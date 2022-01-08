Skip to main content

Used Kia K5 GT for Sale

26 listings
  • Price Drop
    2022 Kia K5 GT

    2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $37,457
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,230 Below Market
    5,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Jeff Wyler Superior Hyundai (Cincinnati, OH)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Cincinnati, OH / 377 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    GUARANTEED FINANCING! GOT A JOB? GET A CAR! CALL 513-598-8700 TODAY FOR DETAILS. Recent Arrival! 2022 Kia K5 GT Ebony Black CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CA...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J82NG138711
    Stock: 6111503A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-19-2022

  • Certified 2022 Kia K5 GT

    Certified 2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $37,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,430 Below Market
    11,801 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Halleen Kia of North Olmsted (North Olmsted, OH)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in North Olmsted, OH / 286 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! Certified. **SAFETY CHECKED**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **ONE OWNER**, **LEATHER**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION**, **LOCAL TRADE...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J89NG097106
    Stock: 334626
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-04-2022

  • 2022 Kia K5 GT

    2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $38,749
    Good priceGood price
    $2,199 Below Market
    6,983 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Basil Toyota (Lockport, NY)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Lockport, NY / 290 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Sapphire Blue 2022 Kia K5 GT FWD 8-Speed I4 Recent Arrival! 24/32 City/Highway MPG

    Dealer Review:

    Salesman was extremely helpful and knowledgeable about details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J87NG096309
    Stock: 108486
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-20-2022

  • Certified 2022 Kia K5 GT

    Certified 2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $38,345
    Good priceGood price
    24,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    University Kia (Waco, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Waco, TX / 1,220 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This outstanding example of a 2022 Kia K5 GT DCT FWD is offered by University Mazda Kia. This Kia includes: GT1 PACKAGE: Mirror Memory, Cooled Front S...

    Dealer Review:

    Fernando Contreras was very patient with me and made sure I understood the whole process. He answered all my questions and went the extra mile to make sure I felt comfortable and confident in the choice I made.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J80NG138626
    Stock: NG138626
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-04-2022

  • 2021 Kia K5 GT

    2021 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $34,687
    Good priceGood price
    $1,134 Below Market
    14,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Peak Kia (Littleton, CO)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Littleton, CO / 1,470 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    24/32 City/Highway MPG** BUY ONLINE **** WE DELIVER TO YOU **** (303) 904-7800 **One Owner, Automatic, Clean Vehicle History Report, Leather, Heated S...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J87MG051353
    Stock: G051353
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-26-2022

  • 2022 Kia K5 GT

    2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $36,868
    Fair priceFair price
    19,889 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown (Georgetown, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Georgetown, TX / 1,282 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/32 City/Highway MPGCALL 512-930-3673 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!Mac Ha...

    Dealer Review:

    Excellent customer service from Art Espinosa. He was professional and help me make an informed decision on all aspects of the purchase of my new vehicle. I am confident that as a first time customer to your dealership I made the right decision.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J86NG096284
    Stock: D17668
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-15-2022

  • 2021 Kia K5 GT

    2021 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $35,713
    Fair priceFair price
    $24 Above Market
    12,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Bill Brandt Ford (Brentwood, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Brentwood, CA / 2,368 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Panoramic Moonroof, One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, K5 GT, Sapphire Blue, Black w/Leatherette Seat Trim. Clean CARFAX. GT FW...

    Dealer Review:

    Everything went well except car was not detailed before delivery. I have bought four cars from this dealership and this one was not up to normal standards.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J80MG077924
    Stock: P11630
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • 2021 Kia K5 GT

    2021 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $38,157
    Fair priceFair price
    $813 Above Market
    8,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Nissan Ellicott City (Ellicott City, MD)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Ellicott City, MD / 40 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8062 miles below market average!1 OWNER CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, APPLE/GOOGLE PLAY, BLUETOOTH, *...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J8XMG055056
    Stock: EP10965
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2022

  • 2022 Kia K5 GT

    2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $41,998
    9,533 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    CarMax (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Naples, FL / 924 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J80NG097317
    Stock: 22533589
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2022 Kia K5 GT

    2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $37,995
    19,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Benton Nissan of Hoover (Hoover, AL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Hoover, AL / 649 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *CLEAN CARFAX*, *ONE OWNER*, BACKUP CAMERA, *DEALER MAINTAINED*, HEATED SEATS, SERVICE RECORDS, *NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS*, *SUNROOF/MOONROOF*, **LEATHER**,...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J80NG096233
    Stock: N1593A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-10-2022

  • 2021 Kia K5 GT

    2021 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $34,629
    32,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Middletown, NY / 232 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Rare Find,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Hands-Free Liftgate,Heate...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J8XMG074738
    Stock: 10858P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2021 Kia K5 GT

    2021 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $36,200
    16,198 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Tim Short Hyundai (Pikeville, KY)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Pikeville, KY / 296 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION**, 2021 Kia K5 GT. 24/32 City/Highway MPG FWD **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION** **Tim Short Automotive o...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J80MG078247
    Stock: C2897A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2022

  • 2022 Kia K5 GT

    2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $38,900
    4,165 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Right 1 Auto (Huntersville, NC)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Huntersville, NC / 312 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2022 Kia K5 GT FWD Wolf Gray 24/32 City/Highway MPG Keffer's Newest Charlotte Dealership!All of our vehicles have been...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title information not provided

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J8XNG151867
    Stock: 151867T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2022

  • New Listing
    2022 Kia K5 GT

    2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $39,991
    10,270 miles
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Midwest Kia (Wichita, KS)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Wichita, KS / 1,083 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! 2022 Kia K5 GT 24/32 City/Highway MPG***ONE OWNER VEHICLE***, ***LOCAL TRADE IN***, ***LOW LOW MILES***, ***FACTORY WARRANTY***, 10-Wa...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J87NG144682
    Stock: K10880A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-16-2022

  • New Listing
    2022 Kia K5 GT

    2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $38,991
    14,764 miles
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Vandergriff Hyundai (Arlington, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Arlington, TX / 1,181 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    LEATHER, GREAT DEAL, PRICED TO MOVE!!!!, RARE FIND!!!!, ONE OWNER!!!!, BLUETOOTH!!!, BACKUP CAMERA!!!, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX!!!, K5 GT, 4D Sedan,...

    Dealer Review:

    Eric our salesman has great customer service and willing to help in anyway. Really good salesman. Would definitely buy from them again

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J8XNG094702
    Stock: NG094702
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2022

  • Certified 2021 Kia K5 GT

    Certified 2021 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $35,500
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,396 Below Market
    21,868 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Andy Mohr Kia (Avon, IN)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Avon, IN / 477 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J85MG069169
    Stock: B0225
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

  • Certified 2022 Kia K5 GT

    Certified 2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $39,200
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,937 Below Market
    6,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Kalidy Kia (Edmond, OK)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Edmond, OK / 1,122 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J87NG096679
    Stock: PL0209
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

  • 2022 Kia K5 GT

    2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $39,999
    Fair priceFair price
    $776 Below Market
    4,586 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Ray Skillman Northeast KIA (Indianapolis, IN)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Indianapolis, IN / 460 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Dealer Review:

    Very thorough. Shawn was good gm. Marcus handled sell well. Good job by both.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title information not provided

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J8XNG138746
    Stock: 14673A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • Certified 2022 Kia K5 GT

    Certified 2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $37,827
    Fair priceFair price
    $722 Above Market
    11,675 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Kia Ft Walton Beach (Fort Walton Beach, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Fort Walton Beach, FL / 790 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J82NG095990
    Stock: PNG095990
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

  • Price Drop
    2022 Kia K5 GT

    2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $37,991
    10,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Ed Morse Delray Toyota (Delray Beach, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Delray Beach, FL / 884 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Dealer Review:

    The salesman went above and beyond to help me find the best car. Very pleased with my purchase. Thanks again for your service.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J87NG096813
    Stock: G096813
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Certified 2022 Kia K5 GT

    Certified 2022 Kia K5
    GT Sedan

    $38,991
    2,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Ewald Kia Of Oconomowoc (Oconomowoc, WI)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Oconomowoc, WI / 637 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5XXG44J80NG149142
    Stock: KN2471
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Previous
12
Next
Showing 1 - 21 out of 26 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Kia For Sale
  4. Used Kia K5 For Sale
K5 Reviews & Specs
