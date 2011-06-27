2020 Audi A6 allroad Consumer Reviews

Harrison , 06/08/2020 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

this is a comfortable car, top-tech, doors require an extra pull to close, Almost like the mechanics of the door were made for the soft-close option. My doors are often centimeters from being closed. The ride of this car is very smooth and quiet. Stereo is a good one, better than most stock systems. Great for a long trip.