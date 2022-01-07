Located in Palatine , IL / 594 miles away from Ashburn, VA

2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD Red Multi-Coat *BACKUP CAMERA, *BLUETOOTH, *HEATED SEATS, *LEATHER SEATS, *NAVIGATION, *PANORAMIC ROOF, *ALLOY WHEE...

I have traded & purchased multiple cars with Chevrolet dealers at various locations but have not had an experience that exceeded my expectations until I worked with this organization. Outstanding on the sales and service side. When I was researching a new vehicle at their location there was no pressure but assistance when I requested it. Mr. Mark Howard responded to all my questions and concerns and even taught me some things I was not aware of with respect to the new car technology features. Incredible features! Incredible experience!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

VIN: 5YJ3E1EC3MF914662

Stock: C2052

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-19-2022