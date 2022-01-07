Used Tesla Model 3 Performance for Sale
- $57,990Great price$3,797 Below Market26,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only299mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in West Palm Beach, FL / 864 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC7LF601404
Stock: 2001789667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $61,990Fair price$514 Above Market28,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only299mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in St. Louis, MO / 684 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC9LF601937
Stock: 2001873338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2022
- $70,990Fair price$480 Below Market2,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Cincinnati, OH / 377 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC7NF124086
Stock: 2001923050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2022
- $62,990Fair price$271 Below Market15,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use299mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Oklahoma City, OK / 1,126 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC2LF586746
Stock: 2001814345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2022
- $70,990Fair price$545 Above Market6,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Richmond, VA / 95 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1ECXNF105807
Stock: 2001869416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2022
- $65,590Fair price$561 Below Market18,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in New Orleans, LA / 949 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC1MF056530
Stock: 2001954632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $71,990Fair price$787 Above Market3,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Louisville, KY / 449 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC4NF176548
Stock: 2001840906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2022
- 3,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC8MF091923
Stock: 2001930575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2022
- 4,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Birmingham, AL / 643 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC0NF169578
Stock: 2001939684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- 4,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only299mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC9LF714299
Stock: 2001864708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2022
- 5,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Oklahoma City, OK / 1,126 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC9NF118208
Stock: 2001871678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- 5,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use315mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC5MF059642
Stock: 2001886054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2022
- 7,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use315mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC3MF976157
Stock: 2001861610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $61,990Fair price$140 Below Market23,783 miles299mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Richmond, VA / 95 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1ECXLF586316
Stock: 2001931289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2022
- 38,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only299mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC4LF719524
Stock: 2001861612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- $62,990Fair price$211 Below Market16,239 miles299mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Jacksonville, FL / 646 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC4LF602316
Stock: 2001837942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2022
- 42,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use299mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Tulsa, OK / 1,031 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC7LF783427
Stock: 2001861614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- 51,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only299mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC4LF641228
Stock: 2001871195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2022
- 6,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use315mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC0MF060391
Stock: 2001861607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2022
- 6,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC0NF102981
Stock: 2001892920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- $64,779Great price$3,122 Below Market7,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeChevrolet of Palatine (Palatine, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Palatine, IL / 594 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD Red Multi-Coat *BACKUP CAMERA, *BLUETOOTH, *HEATED SEATS, *LEATHER SEATS, *NAVIGATION, *PANORAMIC ROOF, *ALLOY WHEE...
Dealer Review:
I have traded & purchased multiple cars with Chevrolet dealers at various locations but have not had an experience that exceeded my expectations until I worked with this organization. Outstanding on the sales and service side. When I was researching a new vehicle at their location there was no pressure but assistance when I requested it. Mr. Mark Howard responded to all my questions and concerns and even taught me some things I was not aware of with respect to the new car technology features. Incredible features! Incredible experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EC3MF914662
Stock: C2052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2022
Related Tesla Model 3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.