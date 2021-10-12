Skip to main content

Used Tesla Model 3 Long Range for Sale

Showing Nationwide results. Enter your
for local results.
1,583 listings
  • 2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2020 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $51,990
    Great priceGreat price
    32,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    322mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in San Antonio, TX / 1,366 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB3LF638845
    Stock: 2001753686
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-04-2022

  • 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2021 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $59,990
    Good priceGood price
    $1,925 Below Market
    8,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    353mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7MF079656
    Stock: 2001849996
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2017 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $42,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,206 Below Market
    42,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    310mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Upgraded Headlights
    Parking sensors
    +more

    Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EA1HF000107
    Stock: 2001430751
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-10-2021

  • 2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2020 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $52,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,729 Below Market
    30,085 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    322mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Knoxville, TN / 424 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2LF663011
    Stock: 2001791283
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2022

  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2018 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $49,990
    Good priceGood price
    25,451 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    310mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2JF173480
    Stock: 2001831723
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-28-2022

  • 2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2020 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $56,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $209 Below Market
    26,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    322mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in St. Louis, MO / 684 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7LF664171
    Stock: 2001872104
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-28-2022

  • 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2022 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $64,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $120 Below Market
    7,969 miles
    358mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5NF116799
    Stock: 2001833714
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2022

  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2018 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $48,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,101 Below Market
    37,834 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    310mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXJF003609
    Stock: 2001853404
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2022

  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2018 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $51,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $330 Below Market
    45,824 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    310mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0JF069398
    Stock: 2001856898
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-05-2022

  • 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2019 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $55,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $916 Below Market
    16,458 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    310mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0KF213601
    Stock: 2001846656
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-07-2022

  • 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2022 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $65,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $801 Above Market
    1,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    358mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2NF238410
    Stock: 2001916225
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2022 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $65,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $831 Above Market
    2,320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    358mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5NF129939
    Stock: 2001923078
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-19-2022

  • 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2022 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $65,590
    Fair priceFair price
    3,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    358mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Austin, TX / 1,297 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7NF172789
    Stock: 2001912799
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2022

  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2018 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $56,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $95 Below Market
    3,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    310mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Salt Lake City, UT / 1,813 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7JF122016
    Stock: 2001914800
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2022

  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2018 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $53,590
    Fair priceFair price
    25,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    310mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5JF066920
    Stock: 2001861582
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-08-2022

  • New Listing
    2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2022 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $63,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $527 Below Market
    10,115 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    358mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Nashville, TN / 546 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB4NF112744
    Stock: 2001933122
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2018 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $54,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $566 Above Market
    28,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    310mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Cincinnati, OH / 377 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2JF067880
    Stock: 2001861569
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2022

  • 2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2020 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $57,990
    Fair priceFair price
    16,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    322mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2LF636939
    Stock: 2001933044
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2022

  • 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2021 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $59,990
    Good priceGood price
    $1,409 Below Market
    13,376 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    353mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB9MF010015
    Stock: 2001935494
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2022

  • 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2022 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $61,990
    Good priceGood price
    $1,643 Below Market
    18,295 miles
    358mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Charlotte, NC / 321 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB6NF115502
    Stock: 2001846857
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2022

  • 2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    2020 Tesla Model 3
    Long Range Sedan

    $57,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $80 Below Market
    22,221 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    322mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5YJ3E1EB4LF619799
    Stock: 2001861581
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2022

Previous
123456
Next
Showing 1 - 21 out of 1,583 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Tesla For Sale
  4. Used Tesla Model 3 For Sale
Model 3 Reviews & Specs
Select Buying Experience
AnyOnlineIn-Store
Filters
Location
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year
make
model
to
Year(s)
Condition
Price and Payment
$
to
$
Price
Rating

Edmunds' ratings are backed by 15+ years of pricing research done by our data scientistsHow are ratings determined?We analyze millions of data points to generate our ratings. We look at vehicle configuration, options, history, nearby transactions, market pricing and more — the ratings are up-to-date and relevant to your search area.

Trim
Mileage
to
Mileage
Vehicle History
Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Exterior Color
Interior Color
Features

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

Engine & Exterior

Entertainment

EPA Electric Range (mi)
to
EPA Electric Range (mi)
Vehicle Listing Details

Related Tesla Model 3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.