2020 Audi A6 allroad Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

smooth is the rule

Harrison, 06/08/2020
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
this is a comfortable car, top-tech, doors require an extra pull to close, Almost like the mechanics of the door were made for the soft-close option. My doors are often centimeters from being closed. The ride of this car is very smooth and quiet. Stereo is a good one, better than most stock systems. Great for a long trip.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Mommy’s new toy

CaliMom, 08/04/2020
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
This car does everything: neighborhood, highway off-road. It’s a dream to drive with a very comfortable cabin and lots of power. All the benefits of an SUV but drives like a sedan.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
