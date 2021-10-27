A Better Way to Get to the Thrill

Jump To: Shop@Home | Drive@Home | Buy@Home | Service@Home | It's really all about you

The thrill of buying a new car is undeniable. Discovering the right model and selecting the perfect color is just the start. The biggest thrill is envisioning all of the new adventures you'll take with it once the key fob is placed into your hands. But now there's a new way to buy a car that can get you to your thrills even quicker — Nissan@Home.

Far beyond just building and ordering a car online, Nissan@Home connects you with a participating dealership for a more personal experience. No matter if you're just at the research stage or ready to handle an entire purchase online, Nissan@Home provides one of the most flexible and convenient ways to buy a car yet.1

Sounds too good to be true? Read on as we break down car buying with Nissan@Home. We'll explain how the process works step-by-step and show how the program can empower you as you begin your new car journey.

Step 1: Shop@Home