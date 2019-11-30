Audi Meadowlands

425 Rte 3, Secaucus, NJ 07094
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Audi Meadowlands

4.8
Overall Rating
(37)
Recommend: Yes (36) No (1)
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Shelly on 11/30/2019

I had a truly wonderful experience at Audi Meadowlands. I am a New Yorker and at the time, was ending my previous lease with Audi (NY dealer). As a return customer I anticipated better efforts are far as incentives, but I was disappointed. I even tried other dealers in NY and eventually reached out to Audi Meadowlands and from the start, they were unmatched by all the others. I worked with Micheal Boden and he made my experience absolutely smooth, convenient and stress free. He was very upfront. I never felt hassled or pressured to go ahead with anything I was unsure of. Would definitely return and send my friends and family to Audi Meadowlands.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Amazing service at Audi Meadowlands

by Laurent on 01/30/2020

Andrew is my GoTo guy at Audi Service. My brand new S7 had a flat tire and he took care of things for me seamlessly, including delivering the vehicle to my residence. I have serviced two A6s and two A7s there before for more than 10 years. Love these guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service experience at Audi of Meadowlands

by JaneD on 12/14/2019

I always receive outstanding service from my service associate, Yvonne Yulan. In addition I always feel confident that the service technicians do quality work, and have never had a problem with this facility.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Another Excellent Experience!

by Audi on 11/20/2019

I brought my Audi in for servicing earlier this week and had another excellent service experience. My service advisor was expecting me and handled everything very efficiently, including setting me up in a loaner car. The work was completed on my car timely and the pick-up experience was fast and smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Repair recall and replace 2 tires

by Joe on 11/11/2019

I thought the price for 2 new tires was a little expensive. I guess the $700.00 for labor is where the excessive cost is incurred.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Customer Care

by MazinAsifKhawaja on 11/01/2019

Loved working with George Vega and the Manager in the Finance dept - Both were excellent in dealing with me and provided the exact kind of support I was looking for. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome dealship

by Piali on 10/08/2019

Love the total experiences. The sales team is good and very very competitive highly recommended

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall

by Kali on 10/03/2019

I brought my car in for a recall and it was a smooth process from beginning to end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good experience

by Ella on 10/01/2019

Great experience leasing my vehicle from this dealership, good price and great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Terranceg1890 on 09/22/2019

Great showroom, amazing service from George and Annie

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Returning customer

by Russ on 09/08/2019

I came back to Audi meadowlands to lease a second car based on leasing experience with George VEGA and the team. His professionalism and attention made leasing experience seamless. I highly recommend him and financing team to all friends and family looking for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding Service

by Santiago on 09/06/2019

Car Shopping is not easy but the guys at Audi Meadowlands make the experience feel like a breeze. Thank you for your good service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Work

by Noel on 08/07/2019

The quality of work was amazing, also received the car squeaky clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service

by sammy on 08/06/2019

Came in on time for my appointment, love the new video and web based vehicle checklist.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

They flat-out gave me the Best Price.

by Suvi on 08/02/2019

I shopped around at a few dealers and secretly hoped that I would end up with Benzel, because I've gotten a car from them before. Luckily I got the best price here, and when I picked up the car I was in and out in about 1 hour. Amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

First service visit

by Sherry on 07/10/2019

The entire staff makes you feel like part of the family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Lease

by Francis on 06/11/2019

George Vega & Edwing Mercedes were a great help! Helped me making the right decision including my best options. Gave me time and space to think about my options while being very patient. I will definitly be a returning customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding

by Jeffrey on 05/30/2019

Everything was done quickly and fairly. Best people. Best deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Audi Meadowlands Service

by JOEB on 05/10/2019

my 35,00 miles service was performed while I waited . My vehicle was delivered on time, cleaned and washed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A6

by Dlee on 04/27/2019

Quick transaction. Knowledgeable and efficient staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Alex on 04/20/2019

My car is a 17 year old A4 that I have loved since the day I got it and it has problems that no other auto repair shop could touch. These are the only mechanics I trust with my "baby".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
