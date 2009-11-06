Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 for Sale
- Certified Pre-OwnedMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
$53,790Great price$7,345 Below Market12,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate fleet vehicle4cyl Automated ManualMercedes of Springfield (Chicopee, MA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
- Rigorous multipoint inspection
- CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
- 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
Located in Chicopee, MA / 337 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC Night Black CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Burmester Surround Sound System, MB Navigation, MB-Tex...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB1MJ220851
Stock: J220851A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-27-2022
- $56,262Good price$2,507 Below Market6,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualWalter's Mercedes-Benz of Riverside (Riverside, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Riverside, CA / 2,228 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*WIRELESS CHARGING, LED LOGO PROJECTOR, POWER LIFTGATE REAR CARGO ACCESS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ELECTRIC POWER-ASSIST SPEED-SENSING STEERING, BACK-UP CA...
Dealer Review:
Icekk was awesome! Extremely helpful, friendly and very attentive. Knows his cars and answered all our questions. Definitely recommend coming to see him.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB2MJ221233
Stock: 41986UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2022
- $61,233Fair price$222 Below Market6,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualRohrich Lexus (Pittsburgh, PA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Pittsburgh, PA / 165 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX.Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC PLUS , Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, AMG Drive Unit Steering Wheel Buttons, AM...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB1MJ305012
Stock: L22319B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2022
- $53,500Fair price$2,161 Below Market5,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualNissan of Duarte (Duarte, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Duarte, CA / 2,253 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG4MATIC Polar White 4D Sport Utility 4MATIC8-Speed AutomaticI4Like new!, Low Miles!!, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Mo...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DBXMJ218953
Stock: P3876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2022
- Certified Pre-OwnedMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
$60,998Fair price$2,170 Below Market5,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualFlagship Motorcars of Lynnfield (Lynnfield, MA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
- Rigorous multipoint inspection
- CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
- 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
Located in Lynnfield, MA / 415 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE EXTERIOR LIGHTING PACKAGE MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL 21' WHEELS AMG DRIVE ...
Dealer Review:
I had the opportunity to purchase an automobile from Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield recently. From the start, the service provided by the team, namely Arthur Kloack who was my salesperson, made the entire experience a painless one. He answered any questions I had and was knowledgeable and paid attention to detail every step of the way. Unlike dealership experiences I have had in the past, I didn't feel pressured at all, and was comfortable thru the entire purchase. The team at Flagship should be commended on their professionalism in running a great showroom. Thanks also to Marc Limage, one of the managers, who also was supportive of his sales staff by helping to meet the needs of the customer. I would definitely recommend Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield to my family and friends. Keep up the great work.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB3MJ222407
Stock: F12834
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-11-2022
- $53,889Fair price$1,672 Below Market5,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualNapleton's North Palm Hyundai (Lake Park, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Lake Park, FL / 858 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG I4 4MATIC 8-Speed Automatic Odometer is 3393 miles below market average! 20/27 City/...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB2MJ220566
Stock: HTDZ220566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2022
- Certified Pre-OwnedMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
$54,490Good price$2,460 Below Market18,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualFletcher Jones Imports (Las Vegas, NV)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
- Rigorous multipoint inspection
- CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
- 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,063 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*Fletcher Jones Imports Las Vegas does not reserve or hold advertised vehicles, all are subject to prior sale on a first come first serve basis. Custo...
Dealer Review:
I had a great experience buying my Mercedes GLE350. The entire dealership was fantastic and Kam made it extra special and was very patient with me as I made my decision to finally purchase my dream car. Thank you Fletcher Mercedes and a big thank you to Kam too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB4MJ252080
Stock: 01513DX
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2022
- 11,438 milesInsurance loss reported, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualAutomotive Avenues (Wall, NJ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Wall, NJ / 197 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Just arrived is this easy-to-drive, FACTORY FRESH, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER, TURBOCHARGED, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 45 4MAT...
Dealer Review:
Everyone at Automotive Avenues was extremely nice and helpful, and we got a Fantastic car at an unbelievably good price. Thanks to Joseph Rouette and the sales team - we are Extremely happy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB3MJ216588
Stock: 35340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2022
- Certified Pre-OwnedMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
$58,891Fair price$1,969 Below Market12,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualEnvision Mercedes-Benz of West Covina (West Covina, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
- Rigorous multipoint inspection
- CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
- 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
Located in West Covina, CA / 2,251 miles away from Ashburn, VA
** MULTI MEDIA PACKAGE**** PANORAMA ROOF**** 20 TWIN 5 SPOKE WHEELS**Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.20 AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 4-Whee...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB8MJ274289
Stock: MJ274289P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2022
- Certified Pre-OwnedMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
$56,800Fair price$804 Above Market9,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualMercedes-Benz of Coral Gables (Coral Gables, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
- Rigorous multipoint inspection
- CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
- 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
Located in Coral Gables, FL / 932 miles away from Ashburn, VA
White 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC 8-Speed Automatic I4Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPGMove to our 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA...
Dealer Review:
Luis offered us excellent service making us feel right at home. We left the dealership feeling great and more than satisfied with Luis, the deal, and our amazing new Mercedes. We will definitely be purchasing our other vehicles with Luis. We would recommend Luis to our friends and family who need a new car. 11/10! We came in the dealer wanting to purchase one and left with two! Luis Soto
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB4MJ252709
Stock: A7211
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2022
- $56,991Fair price$848 Below Market9,432 milesNo accidents, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualMercedes-Benz of Orland Park (Orland Park, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Orland Park, IL / 572 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified.Night Black 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG® 4MATIC®I48-Speed Automatic4MATIC®** UNLIMITED MILES - CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WARRANTY, AMG Exter...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title information not provided
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB5MJ260558
Stock: MB13084L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2021
- 5,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualMaserati of Naperville (Naperville, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Naperville, IL / 593 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC is offered in sport Night Black. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder generatin...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB8MJ218823
Stock: P1611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $56,761Fair price3,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualDeMontrond Mazda (Webster, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Webster, TX / 1,199 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/27 City/Highway MPG PRICE REDUCED!!!...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB4MJ220861
Stock: MP1402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2022
- 5,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualMercedes-Benz of Bend (Bend, OR)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Bend, OR / 2,265 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Mercedes-Benz of Bend is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA AMG GLA 45 only has 0mi on it an...
Dealer Review:
Very pleased with service,sales person personable and answered all questions
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB9MJ223254
Stock: ZL4218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-15-2021
- 10,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualCarMax (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in South Jordan, UT / 1,818 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDTG5CB7KJ548857
Stock: 22903176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualVROOM (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Minneapolis, MN / 905 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you. With Vroom, browse ...
Dealer Review:
Never heard back from her I think she was upset to the fact I had my own financing NOT their financing. She never returned my call Must if list her phone. Guess if things don’t go like they want them your ignored
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB7NJ350196
Stock: 350196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualRPT Sales and Leasing (Orlando, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Orlando, FL / 764 miles away from Ashburn, VA
RPT Sales and Leasing has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA. How to protect you...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB2MJ223225
Stock: MJ223225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2022
- 9,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualHadwin-White Buick GMC (Conway, SC)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Conway, SC / 372 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Only 9,480 Miles! Scores 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz GLA boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine power...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB4MJ223047
Stock: 5450A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022
- 16,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualMercedes-Benz of New Rochelle (New Rochelle, NY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in New Rochelle, NY / 236 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC GLA 45 AMG Cosmos Black Metallic 4MATIC PREMIUM PACKAGE, MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE, AMG WHEELS, NAVIGATION, Mercedes-Ben...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB5MJ223543
Stock: 41111U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2022
- 5,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualGoble Auto Sales (Newark, NJ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Newark, NJ / 211 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Let Goble Used Auto Sales show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Newark. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customer...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB9MJ220435
Stock: 220435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12 milesNo accidents, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualMercedes-Benz of Orland Park (Orland Park, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Orland Park, IL / 572 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title information not provided
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1N4N5DB6NJ346057
Stock: MC13710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-29-2022
