Used 1998 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews

1997 Astro Conversion macboy9999 , 04/08/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I would not recomend this van to anyone. We have 60,000 miles as of 3/02. So far the air went out twice, the motor was replaced 6 months after purchase, the front tierods and bushings need to be replaced the gas guage does not work the brakes were replaced last year. The serpentine belt has been replaced a year ago and it still makes a loud noise. They say we need another new one. This van has been garaged since we bought it. My wife drives it 40 miles a day to the train station, so most of othe miles are highway. I purchased it new in 1997 for $28,900 It was the top of the line TV VCR ect. If you are looking to purchase an Astro I would say Don't!!!.

I like it yakimagal , 06/21/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am getting ready to purchase another car as I have had this one for 10 years. I find I am comparing everything I look at to my Astro. The interior and exterior still look almost new. I have replaced the tires 4 times in 10 years, whatever that means. I love how it handles on wet pavement and snow. With the AWD, I can travel the mountain pass without putting on chains. Compared to my last car, 89 Astro, the handling is so much better. There has been some repair work, but standard stuff as a car ages. Check engine light 3 times in 10 years. The lighting on stereo has burned out but stereo still works well.

Family Hauler Chevy Fan , 12/22/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought from a frequent traveler with 98K on it. We now have 271K on it. Nothing unexpected - usual replacements of water pump fuel pump, trans rebuild, and so forth. Still no oil consumption. We use on trips for family of 4, plus it served as the "Mom wagon" for several years, racking up 300 miles a week. We are ready to let it go after a long service life. Everything still works. Needs a radiator, uses too much gas at today's prices. We got our money's worth.

Pros and Cons of my Astrovan Chev AWD Astro LT , 12/04/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I like to drive my Astrovan but it's ride is too rough. It gets 14 miles per gallon which makes it too expensive to drive at today's inflated gas prices. Also it is almost impossible for me alone to remove the 5 rear passenger seats