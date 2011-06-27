2020 Chevrolet Trax Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LSLS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- First Responder Discount for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
First Responder Discount for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
General Motors First Responder Discount Pricing Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.
- Start
- 07/01/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Cash Offers(6 available)Show details
- $1,000 Lease Loyalty & Lease Conquest - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,000 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,000 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,000 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,000 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,000 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
Lease Loyalty & Lease Conquest
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/07/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 27 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 39 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Financing(5 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 84 months at $11.9 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 48 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 60 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 72 08/04/2020 09/01/2020 0% 84 08/04/2020 09/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Trax in Virginia is:not available