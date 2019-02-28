Here at Muzi Ford, we understand that buying a new car is a big decision. Our sales team is 100% focused on providing a car buying experience that is easy, informative and enjoyable. We look forward to having an opportunity to earn your business!
The Best Dealership Around
by 02/28/2019on
I stopped in to several Ford dealerships in the Boston area when I was in the market for a vehicle. Muzi was different than the others. The staff was friendly and did not push for me to do a test drive. I was able to really talk with them and get all of the answers about the truck I was looking for. Their knowledge and confidence is what will bring me back the next time I need a new truck.
Oil change
by 11/13/2019on
My oil change went quickly and smoothly.
pres
by 11/13/2019on
Great and personal sales team, not one issue at ALL, they made sure you are in and out as fast as they can, for now on I will only be buying my vehicles from MUZI FORD
Fast Service
by 11/04/2019on
Service was done quickly and with pleasantness.
Muzi rocks!
by 10/31/2019on
Always top of the line service with a smile at Muzi. I definitely recommend.
Oil change
by 10/21/2019on
Stopped for the oil change. Front desk representative was very friendly and answered all my questions related to a new Van. Fast and professional service.
c max service
by 10/07/2019on
efficient , personable and professional....and fast!! great>
Muzi QuickLane
by 09/25/2019on
Plenty of stars to give to Muzi QuickLane. I use it all the time and have never been disappointed. This time, I Stopped in for Ford’s “Works” service and the vehicle was done in just 1 hour. Staff are always courteous and the waiting area is more than sufficient. I trust no one but Muzi to service my Ford.
Repair Service was good but they forgot to order my rental
by 09/20/2019on
Service for. defective horn and rental was under warranty and took 1/2 day to,fix. But the rental car was not ordered for me and I had to wait over an hpur for it to pick me up and bring me back to the rental agency to complete the paperwork and give,me the car.
A home run
by 09/20/2019on
A home run. Clear communication, job done right at a fair price and on time.
My 2012 Ford Fusion 40,0000 mile maintenance appointment
by 09/18/2019on
As always, friendly, professional service in a timely manner.
A great place to buy your first car!
by 02/28/2019on
All I had heard about purchasing a car is that it is often a huge hassle. I visited Muzi looking to buy my first new car. I couldn’t be happier with my experience there. Brian was great and listened to what I was looking for in a vehicle and what my budget was. He worked with me and found me the Escape that I was looking for.
Great Overall Experience
by 02/15/2019on
From the moment I walked through the door and Scott introduced himself I knew this dealership was different. He was very helpful and friendly. I gave him my price range and a few models that I was thinking about, and he walked me around the lot and showed me some great cars. The whole experience was great!
Our Third Vehicle from Muzi
by 02/15/2019on
My husband and I recently purchased our third ford from Muzi. Their excellent customer service has been the main reason that we wouldn't car shop anywhere else.
Friendly Staff
by 12/14/2018on
I recently visited this dealership during my new vehicle search. The staff was very friendly and non-pushy. Some dealerships won’t let you walk out of the door without pushing you to do a test drive. I still am not sure if I will be purchasing a Ford, but if I do then I will definitely be buying from Muzi.
Overall Great Experience
by 12/14/2018on
Vadim greeted me at the door and was very friendly. I was not sure if I wanted to purchase a new or used Ford at first. He was very helpful and showed me some great used vehicles that were more in my preferred price range. The knowledgeable staff made it a great experience.
Very satisfied
by 04/05/2018on
I have purchased two Fusions from Muzi fairly recently (2011/2012). In the distant past I have purchased the old SHO and LTD wagon. For the last two, I dealt with Vadim Iablonovski, a real professional. Bright, fun, articulate (former professor in his home country), he's been with Muzi for decades. He also stands behind what he says. At the moment I'm negotiating the possibility of yet another new Ford with Vadim. Whether I buy or not, I know the interactions with Vadim will be cordial and cooperative.
I'll never go anywhere else for a car ever again!
by 09/16/2016on
After having a lot of car troubles in the past, my dad recommended I go down to Muzi Ford and talk with the guys there. I went there without having done any research on cars or having a single idea of what kind of car I wanted. When I got there it was very busy. Will greeted me at the door and I explained my situation to him. He recommended a car to me and wasted no time on setting me up on a test drive with Scot Rodman, who was very knowledgeable and excited about the car choice. I usually have really bad anxiety car shopping and hate car dealers, but Scot made me feel very comfortable and confident in my decision to purchase the car we test drove. He was very personable and answered every question I had. Chad Gnirk helped me to get the best financing offer I could get by fighting for me. He and Scot both went above and beyond to make sure I left that day with a great deal on a great car. Before leaving, Scot walked me out to the car and explained all of the features I didnt know about, showing me how to use them and syncing my phone up via Bluetooth. He explained everything so thoroughly, it left me without a single question. When I went back the following week to get my inspection sticker, everyone remembered me and asked how I was liking the car even people I didnt work with or talk to the first time around. They made me feel like a valued customer from the moment I walked through the door the very first time. Everyone seemed to genuinely enjoy their job and the atmosphere was great. The customer service at Muzi Ford is incredible and Im so happy I had a chance to work with Scot. I drove an hour to get there and he made it completely worth it! Ive already recommended Muzi to friends and family and I will continue to do so. Thank you Scot and everyone else at Muzi Ford!
Great Place!
by 05/24/2016on
I had been to another ​ dealer prior to coming to Muzi Ford. That dealer tried pressuring me into a vehicle that didn't fit my needs and​ ​ they were reluctant to give me a breakdown of the costs involved. ​ My experience at Muzi Ford exceeded my every expectation and it would not have been possible if it were not for the professionalism of my salesman Brian Mulvaney. From the moment I came through the door Brian Mulvaney was friendly ​ and made me feel like he truly had my​ best interest at heart and not the dealerships. ​I never felt pressured and he took time to explain the options available and priced out a vehicle that met my needs. He also took time to expain that the deal I was getting from the other dealer ( through a buying service) was not such a good deal and Muzi was able to beat that price ​ ​ The total transaction with Brian was completely transparent , he took the time to go over all the cost involved and after placing the order he continued to inform me of the progress from the order being put in and vehilce being built to the tranportation and estimated arrival date . Once the vehicle arrived he called me and informed me that the rebate had increased from $500.00 to $1,000.00. And then when I​ went to pick it up he had better news that he was able to get me an addtional $750.00 that I would'nt have known about and some dealers would have kept for themselves. I am so glad I​ went to Muzi Ford and happier that I met Brian Mulvaney. A great salesman and asset to Muzi Ford.
A big purchase made easy
by 03/30/2016on
This is our third vehicle that we have purchased from Justin at Muzi Ford. Every time we deal with Justin it is a refreshing experience. His knowledge and laid back approach make a major purchase a little bit easier and more pleasurable.
Very attentive, and very quick & easy
by 03/19/2016on
This was my first time buying a new car. After researching a bunch of makes and models online I finally decided on the Escape. After researching a few local dealership I decided to visit Muzi because they were the first to get back to me and the friendliest on the phone. When I arrived, I met with Scot Rodman who was very friendly and knowledgeable. We worked out a very fair deal between trade-in, maintenance plan & accessories in less than 30 minutes. Scot drew up the paperwork and I was in and out the door of the finance office in 30 minutes as well. I am loving my Escape and just wanted to let everyone in the market for a new Ford to know that they should stop by Muzi Ford it was no pressure, no up-selling and very professional. THANK YOU!!
