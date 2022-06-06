Next-Gen Integra Looks Ahead

The Integra isn't just about versatility. At its core, this Acura is about performance. With its rigid body structure and sport-tuned suspension, the Integra is a quick and precise handling machine complemented by a 200-horsepower engine. But it can also be paired with an optional six-speed manual transmission. There's no beating the convenience of the Integra's responsive continuously variable automatic transmission, especially in city traffic, but nothing connects a car and its driver quite like meshing a clutch pedal and shifter in perfect harmony.

The optional six-speed manual transmission further highlights Acura's commitment to an increasingly elusive driving experience. Complementing the manual gearbox is Rev-Match Control, a specialized feature that makes every driver feel like a racing champion. Rev-Match Control automatically revs the engine when the driver lifts off the accelerator and pushes in the clutch to begin a downshift. Based on the gear the driver selects, Rev-Match Control revs the engine to the exact rpm needed to match the speed of the front wheels. All the driver then needs to do is let out the clutch for a supersmooth and quick downshift.

Further reinforcing the manual Integra's performance emphasis is a helical limited-slip differential (LSD). The LSD works with the manual transmission to enhance traction and further boost this sport compact's dynamics when accelerating through and out of turns.

Acura Precision Cockpit 10.2-inch display