Lexus Sedans for Sale Near Me
684 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
- ExteriorInterior18 mi awayHome delivery available*
$49,570Est. Loan: $801/mo
$47,480Est. Loan: $756/mo
$51,485Est. Loan: $822/mo
$51,630Est. Loan: $823/mo
$51,485Est. Loan: $821/mo
$49,570Est. Loan: $788/mo
- ExteriorInterior18 mi awayHome delivery available*
$45,965Est. Loan: $738/mo
View OffersAdNEW2020 Lexus IS 300Special offers availableView OffersLexus.com
- ExteriorInterior18 mi awayHome delivery available*
$108,135Est. Loan: $1,863/mo
- ExteriorInterior18 mi awayHome delivery available*
$80,370Est. Loan: $1,318/mo
$49,425Est. Loan: $782/mo
$47,495Est. Loan: $756/mo
- ExteriorInterior18 mi awayHome delivery available*
$59,250Est. Loan: $985/mo
$47,715Est. Loan: $762/mo
$49,515Est. Loan: $785/mo
$45,825Est. Loan: $729/mo
$51,125Est. Loan: $815/mo
$51,485Est. Loan: $822/mo
$49,020Est. Loan: $778/mo
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.