the 2 of you. Read more