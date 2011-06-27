Used 1996 BMW 8 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|6-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|V12
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|no
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|6-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|no
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/452.2 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|333.2/452.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|no
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|402 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|5.6 l
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|322 hp @ 5000 rpm
|372 hp @ 5300 rpm
|282 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V12
|V12
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|35.9 in.
|35.9 in.
|35.9 in.
|Front leg room
|44.0 in.
|44.0 in.
|44.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|no
|57.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.7 in.
|no
|34.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|25.2 in.
|no
|25.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|no
|55.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.2 in.
|188.2 in.
|188.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4288 lbs.
|4295 lbs.
|4167 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.5 cu.ft.
|10.0 cu.ft.
|9.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Wheel base
|105.7 in.
|105.7 in.
|105.7 in.
|Width
|73.0 in.
|73.0 in.
|73.0 in.
|Ground clearance
|no
|3.9 in.
|no
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
