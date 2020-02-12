Bought my second CRV at Planet Honda within a year (it was time to update our cars). This time Antonio Matos was helping me, and he was great. I'm getting a year-old certified pre-owned car for a price that is around KBB fair value. The whole thing was quick, painless and pleasant. Would definitely do business with Planet Honda again, and will request for Antonio Matos by name.
This was by far and away the easiest experience that I have ever had at a dealership. I spoke with several other Honda dealers before going to Planet Honda. By far and away, Planet Honda - specifically Frankie Talarico - was the most straightforward, honest and upfront dealership and salesman. He was so personable and transparent with me that I felt bad having my wife negotiate with him (she's a tough negotiator!)! Their showroom has an amazing energy and was impeccably clean and sanitized. They even had the nice touch of hanging a "congratualtions on the new car Owen" sign off of the rear view mirror of my purchase!
Would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a Honda! Ask for Frankie - he's amazing!
Working with this dealership was the best experience! I went to multiple dealerships in 50 miles radius, almost all the people were very nice in all the dealerships but Planet honda have some exceptional men. Stephen March was my man! He did a wonderful job. Buying a car is exhausting process, you worry about the deal first then finances and other stuff but Stephen helped me like he was purchasing for self. He got me the best car deal and finance offer, the latter I wasn’t even expecting.
We all use reviews to help us out, many of us wouldn’t let one bad review change our minds about a decision however be aware using this dealership! Looking the other way may cost you $$. Please look up the owner of this company Tim Ciasulli
Take your time to look up what you’re getting yourself into. And don’t be afraid to walk away. The floor sells one deal, but the back end will present a warranty at extra cost ( which should probably already be included with a standard Manufacturing warranty ) the sales team apply constant pressure and follow you around the dealership. The wait time for service is 2+ hours. I am not going to use my bad experience to make you reconsider, but I will use my bad experience to warn you. Find another option or dealership. If you want to be respected, if you want a good fair transaction, well this is not your go to place. Honda’s are the for the middle class don’t get caught paying for a BMW while you are driving an Accord! ( I mean no disrespect ) Bad credit, no credit, no down payment should not be reason you accept less than exceptional service for your time and money ! BEWARE
I recently traded in my lease for a new car and Miguel Toro was fantastic during this process. He was able to get me an amazing deal on my new lease and he was extremely friendly and professional. Overall, I recommend Miguel to anyone looking for a reliable car and a good deal. Thank you again for my new ride!
This is a review for the Planet Honda Body Shop. We brought our car in for frontal body work due to a deer collision and left (3-4 weeks later) with a car that needed an engine replacement. The whole experience has been completely horrendous and I still cannot believe the lack of courtesy toward the customer both in words and action. The body shop adjuster/consultant we worked with was not a person of his word and was very unsympathetic towards the situation. We brought in a car with NO engine issues and was returned a car with a used engine! The engine replacement was due to a mistake on their part from the initial body work and repair: the coolant cap on the car's radiator was not properly installed, causing the coolant to leak and then damaging the engine. Due to this negligence, my family was stranded on an express highway with a broken down car in a very precarious and awful situation. The car was towed to the shop (it had been less than 24 hours) and once the mistake was identified, it took over a week to order (apparently 2 engines) and install a USED engine and on the day of pick up we found out that the engine that was installed was not the one promised and they were reluctant to provide the appropriate paper work. No thank you, Planet Honda Repair for the terrible experience, for losing thousands of dollars in value on my car, and for taking time away from me. And no thank you for your lack of courtesy on all fronts.
Had both of my cars serviced at Planet Honda NJ. Great and quick service. Also the advisor who took care of my cars was awesome (Alan Mine) - he made me aware of all the services being performed and called me to follow up on a couple of items on one of the cars. Both cars were ready in a few hours.
Sales, customer service, Internet and manager totally out of sync with pricing. Internet Price is just click bait to visit there center. Worst experience with Sales Person who was not only rude but has very limited knowledge of pricing. Avoid this dealership if you are planning to buy.
I had my second positive experience at Planet Honda over the past three years. The sales department was very receptive to my needs and worked closely with pricing to meet my goals. It was a positive experience.
Cheap people, will never buy any car again from Planet Honda again
I leased 2017 Honda CIVIC last year and while doing paper work finance manager Romney Corvalan gave me another product called âLease shield protectionâ and he explained it will cover like door dent hit by other car door in parking/windshield damage by stones etc in $737.50 for 2 years. But when my windshield got hit by stone recently and I went for repair, these fellow told it canât be repaired and it wonât be covered in protection plan. Same happened for door dent as well, they are saying pent has also gone so it will not covered. By the time I realized my $737.50 money went in vain it was too late but still I went to get this plan cancelled so that a least I will not feel cheated for remaining lease term. This Saturday I visited Plant Honda to cancel this protection plan and ask to arrange mitting with Finance guys then one guy (might be his name is Luise) told they donât do cancellation on Saturday and I need to come on Monday to Friday between 9 to 5, such as disgusting people without any kind of self-respect and fall to lowest level to cheat people for few hundreds.
My Lease is expiring in few months and I will never buy any car from Planet Honda again.
I came to Planet Honda looking to finance a used accord. Taylor was such a big help! He was very polite and extremely patient. Taylor helped answer all the questions I had about several of the used accords they had on the lot. I was able to test drive two of the cars and decided on a blue accord. I would recommend Taylor to anyone looking for a used car.
I came here(Planet Honda) to buy certified Honda Accord. Tyler was the contact person for the whole process. He is really a nice and friendly person. So helpful and gave answers of all my questions. No Negotiating coz prices are authentic. But overall the good experience and highly recommended.
Thanks Tyler amd Jaime for the great service.
As a female, its a little intimidating walking into a dealership on your own. Youre always told to bring your dad or bring a guy with you to ensure you wont get shammed into a bad deal. In my case, Ive been pretty independent growing up and havent had Dad or a boyfriend closeby to help me close the deal on a car. I left my old dealer simply because of the distance from my new place. I wanted to see what the local dealer had in store for me as I now needed to get out of my lease and purchase a car (to put commuter miles on). I walked into Planet Honda last week and was met with their warm and friendly staff. In the past, Ive leased cars in high-stress environments with the sales team putting pressure on me from all angles; the type of guys people always warned me about. Here, my sales rep, Antonio, listened to my needs and even took note of the car I mentioned Id wanted but probably couldnt have. Not only was Antonio and the team here able to work out a more than reasonable deal on the car, I got the car I really wanted but didnt think I could have. You can walk into Planet Honda with the confidence knowing youll be treated with respect and quoted reasonably, EVEN if youre a girl! 😁 Thanks to Antonio, Romney and the rest of the team at Planet Honda for making my first ever car purchase so easy and stress-free. I will be recommending this dealer to my network of family, friends and co workers.
