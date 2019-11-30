I had a truly wonderful experience at Audi Meadowlands. I am a New Yorker and at the time, was ending my previous lease with Audi (NY dealer). As a return customer I anticipated better efforts are far as incentives, but I was disappointed. I even tried other dealers in NY and eventually reached out to Audi Meadowlands and from the start, they were unmatched by all the others. I worked with Micheal Boden and he made my experience absolutely smooth, convenient and stress free. He was very upfront. I never felt hassled or pressured to go ahead with anything I was unsure of. Would definitely return and send my friends and family to Audi Meadowlands.
Andrew is my GoTo guy at Audi Service. My brand new S7 had a flat tire and he took care of things for me seamlessly, including delivering the vehicle to my residence. I have serviced two A6s and two A7s there before for more than 10 years. Love these guys.
I always receive outstanding service from my service associate, Yvonne Yulan. In addition I always feel confident that the service technicians do quality work, and have never had a problem with this facility.
I brought my Audi in for servicing earlier this week and had another excellent service experience. My service advisor was expecting me and handled everything very efficiently, including setting me up in a loaner car. The work was completed on my car timely and the pick-up experience was fast and smooth.
I came back to Audi meadowlands to lease a second car based on leasing experience with George VEGA and the team. His professionalism and attention made leasing experience seamless. I highly recommend him and financing team to all friends and family looking for a car.
I shopped around at a few dealers and secretly hoped that I would end up with Benzel, because I've gotten a car from them before. Luckily I got the best price here, and when I picked up the car I was in and out in about 1 hour. Amazing!
George Vega & Edwing Mercedes were a great help! Helped me making the right decision including my best options. Gave me time and space to think about my options while being very patient. I will definitly be a returning customer.