2019 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

Z06 The first thousand miles gabriel , 01/18/2019 Z06 w/3LZ 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful First Corvette ever I cannot be more pleased with the acceleration and handling of this car I turn off the radio just to listen to the engine. Always brings a smile to my face when you smash the gas Report Abuse

2019 Corvette Stingray 1LT ralphrides , 11/20/2018 Stingray w/1LT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 23 of 28 people found this review helpful This is a very fast exotic performance car, BUT it is a sweetheart if you also add the computer assisted "Selective Ride Control" (SRC) suspension and 8 speed automatic transmission. I have over 100k miles on a similar equipped C6 coupe and this new 2019 version is a significant upgrade in all categories. I custom ordered this one as a base model but with the SRC option it pretty much has all the same performance settings and dash custom settings as the much more expensive models. It has 5 dash and suspension settings using the ride mode dial including the custom dash look for each setting. The Bose base stereo is about as loud and high sound quality as you can get. Its such an easy car to drive nice, and if you want a crazy beast just put her in track mode and she will scare you. The transmission shifts smoothly in normal driving but unlike a normal sequential downshift down through each gear on high power demand this transmission will jump directly down to the highest performance gear for speed and throttle demand and upshift hard and fast. The result is invigorating, it just puts power down when you want it. I now have 4000 miles on it and put on AS tires, but its as stable in the wet as the C6 was an so soothing to drive and so smooth and fast. Its a nice car, one you want to drive longer than your old standard commute allows. And with my custom Elkhart Lake blue paint and Stingray badging a real head turner. I ordered the car with the optional vents painted to match the body color, that gives it a much more refined look. It was ordered with the Carbon flash blacked out Stingray emblems and black painted rims. I had a run in with a deer, and the nose was repaired and the stock grill was damaged and I had it upgraded to the Z51 version and the matching air cooling ducts for the front brakes. Its a much more aggressive look and matches the carbon flash black theme the car was ordered with. I just added the larger slotted Z51 brakes as well, larger front slotted rotors and matching calipers and slotted rear rotors. The increased stopping power is noticeable and appreciated (the base model brakes were also very good but looked a bit strange with the rotors smaller in the front). I get many compliments on her, even from the dealer service people. I am enjoying the ride, the electronics is still surprising me with settings I did not know about and enjoying the AppleCarPlay with my old 5s iPhone. I learned the cruse control can be turned off and the button above the left driving wheel toggles on and off, thought something went bad but operator error. The home button to the left of the radio station console control center knob has many more settings that are not accessed through the dash display and steering wheel right side buttons, like setting the steering mode to the mode select knob on the console or to pick one for all modes, same with exhaust sound. I have been putting some miles on her as she is just a pleasant car to drive. She is very stable in heavy rain as well with the Michelin AS tires I put on her. No unusual vibrations or squeaks have occurred so far. During the winter the heat comes on very fast and she is a cozy car in the winter. She runs cool on the few 90 degree days so far BTW, only need the air conditioning above 85, cooler than the C6 probably due to the radiator heat exiting the front of the hood and up and over the windshield, nice design. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Twice the car... still... Kevin Selbig , 07/31/2018 Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 22 of 27 people found this review helpful Nothing new to add, still love this car. I recently purchased a 2019 Stingray with the 2LT package, 8-speed auto, dual mode exhaust, glass roof panel, Nav, performance data system, cameras to help with parking, and more. I had a 2000 Corvette coupe that I sold about 4 years ago. I loved that car, but this new Stingray is twice the car the C5 was. It is better in every respect. Looks, interior quality, options, acceleration, and fuel economy. What other car that can do 190 MPH can get 29 MPG on the highway? I got mine in Admiral Blue, with chrome Z51 style wheels and red brake calipers. It has head turning good looks. I have received many unsolicited compliments on it's appearance. It is such an upgrade over my last one. Even when comparing the C6, this one has it beat hands down. About the only thing I would change is to have side bind zone alert. It isn't available on the car at all. We never used to need it, right, but now that I have another car with that feature, I like it and kind of expect it on newer cars. I have only a little over 700 miles on the car so far, but have loved every mile I've driven. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Comparing new 2019 Corvette Stingray to 2010 one R. D. , 10/26/2018 Stingray w/1LT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 23 of 30 people found this review helpful FYI, I am comparing this 2019 model to my 2010 base model with selective ride control and automatic 6 speed transmission. Its too early to reach final conclusions as to many of the ratings as I only have 60 miles on it so far but here are a few observations. I ordered custom a base 1Lt and mechanically only added the computer assisted Selective Ride Control (SRC) and Automatic 8 speed transmission, similar to my 2010, I did order the newest color the Elkhart Lake Blue with gray seat interior and black painted rims and every Stingray badging offered with the blackened chrome Corvette and Stingray markings, with body colored vent grills. So it looks awesome in those regards. The 1Lt interior has more than enough color LCD dash and console eye candy so its way more complicated looking than the 2010. The nice thing is there are still analog turn knobs for the Radio volume, heater/AC temp, fan speed with conventional push buttons for the vent operation. The stereo is now 9 speaker Bose with a bit of a too much deep base subwoofer flair. All the steering wheel buttons are functional on this base model, nothing is covered off. Interior room is suppose to be identical to the 2010 but due to the fighter cockpit wrap around dash it feels a bit more confined and the new seats do not slide back as far as the 2010 due to their thicker design and side support keeps you from sliding on turns now. I am 6'2" and can fit ok, leg room is good, maybe could use another inch back on the peddles but ok. Interior finish is very nice I will have to drive it more and look at it to reach a final conclusion. Regarding performance, the throttle response is smooth, too smooth in drive its way too easy to get triple digests on what would normally be much lower speed passing maneuver. The paddle shifters are now like the Camaro left pull up to downshift and right pull up to upshift. I like it better not having to remember to use your thumb for upshifting like the 2010. The SRC is a must with the even lower profile tires, in sport mode you can feel the suspension track every contour but not harsh and surprisingly pot holes and RR tracks feel like floating over them with no hard hit bounce. Just like the 2010 but a bit more wheel travel it feels like on this model which is an impovement. I have not used the manual paddle shift much yet but the shift points seem smooth and quick. Since this car has so much more power and torque I am treating it gently for now. More later if I can edit this at a later date. I used my Costco discount and my GM BuyPower points which knocked off $10k from the $63k MSPR as optioned Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse