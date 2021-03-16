Located in Falls Church , VA / 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Don Beyer Motors presents this 2018 Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 Santorini Black Metallic on Espresso / Almond Windsor Leather loaded with: InControl Tou...

Dealer Review:

Alexander Major was literally the best car salesman that I have ever worked with (I have owned 7 cars, and have experienced many, many more dealerships than I care to remember). He actually took time to explain the features of the car and did not try to push us into something that we didn't want/need. He was super friendly and genuinely interested in making sure that my wife and I left the dealership happy. We absolutely made the right choice in picking Volvo. Note that, although my wife had owned a mid-80s Volvo "tank," neither of us had ever owned or experienced a modern Volvo product. After our S60 lease ends, we will 100% make Beyer Volvo our first stop in selecting a new car (hopefully something fully electric!).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALWR2RK6JA181738

Stock: 25156V

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-11-2022