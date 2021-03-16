Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel for Sale
- $61,990Good price37,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RK7JA189802
Stock: 2001860846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- $54,590Fair price$980 Above Market48,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Memphis, TN / 736 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RK0JA407563
Stock: 2001480136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-28-2021
- $32,999Great price$4,562 Below Market56,724 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle6cyl AutomaticOff Lease Only Orlando (Orlando, FL)Five Star DealerAWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Orlando, FL / 762 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Vehicle is Priced $1580 Below KBB Suggested Retail Price. Shop this vehicle and THOUSANDS more right now at OffLeaseOnly.com! Dont Pay More! Off...
Dealer Review:
Mitch was very helpful and courteous. Helped us a lot with selecting a car we wanted. Thanks to both Mitch and kamau at off Lease Only
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2KF7GA574644
Stock: O365589A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2022
- $35,995Great price86,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticUltimate Motorsports (Houston, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,215 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 4x4 Diesel 27+ MPG WOW 21” STYLE 507 ALLOYS $1,800 CLIMATE COMFORT & VISIB...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK1HA674824
Stock: 674824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $52,995Great price$11,053 Below Market47,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticLaura Chevrolet Buick GMC of Sullivan (Sullivan, MO)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Sullivan, MO / 740 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1 Owner New Vehicle Trade! Range Rover Sport HSE 3.0L Turbo Diesel, 4WD, 8 Speed Automatic, Twin Panel Moonroof, Heated And Cooled Seats, Heated Steer...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RK9JA186075
Stock: G22407A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2022
- $29,985Good price$3,342 Below Market97,727 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticNational Motors of Ellicott City (Ellicott City, MD)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Ellicott City, MD / 40 miles away from Ashburn, VA
All our vehicles are Maryland State Inspected and come with a AutoCheck History Report. We are proud to include a limited warranty on all cars at no a...
Dealer Review:
Everyone I came in contact with has been very friendly and helpful. They wanted me to get to car just as bad as I did! And did all they could to help me do so.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2KF3GA634252
Stock: 634252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2022
- $34,498Great price$6,336 Below Market58,723 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle6cyl AutomaticHGreg.com Orlando (Orlando, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Orlando, FL / 764 miles away from Ashburn, VA
HGreg.com has redefined the car buying experience by putting you in total control with upfront wholesale prices, flexible financing options, and a 3-D...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2KF9GA563385
Stock: 123207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2022
- $50,899Great price$6,273 Below Market46,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticWalser Toyota (Bloomington, MN)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Bloomington, MN / 906 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. Scores 28 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER delivers a Intercooled Turbo Dies...
Dealer Review:
We had a great experience purchasing our Rav4 from Walser Toyota last Spring. We worked with Philip Pryor and he was so helpful and accommodating. It was right in the beginning of the pandemic, he got us the car we wanted for the price we wanted really quickly and easily. It was the best car buying experience we've ever had. We will he back when it's time to buy again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2RK5KA417822
Stock: 14BS257P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-23-2021
- Certified Pre-OwnedLand Rover Certified Pre-Owned Program
$67,888Great price$6,407 Below Market31,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCole European Land Rover (Walnut Creek, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
- 165 point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX® or AutoCheck® Vehicle History Report™
- 7 Year/100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty
Located in Walnut Creek, CA / 2,388 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Automatic type: Automatic@Cargo Grocery Bag Holder: Yes@Descent Control: Hill descent control@drivetrain distance: 50,000 miles@engine immobilizer: En...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RK2KA862318
Stock: P4517
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- Certified Pre-OwnedLand Rover Certified Pre-Owned Program
$67,254Great price$6,972 Below Market32,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticLand Rover Hartford (Hartford, CT)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
- 165 point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX® or AutoCheck® Vehicle History Report™
- 7 Year/100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty
Located in Hartford, CT / 317 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***CPO WARRANTY GOOD UNTIL 5/23/24 W/UNLIMITED MILES***Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 4WDLand Rover Approved...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RK6KA862404
Stock: 67360B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- Certified Pre-OwnedLand Rover Certified Pre-Owned Program
$60,980Great price$6,550 Below Market39,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticHaron Land Rover (Fresno, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
- 165 point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX® or AutoCheck® Vehicle History Report™
- 7 Year/100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty
Located in Fresno, CA / 2,291 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Haron Jaguar Land Rover has been a family owned and operated business since 1945. We are proud to offer the following vehicle: Silver 2018 Land Rover ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RK9JA192653
Stock: U10279
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $31,450Great price$5,175 Below Market70,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle6cyl AutomaticShift - Bay Area (Oakland, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Oakland, CA / 2,402 miles away from Ashburn, VA
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1029628 -------------- Shift offers delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars...
Dealer Review:
Shift wants to be the next CarMax. Problem is they don't have the Infrastructure, the talent or proper and non-incompetent management. These guys wont be around much longer. Stay away from them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2KF4GA643980
Stock: c1316989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2022
- $68,987Great price$6,694 Below Market37,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticLand Rover North Haven (North Haven, CT)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in North Haven, CT / 295 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Land Rover 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 22/28 City/Highway MPG 22/28 City/Highway MPG 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 8-Speed A...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RK6LA895159
Stock: 22144A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $41,711Great price$4,919 Below Market50,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticLand Rover Albany (Colonie, NY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Colonie, NY / 318 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 11832 miles...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2FK3HA691596
Stock: L22104A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Certified Pre-OwnedLand Rover Certified Pre-Owned Program
$58,976Great price$5,880 Below Market45,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticLand Rover Cincinnati (Cincinnati, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
- 165 point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX® or AutoCheck® Vehicle History Report™
- 7 Year/100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty
Located in Cincinnati, OH / 370 miles away from Ashburn, VA
New Price! Certified! - 6 years/100,000 miles, Local Trade, AWD, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Blind Spot, Adaptive Cruise, Heated and Cooled Front Seat...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RKXJA182018
Stock: PL4017
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-26-2022
- 27,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Baltimore, MD / 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RK1JA400704
Stock: 2001590441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2022
- $50,882Great price$4,971 Below Market57,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCar City Wholesale (Shawnee, KS)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Shawnee, KS / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
| Navigation System| Bluetooth| Backup Camera| Heated and Cooled Front Seats| Sliding Panoramic Roof| 16 Service History Records| Heated Rear Seats| H...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RKXJA198316
Stock: 19848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-05-2022
- $31,495Great price$5,202 Below Market89,996 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental vehicle6cyl AutomaticNortheast Auto Gallery (Bedford, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Bedford, OH / 269 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*** LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *** BEST PRICE ON CARFAX CERTIFIED *** BUY THIS CAR FROM YOUR HOME, WE WILL ARRANGE FINANCING AND SHIPPING IN FEW EAS...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2KF8GA632495
Stock: 2495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2022
- $55,999Great price$6,120 Below Market40,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticDon Beyer Volvo Cars of Falls Church (Falls Church, VA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Falls Church, VA / 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Don Beyer Motors presents this 2018 Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 Santorini Black Metallic on Espresso / Almond Windsor Leather loaded with: InControl Tou...
Dealer Review:
Alexander Major was literally the best car salesman that I have ever worked with (I have owned 7 cars, and have experienced many, many more dealerships than I care to remember). He actually took time to explain the features of the car and did not try to push us into something that we didn't want/need. He was super friendly and genuinely interested in making sure that my wife and I left the dealership happy. We absolutely made the right choice in picking Volvo. Note that, although my wife had owned a mid-80s Volvo "tank," neither of us had ever owned or experienced a modern Volvo product. After our S60 lease ends, we will 100% make Beyer Volvo our first stop in selecting a new car (hopefully something fully electric!).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RK6JA181738
Stock: 25156V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2022
- 55,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RK4JA181544
Stock: 2001697936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-06-2022
- $34,989Good price$4,477 Below Market120,913 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticLand Rover Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs, CO)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Colorado Springs, CO / 1,465 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Book Value of $48,600 Red Noland Priced at JUST $34,989!!Hard Loaded and Super Clean!Select Shield Warranty IncludedThis 2017 used Range Rover Sport i...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK2HA666909
Stock: UJ666909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Related Land Rover Range Rover Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.