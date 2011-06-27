Used 2011 Aston Martin Rapide Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2011 Rapide
Overview
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$207,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.7/454.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$207,895
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Luxe Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
15 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$207,895
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Embroidered Rapide Logo in Headrestyes
Piano Black Interior Trim Packyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Rapide Smokers Packyes
Fascia Trim - Nexus Alloyyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Iridium Interior w/Piano Black Fascia Trimyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Fascia Trim - Mahoganyyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Fascia Trim - Bambooyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Matching Wood Door Trimyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Ventilated Seatsyes
Trinket Stowageyes
Double Apex Fascia Trimyes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyes
Prism Fasciayes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Fascia Trim - Tamo Ashyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$207,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Front head room37.3 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Magnum Silver Rear Lamp Infillsyes
20" Multispoke Diamond Turned Graphite Wheelsyes
20 Spoke Alloy Wheel w/Graphite Finishyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Brake Calipers - Silveryes
20" Multispoke Diamond Turned Silver Wheelyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.3 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight4299 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Exterior Colors
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Appletree Green
  • Viridian Green
  • Grey Bull
  • Silver Fox
  • White Horse
  • Black Bear
  • Silver Jubilee
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Marron Black
  • Special AML Color / Match to Sample
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Emerald Green
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Lightning Silver
  • Storm Black
  • Morning Frost White
  • Fire Red
  • Quantum Silver
  • Mariana Blue
  • Amethyst Red
  • Hardly Green
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Stratus White
  • Almond Green
  • Slate Blue
  • Glacial Blue
  • Silver Blonde
  • Midnight Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Tempest Blue
  • Yellow Kangaroo
  • Red Lion
  • Blue Anchor
  • Other Manufacturers Special Color
  • Previous AML Color
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Titanium Silver
  • Match to Sample
  • Magma Red
  • Special Color
Interior Colors
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Out of Range/Match to Sample, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match to Sample, leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Semi Aniline Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Semi Aniline Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Semi Aniline Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Semi Aniline Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, leather
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather
  • Pinewood Green, leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather
  • Madagascar Orange, leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$207,895
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
295/35R20 105Y tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$207,895
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$207,895
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
