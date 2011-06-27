2019 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(50%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(25%)
3.8
4 reviews
An exceptional Vehicle

Mike R, 11/28/2019
L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Absolutely love my new A8. The comfort, ride, and features are exceptional. It is so quiet inside. When talking on the phone, it feels like the person is sitting right next to you. Such clarity. The audio system and navigation system are fantastic. My family love the room and comfort of the rear seats and love having control of their space with their own climate controls. I find reasons to travel just to enjoy the ride and comfort.

Absolute lemon

RC, 12/18/2019
L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

My third A8 and seventh Audi, never any issues but this one has been over engineered electronically , buggy and dangerous ( the steering froze up mid-drive with family inside the car), even more painful is dealing with VW group to get it resolved been over 6 months

Unbelievable car!

Ken, 09/08/2019
L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Exceptional ride, comfort, design, and features.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
fuel saving on luxury full size car, is it needed

full size car driver, 07/23/2020
L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Start and stop, how to turn off permanently ?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
