  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  4. Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Pacifica Hybrid
More about the 2017 Pacifica Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,995
See Pacifica Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG32
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Base engine size3.6 l
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,995
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Quick Order Package 2ECyes
Advanced SafetyTec Groupyes
Uconnect Theater Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,995
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,995
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,995
MOPAR Wireless Charging Padyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,995
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,995
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
MOPAR Vehicle Set Splash Guardsyes
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4987 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Angle of departure18.6 degrees
Length203.6 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height69.9 in.
EPA interior volume197.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.6 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Molten Silver
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Tusk White
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Silver Teal
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Alloy, premium leather
  • Black/Diesel, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,995
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Pacifica Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles