It's practically a given that any six-figure sports car is going to have an exotic look to it. That said, the 2017 BMW i8 looks more "out there" than most.

As an exotic sports car, this futuristic-looking plug-in hybrid offers impressive acceleration — the sprint to 60 mph takes just 4.5 seconds. In terms of flamboyant styling, the i8's dramatic sweeping lines and scissor-lift doors make it a safe bet you'll stand out in any crowd. And when it comes to innovative engineering, the i8's plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain can tool along for up to 15 miles on battery power alone. And when the lithium-ion battery pack is depleted, it can be recharged in as little as 1.5 hours by a dedicated charging station.

As far as performance goes, the combination of the turbocharged three-cylinder engine and electric motor sends a total of 357 horsepower to all four wheels, enough output to transform even mundane trips into a thrill ride. With fuel economy averaging 28 mpg and a range of 330 miles between fill-ups, this exotic can keep the fun going for quite a while too.

In keeping with the environmentally friendly supercar theme, the BMW i8's ultra-modern passenger cabin is done up in recycled materials and naturally treated leather. If there's a downside to this car, it's in the form of rear seats so small they're best thought of as additional storage to supplement what's available in the positively tiny trunk.

If you'd like to consider alternatives to the BMW i8, there are two ways to go. As a fast yet environmentally friendly car, the i8 might compare to the all-electric Tesla Model S or the hybrid Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid. As a sports car, it might be compared it to the all-wheel-drive Acura NSX or Audi R8 because it has a dimension of all-weather civility that you don't find in a Ferrari or McLaren.

In the final measure, the 2017 BMW i8 remains an "out there" sports car with a uniquely appealing eco-friendly bent.

The 2017 BMW i8's list of standard safety features includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are BMW Assist emergency communications (includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance) as well as parking sensors and an around-view camera system.

At the Edmunds test track, the BMW i8 came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressive 108 feet.