Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N420 Roadster Features & Specs

More about the 2011 V8 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$147,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$147,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$147,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$147,700
Torque346 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 7300 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$147,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$147,700
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$147,700
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$147,700
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$147,700
First Aid Kityes
Satellite Radioyes
Umbrella & Holderyes
Smokers Packyes
Satellite Navigation Systemyes
Iridium Interior w/Prism Alloy Fascia Trimyes
Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio Systemyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Fine Stitchingyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio Systemyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$147,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$147,700
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$147,700
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Brake Calipers - Silveryes
Front Wheel Stone Guardsyes
Bright Finish Grilleyes
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$147,700
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.0 cu.ft.
Length172.5 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$147,700
Exterior Colors
  • Amethyst Red
  • Mariana Blue
  • Yellow Kangaroo
  • Red Lion
  • Blue Anchor
  • Grey Bull
  • Silver Fox
  • White Horse
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Previous AML Color
  • Hardly Green
  • Silver Blonde
  • Appletree Green
  • Viridian Green
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Match to Sample
  • Special Color
  • Stratus White
  • Black Bear
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Silver Jubilee
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Asia Pacific White
  • Marron Black
  • Carbon Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Modena Black
  • Kermit Green
  • GT2 Concept Blue
  • Aston Martin Racing Green
  • Elwood Blue
  • Rose Yellow
  • Slate Blue
Interior Colors
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$147,700
275/35R19 96Y tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$147,700
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$147,700
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
