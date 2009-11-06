Skip to main content

Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 for Sale

22 listings
  Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $53,790
    Great priceGreat price
    $7,345 Below Market
    12,058 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Mercedes of Springfield (Chicopee, MA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Chicopee, MA / 337 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC Night Black CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Burmester Surround Sound System, MB Navigation, MB-Tex...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB1MJ220851
    Stock: J220851A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 05-27-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $56,262
    Good priceGood price
    $2,507 Below Market
    6,695 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Walter's Mercedes-Benz of Riverside (Riverside, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Riverside, CA / 2,228 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *WIRELESS CHARGING, LED LOGO PROJECTOR, POWER LIFTGATE REAR CARGO ACCESS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ELECTRIC POWER-ASSIST SPEED-SENSING STEERING, BACK-UP CA...

    Dealer Review:

    Icekk was awesome! Extremely helpful, friendly and very attentive. Knows his cars and answered all our questions. Definitely recommend coming to see him.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB2MJ221233
    Stock: 41986UC
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-25-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $61,233
    Fair priceFair price
    $222 Below Market
    6,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Rohrich Lexus (Pittsburgh, PA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Pittsburgh, PA / 165 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX.Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC PLUS , Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, AMG Drive Unit Steering Wheel Buttons, AM...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB1MJ305012
    Stock: L22319B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $53,500
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,161 Below Market
    5,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Nissan of Duarte (Duarte, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Duarte, CA / 2,253 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG4MATIC Polar White 4D Sport Utility 4MATIC8-Speed AutomaticI4Like new!, Low Miles!!, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Mo...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DBXMJ218953
    Stock: P3876
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-10-2022

  Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $60,998
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,170 Below Market
    5,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield (Lynnfield, MA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Lynnfield, MA / 415 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE EXTERIOR LIGHTING PACKAGE MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL 21' WHEELS AMG DRIVE ...

    Dealer Review:

    I had the opportunity to purchase an automobile from Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield recently. From the start, the service provided by the team, namely Arthur Kloack who was my salesperson, made the entire experience a painless one. He answered any questions I had and was knowledgeable and paid attention to detail every step of the way. Unlike dealership experiences I have had in the past, I didn't feel pressured at all, and was comfortable thru the entire purchase. The team at Flagship should be commended on their professionalism in running a great showroom. Thanks also to Marc Limage, one of the managers, who also was supportive of his sales staff by helping to meet the needs of the customer. I would definitely recommend Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield to my family and friends. Keep up the great work.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB3MJ222407
    Stock: F12834
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-11-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $53,889
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,672 Below Market
    5,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Napleton's North Palm Hyundai (Lake Park, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Lake Park, FL / 858 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG I4 4MATIC 8-Speed Automatic Odometer is 3393 miles below market average! 20/27 City/...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB2MJ220566
    Stock: HTDZ220566
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-25-2022

  Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $54,490
    Good priceGood price
    $2,460 Below Market
    18,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Fletcher Jones Imports (Las Vegas, NV)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,063 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *Fletcher Jones Imports Las Vegas does not reserve or hold advertised vehicles, all are subject to prior sale on a first come first serve basis. Custo...

    Dealer Review:

    I had a great experience buying my Mercedes GLE350. The entire dealership was fantastic and Kam made it extra special and was very patient with me as I made my decision to finally purchase my dream car. Thank you Fletcher Mercedes and a big thank you to Kam too!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB4MJ252080
    Stock: 01513DX
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-25-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $54,995
    11,438 miles
    Insurance loss reported, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Automotive Avenues (Wall, NJ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Wall, NJ / 197 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Just arrived is this easy-to-drive, FACTORY FRESH, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER, TURBOCHARGED, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 45 4MAT...

    Dealer Review:

    Everyone at Automotive Avenues was extremely nice and helpful, and we got a Fantastic car at an unbelievably good price. Thanks to Joseph Rouette and the sales team - we are Extremely happy!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: Yes

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB3MJ216588
    Stock: 35340
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2022

  Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $58,891
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,969 Below Market
    12,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Envision Mercedes-Benz of West Covina (West Covina, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in West Covina, CA / 2,251 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ** MULTI MEDIA PACKAGE**** PANORAMA ROOF**** 20 TWIN 5 SPOKE WHEELS**Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.20 AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 4-Whee...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB8MJ274289
    Stock: MJ274289P
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-05-2022

  Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $56,800
    Fair priceFair price
    $804 Above Market
    9,848 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables (Coral Gables, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Coral Gables, FL / 932 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    White 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC 8-Speed Automatic I4Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPGMove to our 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA...

    Dealer Review:

    Luis offered us excellent service making us feel right at home. We left the dealership feeling great and more than satisfied with Luis, the deal, and our amazing new Mercedes. We will definitely be purchasing our other vehicles with Luis. We would recommend Luis to our friends and family who need a new car. 11/10! We came in the dealer wanting to purchase one and left with two! Luis Soto

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB4MJ252709
    Stock: A7211
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-27-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $56,991
    Fair priceFair price
    $848 Below Market
    9,432 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Mercedes-Benz of Orland Park (Orland Park, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Orland Park, IL / 572 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Certified.Night Black 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG® 4MATIC®I48-Speed Automatic4MATIC®** UNLIMITED MILES - CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WARRANTY, AMG Exter...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title information not provided

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB5MJ260558
    Stock: MB13084L
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-17-2021

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $59,995
    5,344 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Maserati of Naperville (Naperville, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Naperville, IL / 593 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC is offered in sport Night Black. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder generatin...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB8MJ218823
    Stock: P1611
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-05-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $56,761
    Fair priceFair price
    3,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    DeMontrond Mazda (Webster, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Webster, TX / 1,199 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/27 City/Highway MPG PRICE REDUCED!!!...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB4MJ220861
    Stock: MP1402
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-31-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $68,493
    5,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Mercedes-Benz of Bend (Bend, OR)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Bend, OR / 2,265 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Mercedes-Benz of Bend is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA AMG GLA 45 only has 0mi on it an...

    Dealer Review:

    Very pleased with service,sales person personable and answered all questions

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB9MJ223254
    Stock: ZL4218
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-15-2021

  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $51,998
    10,411 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    CarMax (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in South Jordan, UT / 1,818 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDTG5CB7KJ548857
    Stock: 22903176
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $60,999
    1,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    VROOM (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Minneapolis, MN / 905 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you. With Vroom, browse ...

    Dealer Review:

    Never heard back from her I think she was upset to the fact I had my own financing NOT their financing. She never returned my call Must if list her phone. Guess if things don’t go like they want them your ignored

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB7NJ350196
    Stock: 350196
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $64,999
    14,537 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    RPT Sales and Leasing (Orlando, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Orlando, FL / 764 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    RPT Sales and Leasing has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA. How to protect you...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB2MJ223225
    Stock: MJ223225
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-28-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $61,988
    9,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Hadwin-White Buick GMC (Conway, SC)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Conway, SC / 372 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Only 9,480 Miles! Scores 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz GLA boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine power...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB4MJ223047
    Stock: 5450A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $61,995
    16,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Mercedes-Benz of New Rochelle (New Rochelle, NY)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in New Rochelle, NY / 236 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC GLA 45 AMG Cosmos Black Metallic 4MATIC PREMIUM PACKAGE, MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE, AMG WHEELS, NAVIGATION, Mercedes-Ben...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB5MJ223543
    Stock: 41111U
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45
    Stock photo **

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    $62,995
    5,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Goble Auto Sales (Newark, NJ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Newark, NJ / 211 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Let Goble Used Auto Sales show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Newark. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customer...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB9MJ220435
    Stock: 220435
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45

    2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    AMG GLA 45 4dr SUV

    Not Priced
    12 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Mercedes-Benz of Orland Park (Orland Park, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Orland Park, IL / 572 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title information not provided

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1N4N5DB6NJ346057
    Stock: MC13710
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-29-2022

