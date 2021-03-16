Skip to main content

Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel for Sale

  2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 Diesel

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    HSE td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

    $61,990
    Good price
    37,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALWR2RK7JA189802
    Stock: 2001860846
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2022

  2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 Diesel

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    HSE td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

    $54,590
    Fair price
    $980 Above Market
    48,297 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Memphis, TN / 736 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALWR2RK0JA407563
    Stock: 2001480136
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-28-2021

  2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 Diesel

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    SE Td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

    $32,999
    Great price
    $4,562 Below Market
    56,724 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    6cyl Automatic
    Off Lease Only Orlando (Orlando, FL)
    Five Star Dealer
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Orlando, FL / 762 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This Vehicle is Priced $1580 Below KBB Suggested Retail Price. Shop this vehicle and THOUSANDS more right now at OffLeaseOnly.com! Dont Pay More! Off...

    Dealer Review:

    Mitch was very helpful and courteous. Helped us a lot with selecting a car we wanted. Thanks to both Mitch and kamau at off Lease Only

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALWG2KF7GA574644
    Stock: O365589A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-08-2022

  2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 Diesel

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    HSE Td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

    $35,995
    Great price
    86,521 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Ultimate Motorsports (Houston, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,215 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Ultimate Motorsport Presents   2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 4x4 Diesel 27+ MPG WOW    21” STYLE 507 ALLOYS $1,800 CLIMATE COMFORT & VISIB...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALWR2FK1HA674824
    Stock: 674824
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

    Price Drop
      2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 Diesel

      2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
      HSE td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

      $52,995
      Great price
      $11,053 Below Market
      47,533 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      6cyl Automatic
      Laura Chevrolet Buick GMC of Sullivan (Sullivan, MO)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Sullivan, MO / 740 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      1 Owner New Vehicle Trade! Range Rover Sport HSE 3.0L Turbo Diesel, 4WD, 8 Speed Automatic, Twin Panel Moonroof, Heated And Cooled Seats, Heated Steer...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: SALWR2RK9JA186075
      Stock: G22407A
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 06-25-2022

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 Diesel

      2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
      HSE Td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

      $29,985
      Good price
      $3,342 Below Market
      97,727 miles
      No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
      6cyl Automatic
      National Motors of Ellicott City (Ellicott City, MD)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Ellicott City, MD / 40 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      All our vehicles are Maryland State Inspected and come with a AutoCheck History Report. We are proud to include a limited warranty on all cars at no a...

      Dealer Review:

      Everyone I came in contact with has been very friendly and helpful. They wanted me to get to car just as bad as I did! And did all they could to help me do so.

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: SALWR2KF3GA634252
      Stock: 634252
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 08-04-2022

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 Diesel

      2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
      SE Td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

      $34,498
      Great price
      $6,336 Below Market
      58,723 miles
      No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
      6cyl Automatic
      HGreg.com Orlando (Orlando, FL)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Orlando, FL / 764 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      HGreg.com has redefined the car buying experience by putting you in total control with upfront wholesale prices, flexible financing options, and a 3-D...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: No

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: SALWG2KF9GA563385
      Stock: 123207
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 05-25-2022

    Price Drop
      2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 Diesel

      2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
      SE Td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

      $50,899
      Great price
      $6,273 Below Market
      46,565 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      6cyl Automatic
      Walser Toyota (Bloomington, MN)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Bloomington, MN / 906 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. Scores 28 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER delivers a Intercooled Turbo Dies...

      Dealer Review:

      We had a great experience purchasing our Rav4 from Walser Toyota last Spring. We worked with Philip Pryor and he was so helpful and accommodating. It was right in the beginning of the pandemic, he got us the car we wanted for the price we wanted really quickly and easily. It was the best car buying experience we've ever had. We will he back when it's time to buy again.

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: SALWG2RK5KA417822
      Stock: 14BS257P
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 12-23-2021

      Certified Pre-Owned
        Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Program
        • 165 point vehicle inspection
        • CARFAX® or AutoCheck® Vehicle History Report™
        • 7 Year/100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty
        Certified 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 Diesel

        Certified 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        HSE td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $67,888
        Great price
        $6,407 Below Market
        31,254 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
        6cyl Automatic
        Cole European Land Rover (Walnut Creek, CA)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Walnut Creek, CA / 2,388 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Automatic type: Automatic@Cargo Grocery Bag Holder: Yes@Descent Control: Hill descent control@drivetrain distance: 50,000 miles@engine immobilizer: En...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2RK2KA862318
        Stock: P4517
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

      Certified Pre-Owned
        Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Program
        • 165 point vehicle inspection
        • CARFAX® or AutoCheck® Vehicle History Report™
        • 7 Year/100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty
        Certified 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 Diesel

        Certified 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        HSE td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $67,254
        Great price
        $6,972 Below Market
        32,408 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
        6cyl Automatic
        Land Rover Hartford (Hartford, CT)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Hartford, CT / 317 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        ***CPO WARRANTY GOOD UNTIL 5/23/24 W/UNLIMITED MILES***Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 4WDLand Rover Approved...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2RK6KA862404
        Stock: 67360B
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

      Certified Pre-Owned
        Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Program
        • 165 point vehicle inspection
        • CARFAX® or AutoCheck® Vehicle History Report™
        • 7 Year/100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty
        Certified 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 Diesel

        Certified 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        HSE td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $60,980
        Great price
        $6,550 Below Market
        39,840 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
        6cyl Automatic
        Haron Land Rover (Fresno, CA)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Fresno, CA / 2,291 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Haron Jaguar Land Rover has been a family owned and operated business since 1945. We are proud to offer the following vehicle: Silver 2018 Land Rover ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2RK9JA192653
        Stock: U10279
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

      2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 Diesel

        2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        HSE Td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $31,450
        Great price
        $5,175 Below Market
        70,110 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
        6cyl Automatic
        Shift - Bay Area (Oakland, CA)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Oakland, CA / 2,402 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        ----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1029628 -------------- Shift offers delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars...

        Dealer Review:

        Shift wants to be the next CarMax. Problem is they don't have the Infrastructure, the talent or proper and non-incompetent management. These guys wont be around much longer. Stay away from them.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: No

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2KF4GA643980
        Stock: c1316989
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-01-2022

      2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport TDv6 HSE Diesel

        2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        TDv6 HSE Diesel 4dr SUV

        $68,987
        Great price
        $6,694 Below Market
        37,102 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        Land Rover North Haven (North Haven, CT)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in North Haven, CT / 295 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        2020 Land Rover 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 22/28 City/Highway MPG 22/28 City/Highway MPG 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 8-Speed A...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2RK6LA895159
        Stock: 22144A
        Certified Pre-Owned: No

      2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 Diesel

        2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        SE Td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $41,711
        Great price
        $4,919 Below Market
        50,223 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        Land Rover Albany (Colonie, NY
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Colonie, NY / 318 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 11832 miles...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWG2FK3HA691596
        Stock: L22104A
        Certified Pre-Owned: No

      • Certified Pre-Owned
        Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Program
        • 165 point vehicle inspection
        • CARFAX® or AutoCheck® Vehicle History Report™
        • 7 Year/100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty
        Certified 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 Diesel

        Certified 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        HSE td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $58,976
        Great priceGreat price
        $5,880 Below Market
        45,013 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
        6cyl Automatic
        Land Rover Cincinnati (Cincinnati, OH)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Cincinnati, OH / 370 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        New Price! Certified! - 6 years/100,000 miles, Local Trade, AWD, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Blind Spot, Adaptive Cruise, Heated and Cooled Front Seat...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2RKXJA182018
        Stock: PL4017
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
        Listed since: 07-26-2022

      • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 Diesel

        2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        HSE td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $65,990
        27,253 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
        6cyl Automatic
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Baltimore, MD / 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2RK1JA400704
        Stock: 2001590441
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 06-03-2022

      • Price Drop
        2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 Diesel

        2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        HSE td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $50,882
        Great priceGreat price
        $4,971 Below Market
        57,678 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        Car City Wholesale (Shawnee, KS)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Shawnee, KS / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        | Navigation System| Bluetooth| Backup Camera| Heated and Cooled Front Seats| Sliding Panoramic Roof| 16 Service History Records| Heated Rear Seats| H...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2RKXJA198316
        Stock: 19848
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 04-05-2022

      • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 Diesel

        2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        HSE Td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $31,495
        Great priceGreat price
        $5,202 Below Market
        89,996 miles
        No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental vehicle
        6cyl Automatic
        Northeast Auto Gallery (Bedford, OH)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Bedford, OH / 269 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        *** LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *** BEST PRICE ON CARFAX CERTIFIED *** BUY THIS CAR FROM YOUR HOME, WE WILL ARRANGE FINANCING AND SHIPPING IN FEW EAS...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: No

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2KF8GA632495
        Stock: 2495
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-21-2022

      • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 Diesel

        2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        HSE td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $55,999
        Great priceGreat price
        $6,120 Below Market
        40,470 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
        6cyl Automatic
        Don Beyer Volvo Cars of Falls Church (Falls Church, VA)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Falls Church, VA / 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Don Beyer Motors presents this 2018 Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 Santorini Black Metallic on Espresso / Almond Windsor Leather loaded with: InControl Tou...

        Dealer Review:

        Alexander Major was literally the best car salesman that I have ever worked with (I have owned 7 cars, and have experienced many, many more dealerships than I care to remember). He actually took time to explain the features of the car and did not try to push us into something that we didn't want/need. He was super friendly and genuinely interested in making sure that my wife and I left the dealership happy. We absolutely made the right choice in picking Volvo. Note that, although my wife had owned a mid-80s Volvo "tank," neither of us had ever owned or experienced a modern Volvo product. After our S60 lease ends, we will 100% make Beyer Volvo our first stop in selecting a new car (hopefully something fully electric!).

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2RK6JA181738
        Stock: 25156V
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-11-2022

      • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 Diesel

        2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        HSE td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $58,590
        55,004 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
        6cyl Automatic
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2RK4JA181544
        Stock: 2001697936
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 04-06-2022

      • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 Diesel

        2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
        HSE Td6 Diesel 4dr SUV

        $34,989
        Good priceGood price
        $4,477 Below Market
        120,913 miles
        2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
        6cyl Automatic
        Land Rover Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs, CO)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Colorado Springs, CO / 1,465 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Book Value of $48,600 Red Noland Priced at JUST $34,989!!Hard Loaded and Super Clean!Select Shield Warranty IncludedThis 2017 used Range Rover Sport i...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: No

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: SALWR2FK2HA666909
        Stock: UJ666909
        Certified Pre-Owned: No

