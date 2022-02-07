Located in Bronx , NY / 232 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Plaid trim. ONLY 13,291 Miles! Heated Seats, DVD, NAV, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof.To take advantage of the special pricing...

Dealer Review:

Buyer Beware, this is a bait and switch location with an extremely unprofessional staff. To explain the reason why, I had spoken to Lyndia on Monday and told her I was interested in getting 2019 Durango GT plus in green that I found on Carguru. Lyndia confirmed she had it in stock, and I explained that due to my work schedule I wouldn't be able to view it until Wednesday, if it was still available. She said she would call me back to confirm and follow up. I wasn’t called so I emailed her on Tuesday, and still did not hear anything back. On Wednesday she replied to me explaining she just saw my email and that the Durango was still available. So, I booked the appointment with her and explained that if the vehicle gets sold reach out to me, so I don't waist time. This is due to it being the only vehicle I am looking for currently. At 3:45pm she calls to confirm my appointment and states that the Durango has not yet been sold and she is holding it for me to test drive. I went to the dealership with my brother, and in the parking lot there were over 12 employees standing around on their phone all waiting for a customer. I had 4 people swarm my vehicle before I was even able to get out, all talking over each other trying to get me go with them as salesperson; all because they were the best. I explained I had an appointment and then one of them told me they were looking to go home and make a quick sale. This was a very uneasy moment and I just arrived at the lot. I hadn't even got to the door to check in before I was passed off to 4 different salespeople. By the time I checked in a salesman JJ or JC came up to me without knowing or finding out why I was there. I explained to him the vehicle I was looking for and wanted to drive. He left came back 5 minutes later and told me that he just “Sold it" I asked why anyone didn’t inform me or even try to reach out. He then starts to belittle his co-worker and said that Lyndia only works up in the office and doesn't check anything. When I asked to speak with her, I was denied instantly. The salesman told me he could get me something else I explained I am looking for a specific color and model. Whereas he then tries to deter me by telling me that I was wrong for wanting what I wanted and that I should get what they have in stock already. This stock included a showroom car with a massive crack in the bumper. When I asked to speak to a manager since I felt they were being dishonest, he said no one was in the building to help me. This kind of customer service is unprofessional, devious and borders on being a scam. I would suggest to anyone that is looking to buy anything from them to steer away and do your research. This experience was awful, and I will file a complaint with the BBB in the attempt to bring to light their deceitful practice of lying to potential customers just to get them in the door and then overwhelm them with salespeople with no professionalism or common courtesy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YJSA1E63MF435322

Stock: EUMF435322

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2022