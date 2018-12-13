Used 2017 BMW i8 for Sale Near Me

Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland

GREAT MILES 32,892! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat. BMW i8 with Crystal White w/Frozen Grey exterior and Carum Spice Grey Leather interior features a 3 Cylinder Engine with 357 HP at 5800 RPM*.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 3 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

VIN: WBY2Z2C33HV676536

Stock: B63585

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-03-2020