2019 BMW Z4 Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Fast, Fun and Flashy

Carol, 07/15/2020
sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
There are some blind spots but OMG is this car fun! Handles beautifully . Can’t imagine driving anything else !!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
