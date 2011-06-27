  1. Home
2020 Audi SQ8 Consumer Reviews

SQ8—suv coupe is all you will need or want!

Mark A. DeVito, 08/31/2020
Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
Don’t over spend on on options.....V8 is tremendous and quality ride mean u can tear up 3,4,500 ,miles days no problem is this. Never feel tired too!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
