Used 1996 BMW 8 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1996 8 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic6-speed manual5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V8
Combined MPG15no15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic6-speed manual5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpgno14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.0/0 mi.333.2/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15no15
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm402 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l5.6 l4.4 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5000 rpm372 hp @ 5300 rpm282 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV12V12V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.35.9 in.35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.44.0 in.44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.no57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.no34.7 in.
Rear leg room25.2 in.no25.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.no55.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.188.2 in.188.2 in.
Curb weight4288 lbs.4295 lbs.4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.10.0 cu.ft.9.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.105.7 in.105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Ground clearanceno3.9 in.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White III
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Alpine White
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Alpine White
Research Similar Vehicles