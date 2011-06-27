2020 Acura RDX Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SH-AWDSH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
Loyalty for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Conquest for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Conquest for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 04/01/2021
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 05/01/2020
- End
- 04/01/2021
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Acura Financial Services.
0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.27 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 48 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 60 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 72 07/07/2020 09/09/2020
