Used 2017 BMW i8 for Sale Near Me

- 16,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,903$5,685 Below Market
BMW of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
BMW CERTIFIED, Full Perforated Leather Upholstery, Giga Full Perforated Leather, Giga World, LED Headlights with Cornering Lights, Wheels: 20 x 7.5 Front & 20 x 8.5 Rear Turbine.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Multipoint Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable WarrantyOdometer is 1816 miles below market average! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Wheels: 20 x 7.5 Front & 20 x 8.5 Rear, Heated Front Seats, Leather/Cloth Upholstery, Radio: Multicast FM Stereo with HD, Electric Seat Adjustment, SiriusXM Sat. Radio with 1 Yr All Access Subscription, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Adaptive suspension, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-rol
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C39HV676590
Stock: WW76590F
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 21,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,250$4,280 Below Market
BMW of San Diego - San Diego / California
This 2017 BMW i8 2dr features a 1.5L DOHC 3cyl Electric engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Other Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C35HV676909
Stock: 73094
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 4,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$82,383$3,331 Below Market
Princeton BMW - Hamilton Twp / New Jersey
White 2017 BMW i8 AWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L DOHC 1.5L DOHC.Recent Arrival!Reviews: * Exceptional fuel economy for a sports car; exceptional performance for a hybrid; futuristic design. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C30HV676784
Stock: HV676784
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 20,293 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,977$3,875 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** WON'T LAST LONG*** ------BEST DEAL***BEST PRICE IN TOWN***NAVIGATION***BACKUP CAMERA***LIKE NEW!! BLOWOUT PRICES!!! All vehicles priced to sell fast!!! Bad or Not Credit? No Problem We Finance!!! Like New 2017 BMW I8. Equipped with Navigation System and Backup camera. Fast approval guarantee. Perfect Condition Inside and Out!!! Bluetooth. Only 1 previous owner. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C37HV676801
Stock: 676801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 15,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,977$1,977 Below Market
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2017 BMW i8? This is it. This 2017 BMW i8 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW i8 that you won't find in your average vehicle. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Yellow AWD BMW enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW i8. A rare find these days. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C3XHV676792
Stock: HV676792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 6,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$82,457
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2017 BMW i8 NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., 1.5L DOHC. Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C55HV676345
Stock: 20743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 6,868 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$78,990$275 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW i8 2dr features a 1.5L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Electric engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Giga Amido Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Giga World, 11 Speakers, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, harman/kardon Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Multicast FM Stereo with HD, SiriusXM Sat. Radio with 1 Yr All Access Subscription, Automatic temperature control, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, LED Headlights with Cornering Lights, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Giga Full Perforated Leather, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Electric Seat Adjustment, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Full Perforated Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Leather/Cloth Upholstery, Wheels: 20 x 7.5 Front & 20 x 8.5 Rear Turbine, Rain sensing wipers Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C36HV676448
Stock: 676448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 14,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,890$1,487 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW i8 2dr features a 1.5L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Electric engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Sophisto Gray Metallic w with a Giga Amido Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, 11 Speakers, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, harman/kardon Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Multicast FM Stereo with HD, SiriusXM Sat. Radio with 1 Yr All Access Subscription, Automatic temperature control, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Electric Seat Adjustment, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Leather/Cloth Upholstery, Wheels: 20 x 7.5 Front & 20 x 8.5 Rear with Z_W, Rain sensing wipers Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C31HV676826
Stock: 676826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 22,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$92,881
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
This CPO qualifies for BMW Financial Services No Payments for 3 Months Promotion!....CPO financing rates as low as 1.90% available thru BMW Financial Services!... ...Best CPO Selection in all of Southern California!!!....Please call for all the details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C34HV676545
Stock: P70254
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 8,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$84,988
Peter Pan BMW - San Mateo / California
Gray 2017 BMW i8 AWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L DOHC 1.5L DOHC.Reviews: * Exceptional fuel economy for a sports car; exceptional performance for a hybrid; futuristic design. Source: Edmunds - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Peter Pan BMW Sales Department at 650-232-6796 or jim.thomas@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C3XHV676825
Stock: U36108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 29,100 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,505
Vista BMW Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...Certified. 2017 BMW i8 Special Order C 1.5L DOHC, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Multipoint Point InspectionFor Sale BMW Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 1.5L DOHC, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Seat Adjustment, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heads-Up Display, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather/Cloth Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Multicast FM Stereo w/HD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Security system, SiriusXM Sat. Radio w/1 Yr All Access Subscription, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers For Sale. Reviews:* Exceptional fuel economy for a sports car; exceptional performance for a hybrid; futuristic design. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C56HV676385
Stock: BC1896
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 32,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,995
Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland
GREAT MILES 32,892! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs. TIBBFX.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat. BMW i8 with Crystal White w/Frozen Grey exterior and Carum Spice Grey Leather interior features a 3 Cylinder Engine with 357 HP at 5800 RPM*.OUR OFFERINGSPassport BMW is your full service dealer for new BMW and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and serves Washington DC, Suitland, Waldorf, and all of the VA and MD Washington DC Metro Area. All pricing is inclusive of rebates and incentives and is plus tax, tags, government fees, freight (new cars) and a dealer service fee of $500 (not required by law). See center for details. Experience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" today! Full Or Scheduled Maintenance MAY Be Available. Check With Center For Details .Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Using CARFAX vehicle history reports every used vehicle's title can be researched against an extensive database. CARFAX Vehicle History Reports include title information (including salvaged or junked titles) flood damage history total loss accident history odometer readings lemon history number of owners accident indicators (such as airbag deployments) state emissions inspection results service records and vehicle use (taxi rental lease etc.). This high level of consumer protection allows you to choose and purchase any of our quality vehicles with the confidence you deserve. Note CARFAX records may be incomplete and there may also be delays in reporting information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls for a vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website https//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C33HV676536
Stock: B63585
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 14,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$84,993
BMW of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
***BMW FACTORY CERTIFIED***UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY CLEAN CARFAX * 1 OWNER * GIGA WORLD * ALARM SYSTEM * HEATED FRONT SEATS * HARMAN/KARMAN PREMIUM SYSTEM * PARK DISTANCE CONTROL***BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Roadside Assistance* Multipoint Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Clean Carfax, One Owner, 1.5L DOHC, Full Perforated Leather Upholstery, Giga Full Perforated Leather, Giga World, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Navigation System, Wheels: 20 x 7.5 Front & 20 x 8.5 Rear Turbine. Reviews:* Exceptional fuel economy for a sports car; exceptional performance for a hybrid; futuristic design. Source: EdmundsCall BMW of Sarasota at (844) 735-5757 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5151 Clark Rd, Sarasota FL 34233.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C33HV676424
Stock: V676424
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 20,326 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$84,990
Niello BMW Elk Grove - Elk Grove / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C32HV676804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,995
BMW of San Diego - San Diego / California
This 2017 BMW i8 2dr features a 1.5L DOHC 3cyl Electric engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal White with a Giga Amido Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C35HV676652
Stock: 73126
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$89,990
Niello BMW Sacramento - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C30HV676588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2016 BMW i833,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$61,977$5,544 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***CLEAN CARFAX**** WON'T LAST LONG*** ------BEST DEAL***BEST PRICE IN TOWN***NAVIGATION***BACKUP CAMERA***LIKE NEW!! BLOWOUT PRICES!!! All vehicles priced to sell fast!!! Bad or Not Credit? No Problem We Finance!!! Like New 2016 BMW I8. Equipped with Navigation System and Backup camera. Fast approval guarantee. Perfect Condition Inside and Out!!! Bluetooth. Only 2 previous owners. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C53GV675354
Stock: 675354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- used
2016 BMW i814,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$73,995$2,714 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this like-new 2016 BMW I8 1.5L Turbocharged Hybrid AWD. 3 owner I8 with a clean car-fax! This I8 is flawless. Has only 14,000 miles! GETS up to 80 MPG! This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, push-to-start, cd, am/fm radio, xm radio, blue tooth, power seats, heated seats, back up camera, tinted windows, navigation system, cruise control, tinted windows and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C57GV676037
Stock: 21134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
