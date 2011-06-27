Vehicle overview

Electric car ownership is no longer the wild frontier it once was when Toyota introduced the first RAV4 EV nearly 20 years ago, or when Tesla offered its proof-of-concept roadster almost a decade ago, or even when Nissan introduced the Leaf just six years ago. Today, EVs are a viable alternative to gasoline-powered cars, available in flavors ranging from full-size luxury (Tesla Model S) to urban minicar, like the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV.

One of the chief concerns of any EV shopper is the car's range. Will it get me there? Will it leave me stranded? Where can I replenish it with enough charge to get me to Point B, and how long will that take? The Spark EV offers 82 miles of electric range, about the same as other compact/subcompact EVs, and about enough for most round-trip suburban commutes.

Topping up the battery is another matter, though. The Spark EV isn't exactly swift when it comes to replenishing its batteries. Charging from a standard 110-volt outlet can take up to 20 hours, while sipping from a 240-volt outlet requires about seven hours. The latter is still within the window of most overnight home-charging scenarios, but it's still something to consider. The Spark EV uses a 3.3-kilowatt onboard charger while most competitors offer faster 6.6-kW chargers. Fortunately the Spark EV offers a DC fast-charge option, which can replenish 80 percent of the battery in about 20 minutes, but finding the correct charging port can be difficult.

The 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV did not receive the same styling updates as the standard Spark models.

The Spark EV is swifter in its performance, however. It's one of the quicker electric cars we've tested, needing just 7.5 seconds to reach 60 mph. Its size and weight distribution also make it surprisingly adept when the road twists and turns.

Note that while the gas-powered Chevrolet Spark offers an all-new design for 2016 (new look, different dimensions), the Spark EV retains its predecessor's design. It's also still in limited release as it's sold in only three states: California, Oregon and, for 2016, Maryland (where the Spark EV's motor and drive unit are manufactured, incidentally).

If you live in other states, the Nissan Leaf is well worth checking out. It's slower, but offers a roomier cabin, similar range and well-established reliability. We also recommend the sporty Ford Focus Electric, the Volkswagen e-Golf or, for those in California, the Fiat 500e. Overall, though, we think the Edmunds.com "B-rated" Spark EV is worthy of a look if it's available to you.