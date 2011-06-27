  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Colorado
5(83%)4(6%)3(0%)2(0%)1(11%)
4.5
18 reviews
Write a review
See all Colorados for sale
List Price Range
$12,497 - $13,998
Used Colorado for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Don't listen to the "experts"--this is a great truck!

sldl04, 06/08/2014
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

Since I don't need a full-size truck, I moved from a '99 GMC Sierra to the Colorado. I bought this one used with 45,000 miles and I must say that I love this truck. I think I have a rare model, since it has the leather option with the LT2 trim level, which usually comes with the LT3 trim. The best thing that I ended up with in this truck is the optional 5.3L V8. In a mid-size truck like this one, the power to weight ratio is unbelievable. 300hp and 320 ft/lbs of torque is on tap and I can tow up to 6000 lbs with it. The experts are idiots--they slammed this truck in their reviews, but on average, the owners have given very high reviews.

Report Abuse

A power house in disguise

Joseph Mumford, 09/07/2016
LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

It's the fastest truck I've owned. The 4x4 is awesome. Great handling. Do not be fooled by a small truck!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Truck

BestShopper, 08/08/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is my second Colorado Z71 Crew Cab. Loved my 2004, so bought another one. Based on my research, it has the best mileage in its class. Ride is great for a truck. People often comment on the nice ride. Back seat is very roomy.

Report Abuse

Great Little Truck

Diane, 04/23/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I loved my '05 Colorado so much I bought a 2010. It is a great little truck. Though the automatic "bogs down" if you tromp on the gas peddle too hard too fast(something that did not happen with the manual transmission in the '05), the performance is good, gas mileage is good, and the truck is very comfortable to drive. The interior is roomy even though it is not an extended cab. It is a basic truck that meets my hauling needs without the expensive bells and whistles, and I recommend the Colorado to anyone needing a smaller pickup that does the job.

Report Abuse

V-8 power and great styling

Tom, 08/18/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought new Aug. 09 with V8 and 4WD. I've had more compliments on this vehicle than on any I've ever owned. V8 power is great and mileage isn't bad.Very comfortable to drive, my ONLY complaint in over a year of ownership is interior wind noise at highway speeds. I've had no problems at all so far.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Colorados for sale

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles