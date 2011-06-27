Used 1999 BMW Z3 Consumer Reviews

99 Z3 Roadster, 2.3, 5 spd manual carguy2021 , 07/25/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Great solid car, extremely reliable for me. Bought it with 122k on it, sold it with 140k. Needed front suspension parts replaced, which is no surprise with that many miles, but did the work myself and found that aftermarket parts are cheap online. Only real issue I experienced was the airbag light came on. Good gas mileage, and the straight 6 cylinder motor sounds awesome! Stereo is absolutely horrible. Mine did not have the optional Harmon Kardon stereo, which I assume is better. Would recommend this car - very classic and sexy looking exterior. Simple interior. Report Abuse

THIS is BMW quality? Retrobucky , 06/21/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My '99 Z3 (bought Feb '08, 48K miles) still looks great on the outside and powertrain has held up well. Surprised that interior plastic parts are so chintzy, such as loose power drivers seat, cup holder cover, and cracked/broken seat belt restraint and parking brake handle. Radiator fan shroud also cracked and broke off. 6-CD changer in trunk has poor tolerance for bumps. Would not have expected all these issues at 49K miles.

12 years later and it still turns heads jdisan , 11/17/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I leased this car new in 1999 and it was so great I bought it at lease end in 2002. Now 2012 and all I have done is add a front strut brace (highly recommended and simple to install) and the car is still the best I have owned. Steel Grey, chrome package, with chrome wheels is unbelievable. I store it in the winter. Never seen snow, barely seen rain. 30k miles. And i drive it hard, run it to rev limiter regularly, etc. It's like driving a go-cart, not for all but for enthusiasts really great. Fun to drive, amazing exhaust note and the engine runs easy at 4k and will just hang there between shifts. Even today, as 12 year old car, people stop and look and ask. Timeless for sure.

your classic roadster polidata , 06/04/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful loads of fun to drive, corners as if on rails, but can be a bit rough over road imperfections. has all the essential features of a classic roadster plus modern conveniences, automatic top operation, a/c etc. still draws the looks from everyone, works fine as an everyday car for most days (i don't take it out in the snow to avoid salty roads). you can even lock it with the top down due to its anti-theft device (location dependent of course) as all storage compartments can be locked independently. a perfect car for the young exec/professional seeking a significant other or for the empty nesters.