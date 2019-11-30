sales Rating

I had a truly wonderful experience at Audi Meadowlands. I am a New Yorker and at the time, was ending my previous lease with Audi (NY dealer). As a return customer I anticipated better efforts are far as incentives, but I was disappointed. I even tried other dealers in NY and eventually reached out to Audi Meadowlands and from the start, they were unmatched by all the others. I worked with Micheal Boden and he made my experience absolutely smooth, convenient and stress free. He was very upfront. I never felt hassled or pressured to go ahead with anything I was unsure of. Would definitely return and send my friends and family to Audi Meadowlands. Read more