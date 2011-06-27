2020 Audi SQ8 Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$89,000
Compare dealer price quotes
SQ8—suv coupe is all you will need or want!
Mark A. DeVito, 08/31/2020
Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Don’t over spend on on options.....V8 is tremendous and quality ride mean u can tear up 3,4,500 ,miles days no problem is this. Never feel tired too!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the SQ8
Related 2020 Audi SQ8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020