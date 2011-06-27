  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Consumer Reviews

Canadian K3500

Mort, 04/13/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

In 113,000 km of driving, most of which was carrying my 2400# Bigfoot camper, I am very happy with this truck. I have had to replace the alternator and water pump. 170,000 total kms.

