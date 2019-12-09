Garber Honda

3925 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
(877) 390-3940
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Garber Honda

4.6
Overall Rating
(67)
Recommend: Yes (61) No (6)
sales Rating

My Ridgeline Purchase at Garber

by Chuck M on 09/12/2019

From the beginning of our contact with Garber to the pickup and orientation to our Ridgeline, they were terrific. Roy was patient and helpful understanding the technology.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda Service

by HondaGuy on 07/11/2020

Facility was clean, reception was courteous, waiting time was reasonable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellence!

by GlebeNY on 07/03/2020

Garber Service consistently performs outstanding service on my Hondas. No need to shop around; very considerate and professional staff with meticulous attention to details.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Will not try to buy a car here again

by Very disappointed on 04/14/2020

Tried to buy a car here. I asked about red int the model I wanted. I was told they didn’t have any in red and that there were not any at other dealers. I picked a car they showed me and told me was in stock. Started paper work on it then was told it was sold. Was told about another car and I asked to see it. Sales man went to get it. Twenty minutes later he still wasn’t back. I had been at the dealership for two hours and never had more then 15 minuets actually talking with anyone. Every question I asked the salesman had to go get an answer from someone else. I finally had to leave for another appointment I had without buying a car. That evening I called another dealership and asked about the car I wanted in red and was told they had three. I bought it the next day. It was a much better experience than Garber.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Unusual noise from chassis.

by William on 11/17/2019

Dealer scheduled me for diagnostics same day I called. Removed roadside stone from wheel assembly. No damage found. Noise eradicated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service review

by sclehebert on 10/30/2019

Very pleasant and staff was very knowlegable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Resolving problem

by Old runner on 10/29/2019

Top notch service department. Brake problem resolved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Garber Honda is a Pleasure to Visit

by R Grosswirth on 10/24/2019

My car-purchasing and service experiences at Garber Honda have always been met with top-rate professionalism and a friendly atmosphere. I am driving my third car from Garber. I visit every few months for scheduled routine maintenance, and I have thoroughly appreciated the professional relationship I have experienced with Deb Ferra over many years. She always makes sure my car gets proper attention and explains whenever there are special maintenance needs. I look forward to purchasing another Honda from Garber in a year or two.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

First Service

by Ridgeline on 10/23/2019

Claude at Garber Honda made my first trip in for service a very positive experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Garber experience trade in 9/23/19

by Mariesb on 09/25/2019

I needed to trade in my 2014 CRV needed to downsize went with a Civic 2019. Al and Jeff at Garber Honda in Henrietta will work with you. I’m a repeat customer and if you want to be in a new Vehicle it’s easy. Wish you all the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Never Again

by Never Again on 09/23/2019

Words can not fully explain the worst hands down experience I’ve ever had dealing with a car dealership! From the apparent outright lies when we first signed the lease agreement, to the delays simply getting the vehicle registration, to the non-communication and further delays filing paperwork, to Honda Financial calling me because my first payment is 15 days late BUT they’ll waive the late fee because the paperwork was filed nearly 3 months after signing the paperwork and 10 days after the first payment was due. I’ve never received a bill/statement from Honda and the entire time Garber has simply said there’s nothing to worry about. I’m sure they’ll say this is all my fault, but the reality is, I’ve reached out to them at least 4 times in the last 2 months to discuss only to get told I need to provide yet some additional documentation or to simply not worry about something. HORRIBLE simply a too nice a word to describe my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda CRV

by michael on 09/10/2019

Overall fine, a little expensive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mrs

by Sherman on 09/09/2019

Very pleased with overall experience. Garner met all my expectations. Work completed in a timely manner. Waiting room clean and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Highly Professional

by Gary❤️Garber on 09/06/2019

I was very pleased with Garber friendliness and quality of service. Very glad to have purchased my vehicle from this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Garber Honda

by ronc5451 on 09/04/2019

Excellent Customer and Service Department, and a very organized and clean environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Highway Robbery

by Sam on 09/03/2019

This is largely my fault. But I can get some degree of satisfaction by complaining. I bought a 2019 Honda Fit from this dealer. The MSRP, listed on their own website, is around $20K. When I had reason to look up my loan amount, it was $27K! Evidently the sales person (Isaac Elliot) puffed up the price with all sorts of add-ons that I didn't want or request, like an extended warranty. He did not give me time to read the papers I signed; he barely showed them to me. He was also up and down and away from his desk so often, he was confusing. The sale took hours and made me very nervous. I should have walked away, but foolishly I was convinced that the sales price would reflect the MSRP and I really wanted the car, I failed to be fully aware. In the end, the salesperson did not give me copies of any of the papers, and only one key fob.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service. Reliable Mechanics.

by NM***** on 08/05/2019

Great Service. Reliable Mechanics.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Bad service

by PHoDThio on 07/23/2019

1. I set up an appointment to do a recall service. I don't know what need to be fixed, they do. Yet, when I come for the appointment, they are out of the part. Hallo, could you give me a call to let me know before I come? 2. The service dept told me to call in 2 weeks to see if the part is in. When I asked if they could give me a call when the part is in, I was told, "We can't do that. We have many customers." Sure, we'll see if you have many customers for long. 3. I receive an email to call for feedback. When I made the call, nobody picks up. Sure, the customer service email probably doesn't mean much.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by Joanna W on 07/23/2019

Bill Bolia went above and beyond throughout the entire process. He's extremely knowledgeable and kind. This is my second Honda from this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service dept

by Salvatore on 07/07/2019

Very good service and very quick service and was explained all that was done to my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Painless Experience

by Camille on 07/05/2019

Great family dealership and great people to work with. My family just bought our second vehicle from Bill Bolia. Great guy, and he makes the process painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

