2019 BMW 2 Series Consumer Reviews

Joey L , 06/23/2019 M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

16 of 19 people found this review helpful

I got this car to replace a 2009 335i coupe. I really liked the 335 but I promised it to a family member. The 335 was costly to maintain and in my review of that car, I joked about leasing to always have the service contract in place. I thought about it more and more and that is why I leased this one. I have been really happy with this choice. -First, it is strikingly fast, even though it is one of the least costly BMWs overall. BMW's own stats say 4.4 secs to 60mph. It is aggressively quick off the line and I have not even floored it yet since it is the break-in period. Despite relatively aggressive accelerating, the onboard mileage meter shows 23 mpg. The 335 was not nearly as quick and usually gave about 19 mpg. -Second, It handles very well and my testing spots are the 270 degree turn on-ramps for local freeways. Sharp turns feel great at normal speeds. -Looks wise, from the pictures I was indifferent about its appearance. I neither liked it nor hated it. (I decided to get it due to the reviews about it being a great handling car, not for its looks) In person however, I really like it, especially in Black Sapphire. -One feature I have enjoyed is the choice of comfort or sport mode. I have had several cars that have a sport button that basically don't do anything perceptible. The 335 had a sport mode that keeps the gears one notch lower, keeping the turbo in play. In comfort mode, it feels like a luxury cruiser and not harsh at all. BUT, This car's sport mode changes the whole character of the car and I'm pretty sure it is not my imagination. It keeps the gear lower allowing better acceleration, but I am certain the suspension is stiffer, which I tested going over center bumps and a number of potholes in our area. And, the steering takes more effort, which also returns the wheel to center with more force when you let go of the wheel. -The sound of the engine is very good. It is quiet at low throttle, but is sounds very deep approaching 4000 rpm. (However I'm not sure how much is piped in by the stereo system, a common practice for many makers.). -The electronics are ok, but to be fair, I have not played much with them. I am concentrating on the driving, and I am very happy about driving this car. It almost makes me look forward to going to work, and believe me, this is saying something about how good it is. -This is pretty early in the ownership of the vehicle and I will report more later if anything changes.