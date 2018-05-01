More about the 2019 BMW i8

The 2019 BMW i8 looks more like a car of the future than something you can buy off a BMW dealer lot today. It's almost ludicrously low. Its styling is beyond the dreams of George Jetson, and the plug-in gas-electric hybrid drivetrain may as well be classified as science fiction. And this is a supercar that's built to be environmentally aware. It's an exotic sports car that exudes virtue. Describing the dance between all the elements of the drivetrain could fill volumes. There's a turbocharged inline three-cylinder gas engine in the middle that combines with a battery-powered electric motor for delivery to the rear wheels. Then there's a second electric motor in front that drives the front wheels. Add up all the various components and there's 369 horsepower available to propel both coupe and convertible versions of the i8. It's enough to push (and pull) the i8 to 60 mph in only about 4.5 seconds. It's not the only hybrid sports car out there, but it's the only plug-in that comes in convertible form. Still, the competitor that comes closest in price is the new Acura NSX. It's good company to keep. With such a complex drivetrain, just reporting the fuel economy numbers can be mind-boggling. Running strictly on electricity, the EPA rates the i8 at the equivalent of 76 mpg. Running solely on gasoline, it's a combined 28 mpg. The number that may be most impressive is that, when gas and electricity are both used, the total range of the i8 is 330 miles. All these tech details obscure the bottom line about the i8: It's a blast to drive. It's quick, it handles well, and it doesn't beat you up doing it. It's also comfortable for cruising across whichever continent needs crossing, and it's fun to whip along mountain roads. Plus, it attracts astonishing amounts of attention. This is the car you need for profiling in Miami Beach or Beverly Hills. They'd probably like it in Nebraska and Kentucky, too. With its wide sills and low roof, there's no way to get into an i8 with any elegance. But you can get into an i8 at a great price by using the tools available to you right here on Edmunds.

2019 BMW i8 Overview

The 2019 BMW i8 is offered in the following submodels: i8 Coupe, i8 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), and 2dr Convertible AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 BMW i8 ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW i8 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 i8 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 i8.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW i8 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 i8 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

