2019 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews

Mike R , 11/28/2019 L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Absolutely love my new A8. The comfort, ride, and features are exceptional. It is so quiet inside. When talking on the phone, it feels like the person is sitting right next to you. Such clarity. The audio system and navigation system are fantastic. My family love the room and comfort of the rear seats and love having control of their space with their own climate controls. I find reasons to travel just to enjoy the ride and comfort.