  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac STS
  4. Used 2009 Cadillac STS
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Cadillac STS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 STS
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a review
See all STSES for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,544 - $6,488
Used STS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

An Underrated (V8) car that we'll miss

cadillacmike, 12/29/2011
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

While the CTS is the darling sport sedan from Cadillac, the STS was a more refined car with more room, and power (with the NorthStar V8) and better egronomics with regard to the memory seat and wheel recall functions. We have both a CTS (2008 premium ed) and an STS (2009 Platinum ed), so can compare them both. We also had a 2005 CTS and two (still have 1) LT1 Fleetwood Broughams, so we've had a few Cadillacs in recent years Handling and performance are equal to or superior to the CTS, particularly with NorthStar & the wide 255mm 18" rear tires (CTS has 235mm front & rear) Interior room is better and the single glass sunroof is quieter. 15 speaker Bose system is very powerful and clear.

Report Abuse

2009 STS

Joe Torrontegui, 11/14/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Car excellent driving Does not ride like my DeVille it has a hard ride compared .

Report Abuse

Best Cadillac I've ever owned!

Thomas Pascucci, 01/13/2016
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car is a great road car with all the power you need to take on all challengers. Bought mine used with low miles from a man who meticulously kept it in pristine condition and I intend to following his footsteps.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

America's flagship

Biff Malibu, 10/05/2017
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Brand new, these are expensive but used, cheap. Look for the North star engine, platinum package and AWD. You can turn corners like a 'vette!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great car

Timbo2125, 12/21/2019
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great car. Its fast with a snappy 6 cylinder love driving this car and with all wheel drive it's my winter car. Only problem is it's not as comfortable as my Chrysler 300c. long drives become long drives

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all STSES for sale

Related Used 2009 Cadillac STS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles