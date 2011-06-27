Used 2010 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

Audi A4 Wagon, great car but is an oilaholic! David TW , 07/30/2015 2.0T Avant Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I love my 2010 Audi A4 Avant, its the third Audi I've owned but it slurps down oil at an average rate of a Qt every 670 miles. My previous cars which included two Audis (a 2004 S4 Avant and an 2007 AllRoad V8 never needed the hood opening between services. That is true for the four BMW's (three 7 series and a 535 xi wagon). Its just not right. My dealer Audi of Fairfield County tells me the consumption is within range but we all know that's a sham. Audi agreed to settle a lawsuit last year where they agreed to replace the crankcase pressure regulating valve. front crankshaft seal and front crankshaft bolt, they will also update the engine control module control software to match the new parts, all free of charge. I intend to take this up with them next week. I really love this car and hope this can be resolved or it will be time to move on. I will keep you posted Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2010 Audi A4 2.0 T Prem Plus Bob W , 07/10/2016 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful #1. Oil consumption - when I purchased this car it used 1 qt oil every 1k to 1100k miles. I took it to the dealer. They worked on electronics and breather and added oil. They told me to drive it until the oil light came on. Record the miles driven. Bring it back for further tests. They took sample of oil and found metal in the oil. I was told that from 2009 - 2012, there was slag on the piston rings causing oil to drip and burn causing excess use of oil. Dealer replaced Pistons and rings. My car does not use any oil. Can go oil change to oil change without adding any oil. #2. Turbo - At approx 51 k miles, engine light came on. Took car to dealer for diagnostics. Turned out to be faulty turbo. Audi extended warranty of 7 years or 70k miles covered this repair. #3. Water pump - Replaced at approx 40k miles. Out of pocket expense. Approx $600.00. #4. Fuel injectors - While I have not had any problems with fuel injectors, there is extended warranty on the injectors of 12 years or 100k miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Be careful with this one Kathryn , 09/24/2010 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I absolutely loved this car until there were oil problems at 2500 miles. At usage of 1500 miles (I bought it with 1000 on it), my car indicated low oil. As it had not been leaking, my car was burning it. Audi of America and the dealer said this was in spec, that turbo engines burned it. They offered to put a quart in every time. They could not answer to the long-term ramifications however and did not want to fix it. Had I known that my car required a quart of oil per 1500 miles I would not have purchased it because something seems wrong here. ONLY the 09-10 A4s do this. Turbo engines shouldn't burn that much. It affects my fuel efficiency and has taken away the joy of owning a new car. Report Abuse

Nothing But Problems Ykolie , 03/06/2018 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased a used 2010 audi a4, gorgeous car but underneath nothing but mechanical issues. I’m a realist and understand that these things happen but it’s the response of Audi and Parker Audi that made it worse. Unfortunately my vehicle was plagued with the all too well known oil consumption issue. My car was still under the extended warranty so I could gave gotten the problem diagnosed and hopefully resolved free of charge but my local Audi dealer did not give me any confidence that resolving the oil consumption issue was going to happen. If anyone is in the market for a used Audi a4 do yourself a favor and research audi a4 oil consumption issue extensively before making your purchase and save yourself the headache i went through. I will never touch another audi after this and it’s stemmed from the bad customer service I received from Audi. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse