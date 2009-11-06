Located in Las Vegas , NV / 2,063 miles away from Ashburn, VA

*Fletcher Jones Imports Las Vegas does not reserve or hold advertised vehicles, all are subject to prior sale on a first come first serve basis. Custo...

Dealer Review:

I had a great experience buying my Mercedes GLE350. The entire dealership was fantastic and Kam made it extra special and was very patient with me as I made my decision to finally purchase my dream car. Thank you Fletcher Mercedes and a big thank you to Kam too!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : Yes

Features and Specs:

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: W1N4N5DB4MJ252080

Stock: 01513DX

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-25-2022