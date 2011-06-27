Which M6 Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

If you're looking to spot the 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in a crowd of other 6 Series Gran Coupes, there are a few features that set it apart. Sporty elements such as a carbon-fiber roof, unique front and rear fascias, and quad tailpipes come standard along with a range of other equipment.

Beyond that, standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip differential, automatic adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, automatic soft-close doors, heated power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, four-zone automatic climate control, heated 14-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar support, adjustable bolsters and memory settings), leather upholstery, extended leather trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, carbon-fiber accents and split-folding rear seatbacks.

Also standard are Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, driver-adjustable settings (suspension, transmission and steering), BMW's iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch display), online services (including news and weather), smartphone app integration, a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio and USB-iPod integration.

The M6 Gran Coupe's Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, a head-up display (also available separately), a power rear sunshade, power rear side-window shades, ventilated fatigue-reducing "active" front seats, heated rear seats and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. The Driver Assistance Plus package features a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection.

For more power (or if you're interested in taking your M6 Gran Coupe to the track), you can get the Competition package that delivers 40 additional horses for the V8 engine; lightweight alloy wheels; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control that provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode; and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes. New for 2017 is the M Driver's package, which includes one full day of high-performance driver's training at a BMW Performance Center and a higher top-speed limit (190 mph).

Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design in silver or black, carbon-ceramic brakes, a synthetic suede headliner, Apple CarPlay compatibility and an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection.

The 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 560 hp and 500 pound-feet of torque. Opting for the Competition package raises output to 600 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission with shift paddles comes standard, though a six-speed conventional manual transmission is a no-cost option. All M6 Gran Coupes feature an automatic stop-start system that shuts down the engine when you're stopped to conserve fuel. Fortunately, you can turn it off if you don't like it.

BMW says the M6 Gran Coupe will sprint to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds with the seven-speed transmission.

For fuel economy, the EPA estimates that the M6 Gran Coupe will return 16 mpg combined (14 city/20 highway) with the dual-clutch automatic and 17 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) with the conventional manual.