Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews

Don't listen to the "experts"--this is a great truck! sldl04 , 06/08/2014 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Since I don't need a full-size truck, I moved from a '99 GMC Sierra to the Colorado. I bought this one used with 45,000 miles and I must say that I love this truck. I think I have a rare model, since it has the leather option with the LT2 trim level, which usually comes with the LT3 trim. The best thing that I ended up with in this truck is the optional 5.3L V8. In a mid-size truck like this one, the power to weight ratio is unbelievable. 300hp and 320 ft/lbs of torque is on tap and I can tow up to 6000 lbs with it. The experts are idiots--they slammed this truck in their reviews, but on average, the owners have given very high reviews.

A power house in disguise Joseph Mumford , 09/07/2016 LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful It's the fastest truck I've owned. The 4x4 is awesome. Great handling. Do not be fooled by a small truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Truck BestShopper , 08/08/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my second Colorado Z71 Crew Cab. Loved my 2004, so bought another one. Based on my research, it has the best mileage in its class. Ride is great for a truck. People often comment on the nice ride. Back seat is very roomy.

Great Little Truck Diane , 04/23/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I loved my '05 Colorado so much I bought a 2010. It is a great little truck. Though the automatic "bogs down" if you tromp on the gas peddle too hard too fast(something that did not happen with the manual transmission in the '05), the performance is good, gas mileage is good, and the truck is very comfortable to drive. The interior is roomy even though it is not an extended cab. It is a basic truck that meets my hauling needs without the expensive bells and whistles, and I recommend the Colorado to anyone needing a smaller pickup that does the job.