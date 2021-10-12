Used Tesla Model 3 Long Range for Sale
- $51,990Great price32,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only322mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in San Antonio, TX / 1,366 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB3LF638845
Stock: 2001753686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2022
- $59,990Good price$1,925 Below Market8,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only353mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7MF079656
Stock: 2001849996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022
- $42,990Great price$3,206 Below Market42,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only310mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationUpgraded HeadlightsParking sensors+more
Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA1HF000107
Stock: 2001430751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-10-2021
- $52,990Great price$3,729 Below Market30,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use322mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Knoxville, TN / 424 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2LF663011
Stock: 2001791283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $49,990Good price25,451 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use310mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2JF173480
Stock: 2001831723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2022
- $56,990Fair price$209 Below Market26,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only322mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in St. Louis, MO / 684 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7LF664171
Stock: 2001872104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2022
- $64,590Fair price$120 Below Market7,969 miles358mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5NF116799
Stock: 2001833714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $48,990Fair price$1,101 Below Market37,834 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only310mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXJF003609
Stock: 2001853404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2022
- $51,590Fair price$330 Below Market45,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only310mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0JF069398
Stock: 2001856898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $55,990Fair price$916 Below Market16,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only310mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0KF213601
Stock: 2001846656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2022
- $65,990Fair price$801 Above Market1,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only358mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
Dealer Review:
Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2NF238410
Stock: 2001916225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022
- $65,990Fair price$831 Above Market2,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only358mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
Dealer Review:
Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5NF129939
Stock: 2001923078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2022
- $65,590Fair price3,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only358mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Austin, TX / 1,297 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7NF172789
Stock: 2001912799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2022
- $56,990Fair price$95 Below Market3,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only310mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Salt Lake City, UT / 1,813 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7JF122016
Stock: 2001914800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2022
- $53,590Fair price25,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only310mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5JF066920
Stock: 2001861582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2022
- $63,990Fair price$527 Below Market10,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only358mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Nashville, TN / 546 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB4NF112744
Stock: 2001933122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
- $54,590Fair price$566 Above Market28,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only310mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Cincinnati, OH / 377 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2JF067880
Stock: 2001861569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- $57,990Fair price16,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only322mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2LF636939
Stock: 2001933044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2022
- $59,990Good price$1,409 Below Market13,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only353mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB9MF010015
Stock: 2001935494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2022
- $61,990Good price$1,643 Below Market18,295 miles358mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Charlotte, NC / 321 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB6NF115502
Stock: 2001846857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2022
- $57,590Fair price$80 Below Market22,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only322mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB4LF619799
Stock: 2001861581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
Related Tesla Model 3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.