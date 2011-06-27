2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Consumer Reviews

The van exceeded our expectations Ron , 02/02/2019 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful We needed a great deal more room to tote our various bits and pieces of sports equipment - some of it long and heavy. We also wanted to dip our toes in the chargeable car market - but because we often travel off the beaten path we didn’t want to go all electric. The Pacifica Hybrid Limited met all of our needs and then some. It is stylish, beautifully assembled, quiet, easy to drive, smooth running and technologically advanced! Because we have been able to use public chargers during our last few outings our combined electric/gas mileage is approaching 54! That’s right, 54 mpg! We fully expect, however, when it warms up (and we are using the AC) and are traveling to places without chargers and thus using the gas engine entirely our mileage will fall toward the 30’s. Running hybrid we get about 30-32 mpg. Still pretty amazing for a car this size and weight. There are so many features in this car I cannot list them all here - things like regular cruise control and adaptive cruise control; front seats that bend forward to permit easy access; rain sensing wipers; auto-dimming mirrors; folding mirrors; the amazing Uconnect system, etc!!! We love it and got just what we wanted. And a $7,500.00 tax credit to boot! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

After 1 year, I'm still loving this van Lauren , 04/01/2019 Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I spent the $450 to get the quick charger and my work has charging stations so I don't use gas AT ALL unless we take a trip. And trips, I'm averaging 28 MPG (75 mph for 2+ hrs). The only issue I've had was the radio glitch that all Chryslers had that got fixed by an update. I feel safe in this van, the safety alerts are accurate and awesome. The storage is amazing and very well thought out. My kids love having their own captain chairs and say they are very comfy. The drivers seat gets 10/10 from me. The passenger seat got 10/10 from my 5 foot tall mom but only 6/10 from my 6 foot husband. The interior is very quiet when we drive, esp. When it's electric mode. I had a prius before this and needed more space now that both kids are full time sports and carpooling is required. I would buy this hybrid again in a heart beat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazed more people don't buy....whats not to like? Jason L , 10/15/2018 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful We have always had big 4WD vehicles like Yukon XL Denali, Suburban, or Navigator but recently moved to the Pacific NW and no longer needed the 4WD. My wife was 100% against a minivan, and we were shopping for a newer SUV but with gas more expensive up here and on the way up, we were looking at midsize SUVs where the 3rd rows were not up to previous expectations. We didn't want a car payment so I didn't want to spend too much. I got her to look at a new 2018 Odyssey and she loved it after the drive, however typical car lot tactics made us run away from the dealer (I have bought probably 20 new vehicles, most never setting foot in except to sign paperwork when deal was done). She decided she liked the Pacifica look better, but I was vary wary of buying a Chrysler product due to resale....look at one of their vans after a year on the gas side. I told her if we were going with Pacifica, it was going to be the Hybrid because she does a lot of city driving where the 33 mile electric range would be optimal and with the 7,500 tax credit a limited hybrid was actually cheaper than a gas limited. We drove 6.5 hours to find a deal on one and drove it back home. The outside look is pretty please for a minivan. The inside is top notch, everything inside is surprisingly great..very functional and comfortable. It handles great, smooth powertrain, does not feel like you are in a van at all, its more like a luxury car feel. The technology in this thing is great from the lane departure assist to the auto bright headlights, blind spot, collision mitigation, heated and cooled seats...it has it all. Top that off with 30 mpg when battery is discharged, to using no gas when battery full and I think this will save lots on fuel for how we use it. Wife has zero regrets on the trade in, she loves it so far. Some things to keep in mind..the battery when fully charged says up to 33 miles before gas engine kicks in....when gas kicks in its seamless and you wouldn't notice unless looking for it, so you dont have to plug it in or worry about charging stations. For the tax credit, research on your own but you have to have a 7,500 tax liability for the year to get the full 7,500 federal credit....so if you only had a liability of 5,000, you can only get 5,000 credit. Reliability is my concern at this point...how long will everything last and keep working. The hybrid warranty is surprisingly good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mini Van, Maximum Value! Rev. Nick F. , 07/25/2018 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 39 of 41 people found this review helpful I had a Ford Fusion Energi PHEV Hybrid with just 7 cubic feet of trunk space, and a EV range of 20 Miles, I trade the soon to be discontinued (in 2020) Ford Fusion Energi for a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited PHEV Hybrid and what I got was over 90 cubic feet of cargo area, seating for 7 people, true EV range of 33 Miles, all the options the Fusion had and more with the entertainment Blueray DVD player and zoned A/C front heated/A/C seats, 360 camera views, and it drives better than the Ford ever did, both had park assist why anyone would pick anything else then the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid to save the world, and their pocket books is beyond me since I got a $1,000 dollar dealer savings off MSRP and a $7,500 Dollar Federal tax Credit and A check for $2,500 from my states (Texas TERP) clean air incentive for buying a PHEV for a total of $11,000 dollar saving, in all. The MSRP was over $50,000 dollars with my trade and dealer incentives I paid $33,000 cash to dive this fantastic cost saving Chrysler, FCA got this right they are ahead of all the others with this high MPG, Space, and luxury features, anyone looking for a PHEV could not want more bang for the bucks. In December 2018 I took delivery of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid trading in the 2018 I had gotten, I did this to get a fully optioned Hybrid as good as the 2018 was near to perfect the 2019 is perfect with the exterior color I wanted to the folding outside rear view mirrors and even more than the 2018 had been lacking in options. I also got another $7,500 tax credit and another $2,500 TERP check which amounts to $21,000 thousand dollars total savings over all, and now I am in love with my Ocean Blue, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid which I picked up on December 14, 2018 and put to this date July, 2020 almost 6,000 thousand miles on her using less than 15 Gallons of gas to get there it has a 16 Gallon Gas tank, using my level 2 charging home unit daily I am getting about 160MPG. I may be crazy in wanting to save the Earth, save money and, have the space to haul people and goods, in a ride unequaled by any other Auto manufacturer, but is the best Mini Van ever and for now the only Hybrid out there, so crazy I could be but the best kind of crazy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse