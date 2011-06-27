2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Exceptionally powerful engine and an optional package that makes even more power
- Slick dual-clutch automatic transmission with quick shifts
- Richly trimmed and well-equipped interior
- Impressively supportive and comfortable front seats
- Costs significantly more than the M5 on which it's based
- Feels big and heavy around tight turns
- Modest front and rear headroom and limited rear-seat legroom by sedan standards
Which M6 Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
If you're looking to spot the 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe in a crowd of other 6 Series Gran Coupes, there are a few features that set it apart. Sporty elements such as a carbon-fiber roof, unique front and rear fascias, and quad tailpipes come standard along with a range of other equipment.
Beyond that, standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip differential, automatic adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, automatic soft-close doors, heated power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, four-zone automatic climate control, heated 14-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar support, adjustable bolsters and memory settings), leather upholstery, extended leather trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, carbon-fiber accents and split-folding rear seatbacks.
Also standard are Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, driver-adjustable settings (suspension, transmission and steering), BMW's iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch display), online services (including news and weather), smartphone app integration, a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio and USB-iPod integration.
The M6 Gran Coupe's Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, a head-up display (also available separately), a power rear sunshade, power rear side-window shades, ventilated fatigue-reducing "active" front seats, heated rear seats and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. The Driver Assistance Plus package features a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection.
For more power (or if you're interested in taking your M6 Gran Coupe to the track), you can get the Competition package that delivers 40 additional horses for the V8 engine; lightweight alloy wheels; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control that provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode; and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes. New for 2017 is the M Driver's package, which includes one full day of high-performance driver's training at a BMW Performance Center and a higher top-speed limit (190 mph).
Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design in silver or black, carbon-ceramic brakes, a synthetic suede headliner, Apple CarPlay compatibility and an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection.
The 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 560 hp and 500 pound-feet of torque. Opting for the Competition package raises output to 600 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.
A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission with shift paddles comes standard, though a six-speed conventional manual transmission is a no-cost option. All M6 Gran Coupes feature an automatic stop-start system that shuts down the engine when you're stopped to conserve fuel. Fortunately, you can turn it off if you don't like it.
BMW says the M6 Gran Coupe will sprint to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds with the seven-speed transmission.
For fuel economy, the EPA estimates that the M6 Gran Coupe will return 16 mpg combined (14 city/20 highway) with the dual-clutch automatic and 17 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) with the conventional manual.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Let's just say you like BMW's M5 supersport sedan but wish its styling was a little more attention-getting. Not to worry — BMW still has the car for you. The 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe has everything you like about the M5 but wraps it up in a sleeker package that evokes the look of a sport coupe.
Much like the M5, the M6 Gran Coupe gets the full M division treatment, at least compared to the standard 6 Series Gran Coupe. That means it comes with an impressively powerful turbocharged V8 (560 horsepower), upgraded suspension and brake capabilities, and all the luxurious niceties you could think of. You also get four doors, which makes the Gran Coupe a more practical choice compared to the regular M6 coupe. The downside, though, is that BMW charges a significant premium for the M6 Gran Coupe compared to a regular M5, even though the performance of both cars is very similar. The M5 is still going to be tops for rear seat and trunk space, too.
Even so, we think that of the three cars, the M6 Gran Coupe gives you the best mix of style, performance and practicality. BMW isn't the only company putting cars like this on the road, though. The Audi RS 7 is another compelling option, as is the Mercedes-AMG CLS63. Essentially, all of these plush and impressive luxury sport sedans deserve consideration. Which one you choose will depend mostly on your preferences.
The 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, brake fade compensation, automatic brake drying and a hill-holder feature. It also comes with front side airbags, front knee airbags, side curtain airbags, active front-seat head restraints, parking sensors and a rearview camera.
The M6 Gran Coupe also comes standard with BMW Assist emergency telematics (including automatic crash notification and on-demand roadside assistance) and BMW Remote Services (including stolen-vehicle recovery, remote door unlocking and an integrated smartphone app).
The optional Driver Assistance Plus package bundles blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, pedestrian warning, and a surround-view camera system with top-down and around-the-corner views. Carbon-ceramic brakes are a stand-alone option as well.
Driving
Although the 2017 M6 Gran Coupe might closely resemble other 6 Series BMWs, it definitely sets itself apart as a true M car from behind the wheel with massive thrust from the twin-turbo V8 and a lovely exhaust note to accompany the nearly overwhelming power. Torque is available pretty much across the entire rev range regardless of gear selection, and as a result, the M6 Gran Coupe is easy to drive at slow speeds or in rocketship mode. To top it all off with a helping of practicality, the V8 settles down nicely in normal driving, dropping only occasional hints as to its astounding capabilities.
The M6 Gran Coupe is offered with two transmissions, the standard one being a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. It shifts quickly, and it's competent enough for us to recommend it as the transmission to buy with the M6. For those purists who still desire the engagement of a manual though, there is a six-speed available as a no-cost option. The six-speed is perfectly livable too, but it's an older design from BMW that doesn't quite match the seven-speed's refinement.
Thanks to its various engine, transmission, suspension and steering settings, the 2017 M6 Gran Coupe can be tailored to almost any driving scenario, providing well-insulated comfort on the daily commute and insane performance as conditions permit. It's a relatively bulky and heavy car, though, and consequently feels out of place on narrow winding roads.
Interior
Although the engine and underpinnings of the 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe are based on the M5, the interior is not. Instead of the standard-issue 5 Series cabin, the M6 Gran Coupe gets the driver-centric layout from the two-door M6. It feels much more like a cockpit than a big sedan, and materials quality all around is excellent. Extended leather trim and plentiful carbon-fiber accents line the dashboard and door panels, adding to the luxurious but sporty feel. Look up while you're inside the M6, and you'll find a distinctive headliner treatment that pairs simulated suede with leather and follows the contours of the carbon-fiber roof.
BMW's iDrive powers the M6 Gran Coupe's navigation and controls various vehicle settings, entertainment and phone functions all from one center-console knob. All the commands and menus are displayed on a crisp and clear 10.2-inch central display. Processing times are swift, and the organization of the menus turns out to be pretty logical once you get acclimated, though it can take a few more clicks and twists of the control knob to get what you want compared to some other infotainment systems.
The front seats provide excellent support for both long road trips and spirited drives around twisty mountain roads. Even the standard seats are 14-way adjustable, so you're sure to find a seating position that's right for you. The M6 Gran Coupe's back seat is big enough for two adults, albeit with limited headroom. Out back, the M6 Gran Coupe gives you just 12 cubic feet of space in the trunk, which is pretty much dead last in the class. The M5, for example, has 14 cubes, the CLS63 has 15.3 cubes and the hatchback RS 7 has 24.5 cubic feet of space.
