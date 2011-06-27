2019 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews
An exceptional Vehicle
Absolutely love my new A8. The comfort, ride, and features are exceptional. It is so quiet inside. When talking on the phone, it feels like the person is sitting right next to you. Such clarity. The audio system and navigation system are fantastic. My family love the room and comfort of the rear seats and love having control of their space with their own climate controls. I find reasons to travel just to enjoy the ride and comfort.
Absolute lemon
My third A8 and seventh Audi, never any issues but this one has been over engineered electronically , buggy and dangerous ( the steering froze up mid-drive with family inside the car), even more painful is dealing with VW group to get it resolved been over 6 months
Unbelievable car!
Exceptional ride, comfort, design, and features.
