Next-Gen Integra Looks Ahead

Jump To: Five-door liftback design | Available 6-speed manual transmission | Acura Precision Cockpit | Acura/ELS Studio 3D premium audio | AcuraWatch | A glance in the rearview, with eyes ahead
Like a new season of a beloved TV series, the next-generation Acura Integra is among the most anticipated automotive returns in modern memory. With its sleek, coupe-like style, engaging performance, and advanced safety and entertainment technology, the all-new 2023 Integra leads Acura into the next era of premium performance.
The new five-door, turbocharged Integra is ideal for anyone seeking the versatility of a compact crossover with the attitude of a sports car. A convenient liftback design nods to the car's past, but an array of tech and connected features set today's Integra apart from the pack. It's the perfect bookend to Acura's lineup that also includes the TLX sport sedan, the stylish RDX and MDX SUVs, and the NSX hybrid supercar.
The next-gen Integra's doors flow into a sleek coupe-like design, just like the original, but it offers more versatility than its predecessor. The 60/40-split seatbacks fold flat and yield nearly as much cargo space as many crossovers, while the low floor height makes it easy to load bikes, boards, bags, parts and gear — anything a weekend of adventure, shopping or even racing can require.
The Integra's sleek coupe-like shape and crossover utility offer the best of both worlds, and provides a roomy, affordable and dynamic alternative to its competitors. And if you think the trade-off for all that flexibility is a cramped cabin, think again. Even taller passengers will appreciate the Integra's rear legroom and deft combination of styling and ample headroom.
2023 Acura Integra
The Integra isn't just about versatility. At its core, this Acura is about performance. With its rigid body structure and sport-tuned suspension, the Integra is a quick and precise handling machine complemented by a 200-horsepower engine. But it can also be paired with an optional six-speed manual transmission. There's no beating the convenience of the Integra's responsive continuously variable automatic transmission, especially in city traffic, but nothing connects a car and its driver quite like meshing a clutch pedal and shifter in perfect harmony.
The optional six-speed manual transmission further highlights Acura's commitment to an increasingly elusive driving experience. Complementing the manual gearbox is Rev-Match Control, a specialized feature that makes every driver feel like a racing champion. Rev-Match Control automatically revs the engine when the driver lifts off the accelerator and pushes in the clutch to begin a downshift. Based on the gear the driver selects, Rev-Match Control revs the engine to the exact rpm needed to match the speed of the front wheels. All the driver then needs to do is let out the clutch for a supersmooth and quick downshift.
Further reinforcing the manual Integra's performance emphasis is a helical limited-slip differential (LSD). The LSD works with the manual transmission to enhance traction and further boost this sport compact's dynamics when accelerating through and out of turns.
Acura's Precision Cockpit concept comes to the all-new Integra in the shape of a 10.2-inch digital gauge display. More advanced and dynamic than traditional analog gauges, the display features a digital speedometer on the right side and a configurable element on the left. Enthusiast drivers may opt to view a digital tachometer, while others may choose audio or trip information. The display's colors even match the Integra's different drive modes, changing from vibrant reds when engaged in Sport mode to cooler, calming hues of blue in Comfort mode.
The status of key safety systems, such as the Lane Keeping Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control, is also shown within the display. There's even a slick animation and welcome tone on ignition. Complementing a standard 7-inch or optional 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, the Acura Precision Cockpit is another example of the Integra's future-forward design.
The Integra's turbocharged engine and sporty exhaust make beautiful music together, but when it's time to spin your own tunes, the ELS Studio 3D premium audio system that's part of the optional A-Spec with Technology Package serves up an audiophile-grade experience. Developed with eight-time Grammy-winning sound engineer Elliot Scheiner, the ELS system features 16 speakers, including a trunk-mounted subwoofer. High-frequency speakers mounted in the headliner above the front seats near the grab handles accentuate the three-dimensional surround effect.
Integrating your smartphone's music is easy thanks to standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Opting for the A-Spec with Technology Package makes these connections wireless, eliminating the need for cables, and also adds a wireless charging pad to keep phone batteries topped up. A USB-C port serves as a wired data connection or an additional charge point for passengers. Two USB-A charge ports for rear passengers are also included with this package, so everyone will be able to power their devices.
The Integra's deep performance roots don't preclude it from adopting some of today's most cutting-edge safety features and driver aids. A single camera with a long range of sight and a wide field of view allows the Collision Mitigation Braking System to detect vehicles, pedestrians and even bicycles. And should the driver not react in time, the Integra can automatically initiate braking force to help avoid or minimize a collision.
The camera can also recognize traffic signs and trigger speed limit reminders in the driver's display or the optional head-up display, which helps keep your eyes and attention focused on the road ahead.
Traffic Jam Assist also integrates the new camera into the Integra's Adaptive Cruise Control system. In low-speed traffic, this feature helps center the Integra in its lane and maintains a set distance between the car in front, freeing the driver from a constant, fatiguing cycle of acceleration and braking. The Blind Spot Information System and Rear Cross Traffic Monitoring come standard, while front and rear parking sensors and Low-Speed Braking Control come with the A-Spec with Technology Package.
The Integra's reputation as a treasured sport compact is hard-earned and well deserved. Consummate craftsmanship and innovative engineering endeared the car to a loyal following, a phenomenon the next-generation Integra is poised to reignite. With distinctive style and presence, interior versatility and inspiring performance, the Acura Integra cuts a new path from its roots to the future, and fans everywhere can't wait for the sequel.