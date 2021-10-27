A Better Way to Get to the Thrill

A Better Way to Get to the Thrill

Nissan@Home is a new way to buy your next car

  1. Home
  2. A Better Way to Get to the Thrill

Jump To: Shop@Home | Drive@Home | Buy@Home | Service@Home | It's really all about you

The thrill of buying a new car is undeniable. Discovering the right model and selecting the perfect color is just the start. The biggest thrill is envisioning all of the new adventures you'll take with it once the key fob is placed into your hands. But now there's a new way to buy a car that can get you to your thrills even quicker — Nissan@Home.

Far beyond just building and ordering a car online, Nissan@Home connects you with a participating dealership for a more personal experience. No matter if you're just at the research stage or ready to handle an entire purchase online, Nissan@Home provides one of the most flexible and convenient ways to buy a car yet.1

Sounds too good to be true? Read on as we break down car buying with Nissan@Home. We'll explain how the process works step-by-step and show how the program can empower you as you begin your new car journey.

Step 1: Shop@Home

Nissan@Home

Nissan@Home

The thrill begins with researching and configuring your dream Nissan online. With Shop@Home, you can discover the entire Nissan lineup of cars, SUVs and trucks from the comfort of your couch — or bathtub, if that's your thing. As you browse, you can watch complete vehicle walk-arounds and get 360-degree views of the car. You can also perform a local inventory search to find the dealer who has your perfect vehicle in stock.

We love the ease of online shopping and think it's a no-brainer when it comes to car shopping. By researching the vehicle at your convenience, you’ve already eliminated most of the stress. Ultimately, shopping at home means you can move along at your own pace and bank more confidence.

Step 2: Drive@Home

Nissan@Home

Nissan@Home

Once you've decided on your next ride, it's time to schedule your test drive. The next thrill? Finding out that your local dealership offers Drive@Home. If it does, you can either call the dealer or choose an available appointment online to have your dream Nissan delivered. All that’s left to decide is whether the car should come to your home or office. Drive@Home test drives can last from 30 to 45 minutes, giving you the flexibility to put your future car through its paces. Not sure if a new Nissan TITAN will fit in the garage? Try it! Need to see how your child safety seats fit in the back of a new Nissan Rogue? Test it out! An at-home test drive isn't just convenient — it's practical.

When test-drive day arrives, you can see who will be bringing the car to you and where it is en route, just like on your favorite rideshare app. You can also opt to have the Drive@Home representative join you on your test drive — or not. The choice remains yours.

Step 3: Buy@Home

Nissan@Home

Nissan@Home

Now that you've driven the vehicle and decided that it belongs in your garage, get ready for the real thrills to begin. The main goal is to provide a completely frictionless experience that allows you to go as far as you’d like to go in the car buying process. You can connect and execute the entire purchase online with a local participating Buy@Home dealership. Not ready to go all-in on an online sale? Not to worry. You can still be seamlessly connected with a participating local dealership to walk you through the sale in person.

There are plenty of additional perks when buying a new Nissan at home. Participating dealers will guarantee your trade-in value as long as you've represented your vehicle honestly and accurately. An end-of-lease return can also be facilitated for your Nissan vehicle entirely online. And, of course, you can secure your financing and handle all signing online at a time when it's most convenient for you.1

We particularly love that Buy@Home offers immediate pricing on the vehicle you're interested in and makes all incentives at the dealership available online. You can also easily shop between competing dealers by setting up a "virtual garage" to save cars in. This allows for easy comparison and enables you to select the best deal.

Step 4: Service@Home

Nissan@Home

Nissan@Home

The last thrill awaits after you've taken ownership of your new car. Continue your experience after your purchase by using Nissan Service@Home. With a call to a participating dealership or by making an appointment online, you can have your Nissan picked up at home and driven to its service appointments.

You read that correctly. Not only will your car receive its best care from the highly trained service technicians at the dealership, but you no longer have to lose valuable time commuting to and from your appointments. Just like with your test drive, you can easily track your vehicle as it's en route.

Even better, you don't have to have used Nissan@Home to buy your car to be eligible to use Service@Home. So what will you do now with all the time you get back? Again, it's your call.

It’s really all about you

Sometimes, the car buying process can feel a little out of our control, but Nissan is bringing the power back to shoppers. With Nissan@Home, buyers have the freedom to create their own shopping experience online, on their own terms. Whether you’re casually browsing, feverishly researching, or seriously hunting for a new Nissan, you can set the pace for your transaction from the start — all the way to signing (digitally) on the dotted line.1

1Nissan@Home services availability at participating Nissan dealers may vary and is subject to applicable law. Contact your dealer for details.

Best Cars
Related Articles