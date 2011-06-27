2019 BMW Z4 Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$49,700
Fast, Fun and Flashy
Carol, 07/15/2020
sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
There are some blind spots but OMG is this car fun! Handles beautifully . Can’t imagine driving anything else !!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
