Vehicle overview

Although BMW's lineup is flush with vehicles massaged by its high-performance M division, the price premium does not guarantee one thing greatly prized by luxury car buyers: exclusivity. If you're in the market for a Bavarian rocket sled that proclaims your dominance over the road and its inhabitants, you don't want to share a parking lot with three other identically equipped cars. Luckily, longtime BMW partner Alpina has a solution for you with the 2016 BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe.

One of the reasons why you don't see many Alpina B6 Gran Coupes on the road is the fact that you can't buy one off the dealer lot. This limited-production, made-to-order coupelike sedan begins its life at BMW's 6 Series factory and is finished at Alpina's nearby manufacturing facility. Differentiating the B6 Gran Coupe from the standard 6 Series and M6 are a different body kit, additional exterior paint schemes (including Alpina Blue and Alpina Green), Alpina-specific 20-spoke wheels, unique upholstery and upgrades to the transmission, suspension and engine.

Based on the BMW M6 Gran Coupe, the Alpina B6 features unique styling elements that give it a slightly different look.

Like the M6 Gran Coupe, the heart of the Alpina B6 is a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. But the Alpina-tuned tuned motor produces 600 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque compared to the M6's 552 hp and 502 lb-ft. Specifying an M6 with the available Competition package narrows the horsepower gap, but torque ratings still fall behind the B6. The B6 comes standard with all-wheel drive as well, so it's not out of the question if you live in a cold weather climate.

If you are looking for an alternative to Alpina's coupelike sedan, there are several. The 2016 Mercedes-AMG CLS63 S features a 577-hp engine and flawless interior appointments. Then there's the 560-hp 2016 Audi RS 7, which sprints from zero to 60 mph in a couple ticks less than the B6, but we think it's the most visually stunning of the bunch. On the higher end, the 2016 Porsche Panamera is one of the best-handling cars of this group. And if you're willing to trade performance for the seductive burble of an Italian V8, you might consider the 2016 Maserati Quattroporte and Quattroporte GTS.