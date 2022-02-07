Used Tesla Model S Plaid for Sale
- $129,990Fair price$245 Below Market5,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use onlyCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E68MF432108
Stock: 2001647622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-22-2022
- $129,879Great price$7,563 Below Market2,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only396mi EPA electric rangePorsche of Ocala (Ocala, FL)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Ocala, FL / 735 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Navigation -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Power Lift Gate -Panora...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E61NF468336
Stock: MM94955A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2022
- $99,990Great price$30,357 Below Market5,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use onlyRussell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys (Van Nuys, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Van Nuys, CA / 2,277 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Tesla Model S Performance ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front...
Dealer Review:
Don't bother going here unless you want to temp the waters of “Truth in Advertising” or “Bait and Switch”. It’s obvious that they’ll only tailor to you if you’re dropping 6 digits for a car and have very little consideration for anyone looking to build a relationship and work up to the elite cars. Try this, pick any pre-owned car on their site, then go in to buy it, they’ll tack on $3,497* in "dealer-installed” items. When I asked them to remove those blatantly obvious “options” the deal started to tank. “Sale prices are valid for retail purchases only and do not include dealer installed MVP Protection Plan items – ELO GPS $1,699, 3 Year Paint Protection $1,399, Nitrofill $399.” I had committed to getting four cars from them and hoped for what would be an elite experience buying three of their used everyday utility cars with the fourth car being the prize for me, a Maserati Gran Turismo. I should have picked up on the level of service after I they had failed to reach back out to me for two weeks but they had a car that I wanted to get for my high school daughters to use. It become apparent their disinterest to build a relationship during our next visit but we were desperate for a car. We ended up buying a small used (albeit out of warranty) utility car from them only to find AFTER SIGNING the paperwork that Bluetooth and CarPlay didn’t work and that they only had one key. They said I can buy the $2,504 warranty and also go to a dealership and get another key made for about $250, so helpful. Their response also included several references from the Salesperson and the Service Manager that they could not help as they were losing $5-6k on this deal as well as text messages from the Service Manager. “You would have to call another Chevy dealership to see if they can take a look at it. Is there another one close by to you?” “$2,504.00 for a 2 year platinum bumper to bumper warranty. $100 deductible.” “The alternative was for you to purchase an extended warranty, good for 2 years, which would cover your radio. The second alternative was a mutual agreement for you to return the vehicle and void the deal as are unhappy with the situation.” BTW, I was able to find Hi-Tech Car Audio in Van Nuys fixed the Bluetooth/CarPlay issues in less than an hour and it was a tiny fraction of the cost of the warranty the Service Manager and Sales Person wanted to charge me. I also closed out on the purchase of two cars with Cole Troxel from Anderson Autos within two weeks, with the last being a beautiful Benz, and am actively looking for a decent Maserati dealer that values their customers. Don’t go here, it’s a car sales farm and they don’t care about their customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E43MF418065
Stock: BA3159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2022
- $94,999Great price$34,988 Below Market6,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use onlyCalifornia Motors Direct Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Santa Ana, CA / 2,255 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** 2021 Tesla Model S Performance THIS CAR COMES WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED INCLUD...
Dealer Review:
The dealer had both cars I wanted to look at. I drove both and decided the newer, more expensive car was a better deal. A sales assistant brought the cars around for test drive. The salesman, who I talked to on the phone the day before, then completed the paperwork, taking care of all of the dmv details, washed the car, filled the gas tank, etc. The entire process took almost 3 hours. I felt like I got a great car for a great price, and good value overall. There were no problems, no hard sell. I would definitely recommend this place and would go back if I needed another car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E43MF423380
Stock: MF423380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2022
- $120,000Great price$8,031 Below Market11,678 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use onlyMercedes-Benz of Westmont (Westmont, IL)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Westmont, IL / 583 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle...
Dealer Review:
I have leased cars from this dealership for many years (>!12) and service my vehicles there. Staff are courteous, respectful and knowledgeable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E6XMF431767
Stock: MF431767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2022
- $120,000Great price$7,238 Below Market14,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use onlyBMW of San Diego (San Diego, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in San Diego, CA / 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2021 Tesla Model S 4dr Plaid AWD features a ELECTRIC MOTOR Electric engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Solid Bl...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E69MF436331
Stock: 54800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2022
- $122,096Great price$6,313 Below Market10,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use onlyMercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale, FL)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Fort Lauderdale, FL / 907 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle...
Dealer Review:
Sales experience was extremely satisfying. Bob my sales representative was very knowledgeable and presented various options available for my lease return. Ultimately I purchased the car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E63MF451973
Stock: MF451973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2022
- $121,929Great price$9,652 Below Market2,012 milesAutoNation Honda Renton (Renton, WA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Renton, WA / 2,292 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle...
Dealer Review:
Great price and customer service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E68MF453864
Stock: MF453864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2022
- $121,991Great price10,308 milesNo accidents, Personal use onlyPorsche North Houston (Houston, TX)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,195 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful *2021 Tesla Model S Plaid* in *Midnight Silver Metallic* over a *Black* interior with *10,308* mil...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title information not provided
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E64MF442134
Stock: TMF442134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2022
- $128,995Good price$4,595 Below Market6,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use396mi EPA electric rangeBudget Car Sales of Harrisburg (Middletown, PA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Middletown, PA / 89 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Balance of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth, 2 Sets of Keys, Model S Plaid, Deep Blue Metallic, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E63NF468192
Stock: 922353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2022
- $128,995Good price$4,366 Below Market6,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use396mi EPA electric rangeBudget Car Sales of Harrisburg (Middletown, PA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Middletown, PA / 89 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Balance of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth, 2 Sets of Keys, Electric ZEV 1020hp, Solid Black, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-d...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E65NF472308
Stock: 922597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
- $124,998Good price$4,594 Below Market7,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use onlyCarMax (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Richmond, VA / 96 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E60MF450800
Stock: 22944905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $135,490Fair price$2,314 Below Market1,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only396mi EPA electric rangeHouse of Imports (Buena Park, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Buena Park, CA / 2,260 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Cream; Premium...
Dealer Review:
Thank you for your attention and responsible action.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E64NF468542
Stock: NF468542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2022
- $125,984Good price$4,052 Below Market6,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use onlyFoundation Chevrolet (Wheat Ridge, CO)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Wheat Ridge, CO / 1,470 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Every Pre-Owned Vehicle Under 100,000 Miles Comes With A Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty!!!2021 Tesla Model S This Vehicle Comes With The Following ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E6XMF438430
Stock: MF438430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2022
- $129,843Fair price$1,067 Below Market3,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use onlyEd Martin Toyota (Noblesville, IN)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Noblesville, IN / 459 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ABSOLUTELY MIND BLOWING ACCELERATION! Model S Plaid, 4D Hatchback, Electric ZEV 1020hp, AWD.Heated Leather Interior!Huge Multimedia Screen!Huge Cool F...
Dealer Review:
Great service, easy process
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E64MF435314
Stock: 6P7201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- $127,955Fair price$3,921 Below Market8,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use396mi EPA electric rangeConicelli Toyota of Conshohocken (Conshohocken, PA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Conshohocken, PA / 138 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid, has a great Solid Black exterior, and a clean Black/White interi...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E60NF468246
Stock: TP23541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2022
- 10,220 milesPorsche Owings Mills (Owings Mills, MD)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Owings Mills, MD / 46 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Tesla Model S Performance in Black with a black leather interior.The Model S can travel up to 412 miles on just one charge and deliver blistering...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E43MF426876
Stock: T95950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2022
- $123,900Good price$3,619 Below Market13,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use onlyEastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Bronx, NY)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Bronx, NY / 232 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Plaid trim. ONLY 13,291 Miles! Heated Seats, DVD, NAV, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof.To take advantage of the special pricing...
Dealer Review:
Buyer Beware, this is a bait and switch location with an extremely unprofessional staff. To explain the reason why, I had spoken to Lyndia on Monday and told her I was interested in getting 2019 Durango GT plus in green that I found on Carguru. Lyndia confirmed she had it in stock, and I explained that due to my work schedule I wouldn't be able to view it until Wednesday, if it was still available. She said she would call me back to confirm and follow up. I wasn’t called so I emailed her on Tuesday, and still did not hear anything back. On Wednesday she replied to me explaining she just saw my email and that the Durango was still available. So, I booked the appointment with her and explained that if the vehicle gets sold reach out to me, so I don't waist time. This is due to it being the only vehicle I am looking for currently. At 3:45pm she calls to confirm my appointment and states that the Durango has not yet been sold and she is holding it for me to test drive. I went to the dealership with my brother, and in the parking lot there were over 12 employees standing around on their phone all waiting for a customer. I had 4 people swarm my vehicle before I was even able to get out, all talking over each other trying to get me go with them as salesperson; all because they were the best. I explained I had an appointment and then one of them told me they were looking to go home and make a quick sale. This was a very uneasy moment and I just arrived at the lot. I hadn't even got to the door to check in before I was passed off to 4 different salespeople. By the time I checked in a salesman JJ or JC came up to me without knowing or finding out why I was there. I explained to him the vehicle I was looking for and wanted to drive. He left came back 5 minutes later and told me that he just “Sold it" I asked why anyone didn’t inform me or even try to reach out. He then starts to belittle his co-worker and said that Lyndia only works up in the office and doesn't check anything. When I asked to speak with her, I was denied instantly. The salesman told me he could get me something else I explained I am looking for a specific color and model. Whereas he then tries to deter me by telling me that I was wrong for wanting what I wanted and that I should get what they have in stock already. This stock included a showroom car with a massive crack in the bumper. When I asked to speak to a manager since I felt they were being dishonest, he said no one was in the building to help me. This kind of customer service is unprofessional, devious and borders on being a scam. I would suggest to anyone that is looking to buy anything from them to steer away and do your research. This experience was awful, and I will file a complaint with the BBB in the attempt to bring to light their deceitful practice of lying to potential customers just to get them in the door and then overwhelm them with salespeople with no professionalism or common courtesy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E63MF435322
Stock: EUMF435322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2022
- $132,988Good price$2,828 Below Market4,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only396mi EPA electric rangeTowbin Dodge Ram (Henderson, NV)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Henderson, NV / 2,052 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Towbin Dodge, located in the Valley Auto Mall in Henderson, is pleased to offer this Solid Black 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid for purchase, this vehicle i...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E64NF469321
Stock: TPU17684A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $128,988Fair price$938 Below Market6,294 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use onlyLandmark Lincoln (Englewood, CO)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Englewood, CO / 1,465 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Pearl White Multi-Coat 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. AWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 1020hp FULL SELF-DRIVING MODE, AUTO...
Dealer Review:
My overall experience with the dealership and specifically, our salesperson, Louis Yacovetta, was outstanding. When we came to pick up the vehicle (MKX Black Label) we were running a little late and by the time we were done, it was well past closing time. Nonetheless, Louis still took the time to walk through the vehicle with my wife and I, sharing his vast knowledge (and I do mean VAST) with us. We later found out that we made Louis late for a personal commitment but we could never tell. When we did finally leave, we felt like we got a good deal and a great car from a very knowledgeable and eager to please sales professional. Keep up the great work.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E60MF456466
Stock: 22AGT27A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- $127,950Good price$2,421 Below Market5,121 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal useAuto Collection of Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Murfreesboro, TN / 536 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 TESLA MODEL S PLAID HATCHBACK 4 DR ELECTRIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE EXTERIOR COLOR DEEP BLUE METALLIC WITH TAN LEATHER INTERIOR 5K MILES, CLEAN TITLE, CL...
Dealer Review:
I contacted them about an out of state sale and they were the most professional dealer I have ever worked with. Once I decided on the car we had the paperwork, down payment and arrangements for the transport done in less than an hour. And even better, it was after their hours when this was happening. Hans has been spot on with his communications and everything went smoothly. When I got the car it was everything they advertised and more. I am very happy with my new GLA 45 and the complete experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E6XMF431056
Stock: 431056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
