Used 2002 Bentley Azure Consumer Reviews

Not quite worth the cost... Jagwoman , 03/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is beautiful, but I have other vehicles that compare quite favorably at a fraction of the price. Buy this car for the status only, not for the performance. Report Abuse

Wow Jagman , 02/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is devine. I have longed for a Bent for a long time, and by the time this beauty came in, I was about to explode with anticipation. The second I turned the thing on, the engine almost made me wet my pants because of the roar that was produced. Every surface has wood and leather for miles and miles, and I could almost fall asleep behind the wheel, it's so comfortable. Report Abuse