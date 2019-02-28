sales Rating

After having a lot of car troubles in the past, my dad recommended I go down to Muzi Ford and talk with the guys there. I went there without having done any research on cars or having a single idea of what kind of car I wanted. When I got there it was very busy. Will greeted me at the door and I explained my situation to him. He recommended a car to me and wasted no time on setting me up on a test drive with Scot Rodman, who was very knowledgeable and excited about the car choice. I usually have really bad anxiety car shopping and hate car dealers, but Scot made me feel very comfortable and confident in my decision to purchase the car we test drove. He was very personable and answered every question I had. Chad Gnirk helped me to get the best financing offer I could get by fighting for me. He and Scot both went above and beyond to make sure I left that day with a great deal on a great car. Before leaving, Scot walked me out to the car and explained all of the features I didnt know about, showing me how to use them and syncing my phone up via Bluetooth. He explained everything so thoroughly, it left me without a single question. When I went back the following week to get my inspection sticker, everyone remembered me and asked how I was liking the car  even people I didnt work with or talk to the first time around. They made me feel like a valued customer from the moment I walked through the door the very first time. Everyone seemed to genuinely enjoy their job and the atmosphere was great. The customer service at Muzi Ford is incredible and Im so happy I had a chance to work with Scot. I drove an hour to get there and he made it completely worth it! Ive already recommended Muzi to friends and family and I will continue to do so. Thank you Scot and everyone else at Muzi Ford! Read more